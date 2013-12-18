QRS for BDS 4th Year
1st Edition
Periodontolgy
Key Features
- Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style
- Systematically arranged topic wise previous years' question papers
- Questions solved in a comprehensive way as per marks allotment
- Multiple Choice Questions with answers
- Well-labelled illustrations and flowcharts
- Collection of last 20 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
Table of Contents
Section I: TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
PART I: NORMAL PERIODONTIUM
Topic 1 Gingiva ..................................................................................................................................... 3
Topic 2 Tooth Supporting Structures (Periodontal Ligament, Alveolar Bone, Cementum) ................. 14
Topic 3 Age-related Changes in the Periodontium ............................................................................. 25
PART II: CLASSIFICATION AND EPIDEMIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
Topic 4 Classifi cation of Diseases of the Periodontium ...................................................................... 27
Topic 5 Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Diseases .............................................................. 30
PART III: AETIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
Topic 6 Periodontal Microbiology ........................................................................................................ 38
Topic 7 Dental Calculus, Iatrogenic and Other Local Predisposing Aetiological Factors ................... 48
Topic 8 Smoking and Periodontium .................................................................................................... 54
Topic 9 Host Response: Basic Concepts ............................................................................................ 54
Topic 10 Host–Microbial Interactions in Periodontal Diseases ............................................................. 60
Topic 11 Trauma from Occlusion ........................................................................................................... 61
Topic 12 Infl uence of Systemic Diseases on the Periodontium and Periodontal Medicine .................. 73
Topic 13 Dental Implants ....................................................................................................................... 83
PART IV: PERIODONTAL PATHOLOGY
PART IVA: GINGIVAL DISEASES
Topic 14 Defence Mechanisms of the Gingiva ...................................................................................... 86
Topic 15 Gingival Infl ammation and Clinical Features of Gingivitis ....................................................... 94
Topic 16 Gingival Enlargements .......................................................................................................... 103
Topic 17 Acute Gingival Infections ...................................................................................................... 115
Topic 18 Desquamative Gingivitis ....................................................................................................... 124
Topic 19 Gingival and Periodontal Diseases in Children and Young Adolescents .............................. 128
PART IVB: PERIODONTAL DISEASES
Topic 20 Periodontal Pocket ............................................................................................................... 132
Topic 21 Bone Loss in Periodontal Diseases ...................................................................................... 143
Topic 22 Periodontitis: Chronic, Refractory and Necrotizing Ulcerative ............................................. 151
Topic 23 Aggressive Periodontitis ....................................................................................................... 157
Topic 24 Periodontal Abscess ............................................................................................................. 163
Topic 25 Halitosis ............................................................................................................................... 167
PART V: DIAGNOSIS, PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING
Topic 26 Clinical Diagnosis and Advanced Diagnostic Methods ........................................................ 170
Topic 27 Determination of Prognosis .................................................................................................. 185
Topic 28 Periodontal Treatment Plan .................................................................................................. 191
PART VI: PERIODONTAL THERAPY
PART VIA: PERIODONTAL INSTRUMENTS
Topic 29 Periodontal Instrumentation ................................................................................................. 194
Topic 30 Principles of Periodontal Instrumentation ............................................................................. 204
Topic 31 Sonic and Ultrasonic Instrumentation .................................................................................. 209
PART VIB: NON-SURGICAL THERAPY
Topic 32 General Principles and Concepts of Growth ........................................................................ 212
Topic 33 Plaque Control ...................................................................................................................... 215
Topic 34 Chemotherapeutic Agents .................................................................................................... 233
Topic 35 Periodontal Splints ................................................................................................................ 239
PART VIC: SURGICAL THERAPY
Topic 36 General Principles of Periodontal Surgery ............................................................................ 243
Topic 37 Gingival Surgical Procedures ................................................................................................ 254
Topic 38 Periodontal Flap Surgery ...................................................................................................... 264
Topic 39 Resective Osseous Surgery .................................................................................................. 268
Topic 40 Regenerative Osseous Surgery ............................................................................................ 274
Topic 41 Furcation Involvement and its Management ........................................................................ 287
PART VII: MISCELLANEOUS
Topic 42 Endodontic Periodontal Lesions and their Management ..................................................... 292
Topic 43 Orthodontic Periodontal Interrelationship ............................................................................. 296
Topic 44 Perioprosthodontics/Occlusal Evaluation ............................................................................. 298
Topic 45 Supportive Periodontal Treatment (Maintenance Phase) ..................................................... 303
Section II: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Multiple Choice Questions ....................................................................................................................... 307
Section III: QUESTION BANK OF VARIOUS UNIVERSITY EXAMS
Question Bank of Various University Exams ............................................................................................ 315
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 18th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131237328