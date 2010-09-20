QRS for BDS II Year - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131223826

QRS for BDS II Year

1st Edition

Authors: Jyotsna Rao
Paperback ISBN: 9788131223826
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 664
Key Features

•Richly illustrated and lucid content presented with utmost simplicity

• Content presented in most scientifically classified sections

• More than 200 well-labelled diagrams with absolute accuracy

• Suitable number of tables and flow charts according to the need of the questions

• Collection of last 10–15 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India

• Sample questions of all the subjects

• 600 multiple choice questions with answers

Table of Contents

Section I: DENTAL MATERIALS

Topic Introduction 3

Topic 2 Structure of Matter and Principles of Adhesion 4

Topic 3 Physical Properties of Dental Materials 5

Topic 4 Mechanical Properties of Dental Materials 9

Topic 5 Dental Polymers 11

Topic 6 Solid Solutions Phases in Cast Alloys 13

Topic 7 Biocompatibility of Dental Materials 13

Topic 8 Impression Materials 14

Topic 9 Gypsum Products 24

Topic 10 Dental Waxes 28

Topic 11 Casting Investments and Procedures 32

Topic 12 Finishing and Polishing Materials 44

Topic 13 Bonding 47

Topic 14 Restorative Resins 50

Topic 15 Dental Cements 55

Topic 16 Dental Amalgam 69

Topic 17 Direct Filling Gold 77

Topic 18 Dental Ceramics 84

Topic 19 Denture Base Resins 88

Topic 20 Dental Implants 95

Section II: GENERAL PATHOLOGY

Topic 1 Cell Injury, Cell Death and Adaptations 99

Topic 2 Acute and Chronic Infl ammation 110

Topic 3 Tissue Repair: Regeneration, Healing and Fibrosis 126

Topic 4 Haemodynamic Disorders, Thrombosis and Shock 131

Topic 5 Disease of the Immune System 150

Topic 6 Neoplasia 159

Topic 7 Genetic and Paediatric Diseases 173

Topic 8 Environmental and Nutritional Disorders 175

Topic 9 Infections and Infestations 180

Topic 10 Heart and Blood Vessels 182

Topic 11 Haematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems 184

Topic 12 Lung 201

Topic 13 Diseases of Oral Cavity and Salivary Glands 203

Topic 14 Liver, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract 208

Topic 15 Male and Female Genital System 209

Topic 16 Endocrine System 209

Topic 17 Musculoskeletal System 211

Topic 18 Skin 214

Topic 19 Nervous System 216

Topic 20 Miscellaneous 217

Section III: MICROBIOLOGY

PART I: GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY

Topic 1 Historical Introduction 221

Topic 2 Morphology and Physiology of Bacteria 222

Topic 3 Sterilization and Disinfection 228

Topic 4 Culture Media 236

Topic 5 Culture Methods 240

Topic 6 Identifi cation of Bacteria and Bacterial Taxonomy 244

Topic 7 Bacterial Genetics 244

Topic 8 Infection 247

Topic 9 Immunity 249

Topic 10 Antigens and Antibodies: Immunoglobulins, Antigen–Antibody Reactions 253

Topic 11 Complement Systems 257

Topic 12 Structure and Function of Immune System, Immune Response and Immunodefi ciency Diseases 257

Topic 13 Hypersensitivity 260

Topic 14 Autoimmunity, Immunology of Transplantation and Malignancy 265

Topic 15 Miscellaneous 266

PART II: SYSTEMIC BACTERIOLOGY

Topic 16 Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Pneumococcus and Neisseria 268

Topic 17 Corynebacterium 277

Topic 18 Mycobacterium (Tuberculosis, Atypical Mycobacteria and Mycobacterium Leprae) 281

Topic 19 Clostridium 284

Topic 20 Nonsporing Anaerobes 288

Topic 21 Enterobacteriaceae (Coliforms-Proteus, Shigella and Salmonella) 289

Topic 22 Vibrio 292

Topic 23 Pseudomonas, Yersinia, Pasteurella, Francisella, Haemophilus, Bordetella and Rubella 294

