QRS for BDS II Year
1st Edition
Key Features
•Richly illustrated and lucid content presented with utmost simplicity
• Content presented in most scientifically classified sections
• More than 200 well-labelled diagrams with absolute accuracy
• Suitable number of tables and flow charts according to the need of the questions
• Collection of last 10–15 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
• Sample questions of all the subjects
• 600 multiple choice questions with answers
Table of Contents
Section I: DENTAL MATERIALS
Topic Introduction 3
Topic 2 Structure of Matter and Principles of Adhesion 4
Topic 3 Physical Properties of Dental Materials 5
Topic 4 Mechanical Properties of Dental Materials 9
Topic 5 Dental Polymers 11
Topic 6 Solid Solutions Phases in Cast Alloys 13
Topic 7 Biocompatibility of Dental Materials 13
Topic 8 Impression Materials 14
Topic 9 Gypsum Products 24
Topic 10 Dental Waxes 28
Topic 11 Casting Investments and Procedures 32
Topic 12 Finishing and Polishing Materials 44
Topic 13 Bonding 47
Topic 14 Restorative Resins 50
Topic 15 Dental Cements 55
Topic 16 Dental Amalgam 69
Topic 17 Direct Filling Gold 77
Topic 18 Dental Ceramics 84
Topic 19 Denture Base Resins 88
Topic 20 Dental Implants 95
Section II: GENERAL PATHOLOGY
Topic 1 Cell Injury, Cell Death and Adaptations 99
Topic 2 Acute and Chronic Infl ammation 110
Topic 3 Tissue Repair: Regeneration, Healing and Fibrosis 126
Topic 4 Haemodynamic Disorders, Thrombosis and Shock 131
Topic 5 Disease of the Immune System 150
Topic 6 Neoplasia 159
Topic 7 Genetic and Paediatric Diseases 173
Topic 8 Environmental and Nutritional Disorders 175
Topic 9 Infections and Infestations 180
Topic 10 Heart and Blood Vessels 182
Topic 11 Haematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems 184
Topic 12 Lung 201
Topic 13 Diseases of Oral Cavity and Salivary Glands 203
Topic 14 Liver, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract 208
Topic 15 Male and Female Genital System 209
Topic 16 Endocrine System 209
Topic 17 Musculoskeletal System 211
Topic 18 Skin 214
Topic 19 Nervous System 216
Topic 20 Miscellaneous 217
Section III: MICROBIOLOGY
PART I: GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY
Topic 1 Historical Introduction 221
Topic 2 Morphology and Physiology of Bacteria 222
Topic 3 Sterilization and Disinfection 228
Topic 4 Culture Media 236
Topic 5 Culture Methods 240
Topic 6 Identifi cation of Bacteria and Bacterial Taxonomy 244
Topic 7 Bacterial Genetics 244
Topic 8 Infection 247
Topic 9 Immunity 249
Topic 10 Antigens and Antibodies: Immunoglobulins, Antigen–Antibody Reactions 253
Topic 11 Complement Systems 257
Topic 12 Structure and Function of Immune System, Immune Response and Immunodefi ciency Diseases 257
Topic 13 Hypersensitivity 260
Topic 14 Autoimmunity, Immunology of Transplantation and Malignancy 265
Topic 15 Miscellaneous 266
PART II: SYSTEMIC BACTERIOLOGY
Topic 16 Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Pneumococcus and Neisseria 268
Topic 17 Corynebacterium 277
Topic 18 Mycobacterium (Tuberculosis, Atypical Mycobacteria and Mycobacterium Leprae) 281
Topic 19 Clostridium 284
Topic 20 Nonsporing Anaerobes 288
Topic 21 Enterobacteriaceae (Coliforms-Proteus, Shigella and Salmonella) 289
Topic 22 Vibrio 292
Topic 23 Pseudomonas, Yersinia, Pasteurella, Francisella, Haemophilus, Bordetella and Rubella 294
Topic 24 Spirochetes: Treponema Pallidum, Borrelia Vincentii 295
Topic 25 Actinomycetes, Rickettsiaceae and Chlamydiae 299
Topic 26 Miscellaneous 300
PART III: MEDICAL VIROLOGY
Topic 27 General Properties of Viruses 302
Topic 28 Bacteriophage: Structure and Signifi cance 305
Topic 29 Poxviruses 305
Topic 30 Herpes Viruses 305
Topic 31 Adenoviruses and Picornaviruses 307
Topic 32 Orthomyxo and Paramyxo Viruses 308
Topic 33 Arbo and Rhabdoviruses 309
Topic 34 Hepatitis Viruses 311
Topic 35 Oncogenic Viruses 313
Topic 36 Human Immunodefi ciency Virus (HIV)/AIDS 314
PART IV: SYSTEMIC MYCOLOGY
Topic 37 Fungal Diseases 317
PART V: MEDICAL PARASITOLOGY
Topic 38 Protozoans 320
Topic 39 Helminthes 328
PART VI: DENTAL MICROBIOLOGY
Topic 40 Dental Microbiology 331
Section IV: PHARMACOLOGY
PART I: GENERAL PHARMACOLOGICAL PRINCIPLES