Topic 24 Spirochetes: Treponema Pallidum, Borrelia Vincentii 295

Topic 25 Actinomycetes, Rickettsiaceae and Chlamydiae 299

Topic 26 Miscellaneous 300

PART III: MEDICAL VIROLOGY

Topic 27 General Properties of Viruses 302

Topic 28 Bacteriophage: Structure and Signifi cance 305

Topic 29 Poxviruses 305

Topic 30 Herpes Viruses 305

Topic 31 Adenoviruses and Picornaviruses 307

Topic 32 Orthomyxo and Paramyxo Viruses 308

Topic 33 Arbo and Rhabdoviruses 309

Topic 34 Hepatitis Viruses 311

Topic 35 Oncogenic Viruses 313

Topic 36 Human Immunodefi ciency Virus (HIV)/AIDS 314

PART IV: SYSTEMIC MYCOLOGY

Topic 37 Fungal Diseases 317

PART V: MEDICAL PARASITOLOGY

Topic 38 Protozoans 320

Topic 39 Helminthes 328

PART VI: DENTAL MICROBIOLOGY

Topic 40 Dental Microbiology 331

Section IV: PHARMACOLOGY

PART I: GENERAL PHARMACOLOGICAL PRINCIPLES

Topic 1 Definitions, Routes of Drug Administration 339

Topic 2 Pharmacokinetics 345

Topic 3 Pharmacodynamics 350

Topic 4 Adverse Drug Effects 356

PART II: DRUGS ACTING ON AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM

Topic 5 Cholinergic System and Drugs 361

Topic 6 Anticholinergic Drugs and Drugs Acting on Autonomic Ganglia 366

Topic 7 Adrenergic System and Drugs 372

Topic 8 Antiadrenergic Drugs 378

PART III: AUTOCOIDS AND RELATED DRUGS

Topic 9 Histamines and Antihistamines 382

Topic 10 5-Hydroxytryptamine, Its Antagonists and Drug Therapy of Migraine, Prostaglandins,

Leukotrienes (Eicosanoids) and Platelet-Activating Factor 385

Topic 11 Nonsteroidal Anti-Infl ammatory Drugs and Antipyretic Analgesics 386

Topic 12 Additional Drugs for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Drugs for Gout 393

PART IV: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Topic 13 Drugs for Cough and Bronchial Asthma 394

PART V: HORMONES AND RELATED DRUGS

Topic 14 Anterior Pituitary Hormones, Thyroid Hormone and Thyroid Inhibitors 397

Topic 15 Insulin, Oral Hypoglycaemics and Glucagon 400

Topic 16 Corticosteroids 408

Topic 17 Gondal Hormones (Sex Hormones) and Their Antagonists 414

Topic 18 Oxytocin and Drugs Acting on Uterus 415

Topic 19 Drugs Affecting Calcium Balance 415

PART VI: DRUGS ACTING ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Topic 20 Skeletal Muscle Relaxants 419

Topic 21 Local Anaesthetics 423

PART VII: DRUGS ACTING ON CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Topic 22 General Anaesthetics 428

Topic 23 Ethyl and Methyl Alcohol 435

Topic 24 Sedatives/Hypnotics 436

Topic 25 Antiepileptic Drugs 441

Topic 26 Antiparkinsonian Drugs 444

Topic 27 Drugs Used in Mental Illness: Antipsychotic and Antianxiety Drugs 446

Topic 28 Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists 448

Topic 29 CNS Stimulants and Cognition Enhancers 453

PART VIII: CARDIOVASCULAR DRUGS

Topic 30 Drugs Affecting Renin-Angiotensin System and Plasmakinins 454

Topic 31 Cardiac Glycosides and Drugs for CHF 454

Topic 32 Antiarrhythmic Drugs 456

Topic 33 Antianginal and other Anti-ischaemic Drugs 457

Topic 34 Antihypertensive Drugs 461

PART IX: DIURETICS AND ANTIDIURETICS

Topic 35 Diuretics and Antidiuretics 466

PART X: DRUGS AFFECTING BLOOD AND BLOOD FORMATION

Topic 36 Haematinics and Erythropoietin 471

Topic 37 Drugs Affecting Coagulation, Bleeding and Thrombosis 476

Topic 38 Hypolipoproteinaemic Drugs and Plasma Expanders 484

PART XI: GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS

Topic 39 Drugs for Peptic Ulcer 485

Topic 40 Emetics, Antiemetics and other Gastrointestinal Drugs ....................................................... 490

Topic 41 Drugs for Constipation and Diarrhoea 493

PART XII: ANTIMICROBIAL DRUGS

Topic 42 General Considerations 495

Topic 43 Sulphonamides, Cotrimoxazole and Quinolones 498

Topic 44 Beta-Lactam Antibiotics 502

Topic 45 Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol 513

Topic 46 Aminoglycoside Antibiotics 517

Topic 47 Macrolide and other Antibacterial Drugs in Treatment of Urinary Tract Infections 520

Topic 48 Antitubercular Drugs 522

Topic 49 Antileprotic Drugs 527

Topic 50 Antifungal Drugs 530

Topic 51 Antiviral Drugs 532

Topic 52 Antimalarial Drugs 533

Topic 53 Antiamoebic and other Antiprotozoal Drugs 534

Topic 54 Anthelmintics 536

PART XIII: CHEMOTHERAPY OF NEOPLASTIC DISEASES

Topic 55 General Considerations 537

PART XIV: MISCELLANEOUS

Topic 56 Immunosuppressants, Gene Therapy and Drugs Acting on Skin and Mucous Membrane 540

Topic 57 Antiseptics, Disinfectants and Ectoparasiticides 541

Topic 58 Chelating Agents 544

Topic 59 Vitamins 545

Topic 60 Vaccines and Sera 547

Topic 61 Dental Pharmacology 548

Section V: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Section I Dental Materials 555

Section II General Pathology 567

Section III Microbiology 573

Section IV Pharmacology 580

Section VI: PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK

Section I Dental Materials 595

Section II General Pathology 605

Section III Microbiology 614

Section IV Pharmacology . 624

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