Topic 1 Definitions, Routes of Drug Administration 339
Topic 2 Pharmacokinetics 345
Topic 3 Pharmacodynamics 350
Topic 4 Adverse Drug Effects 356
PART II: DRUGS ACTING ON AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM
Topic 5 Cholinergic System and Drugs 361
Topic 6 Anticholinergic Drugs and Drugs Acting on Autonomic Ganglia 366
Topic 7 Adrenergic System and Drugs 372
Topic 8 Antiadrenergic Drugs 378
PART III: AUTOCOIDS AND RELATED DRUGS
Topic 9 Histamines and Antihistamines 382
Topic 10 5-Hydroxytryptamine, Its Antagonists and Drug Therapy of Migraine, Prostaglandins,
Leukotrienes (Eicosanoids) and Platelet-Activating Factor 385
Topic 11 Nonsteroidal Anti-Infl ammatory Drugs and Antipyretic Analgesics 386
Topic 12 Additional Drugs for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Drugs for Gout 393
PART IV: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Topic 13 Drugs for Cough and Bronchial Asthma 394
PART V: HORMONES AND RELATED DRUGS
Topic 14 Anterior Pituitary Hormones, Thyroid Hormone and Thyroid Inhibitors 397
Topic 15 Insulin, Oral Hypoglycaemics and Glucagon 400
Topic 16 Corticosteroids 408
Topic 17 Gondal Hormones (Sex Hormones) and Their Antagonists 414
Topic 18 Oxytocin and Drugs Acting on Uterus 415
Topic 19 Drugs Affecting Calcium Balance 415
PART VI: DRUGS ACTING ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
Topic 20 Skeletal Muscle Relaxants 419
Topic 21 Local Anaesthetics 423
PART VII: DRUGS ACTING ON CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
Topic 22 General Anaesthetics 428
Topic 23 Ethyl and Methyl Alcohol 435
Topic 24 Sedatives/Hypnotics 436
Topic 25 Antiepileptic Drugs 441
Topic 26 Antiparkinsonian Drugs 444
Topic 27 Drugs Used in Mental Illness: Antipsychotic and Antianxiety Drugs 446
Topic 28 Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists 448
Topic 29 CNS Stimulants and Cognition Enhancers 453
PART VIII: CARDIOVASCULAR DRUGS
Topic 30 Drugs Affecting Renin-Angiotensin System and Plasmakinins 454
Topic 31 Cardiac Glycosides and Drugs for CHF 454
Topic 32 Antiarrhythmic Drugs 456
Topic 33 Antianginal and other Anti-ischaemic Drugs 457
Topic 34 Antihypertensive Drugs 461
PART IX: DIURETICS AND ANTIDIURETICS
Topic 35 Diuretics and Antidiuretics 466
PART X: DRUGS AFFECTING BLOOD AND BLOOD FORMATION
Topic 36 Haematinics and Erythropoietin 471
Topic 37 Drugs Affecting Coagulation, Bleeding and Thrombosis 476
Topic 38 Hypolipoproteinaemic Drugs and Plasma Expanders 484
PART XI: GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS
Topic 39 Drugs for Peptic Ulcer 485
Topic 40 Emetics, Antiemetics and other Gastrointestinal Drugs ....................................................... 490
Topic 41 Drugs for Constipation and Diarrhoea 493
PART XII: ANTIMICROBIAL DRUGS
Topic 42 General Considerations 495
Topic 43 Sulphonamides, Cotrimoxazole and Quinolones 498
Topic 44 Beta-Lactam Antibiotics 502
Topic 45 Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol 513
Topic 46 Aminoglycoside Antibiotics 517
Topic 47 Macrolide and other Antibacterial Drugs in Treatment of Urinary Tract Infections 520
Topic 48 Antitubercular Drugs 522
Topic 49 Antileprotic Drugs 527
Topic 50 Antifungal Drugs 530
Topic 51 Antiviral Drugs 532
Topic 52 Antimalarial Drugs 533
Topic 53 Antiamoebic and other Antiprotozoal Drugs 534
Topic 54 Anthelmintics 536
PART XIII: CHEMOTHERAPY OF NEOPLASTIC DISEASES
Topic 55 General Considerations 537
PART XIV: MISCELLANEOUS
Topic 56 Immunosuppressants, Gene Therapy and Drugs Acting on Skin and Mucous Membrane 540
Topic 57 Antiseptics, Disinfectants and Ectoparasiticides 541
Topic 58 Chelating Agents 544
Topic 59 Vitamins 545
Topic 60 Vaccines and Sera 547
Topic 61 Dental Pharmacology 548
Section V: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section I Dental Materials 555
Section II General Pathology 567
Section III Microbiology 573
Section IV Pharmacology 580
Section VI: PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
Section I Dental Materials 595
Section II General Pathology 605
Section III Microbiology 614
Section IV Pharmacology . 624
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2010
- Published:
- 20th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131223826