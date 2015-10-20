QRS for BDS 4th Year - Prosthodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131242926, 9788131242933

QRS for BDS 4th Year - Prosthodontics

1st Edition

Authors: Jyotsna Rao
eBook ISBN: 9788131242933
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242926
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th October 2015
Page Count: 375
Description

Quick Review Series (QRS) for BDS 4th Year: Prosthodontics is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book includes a collection of last 20 years' solved question papers of Prosthodontics from various universities like RGUHS, NTRUHS, MUHS, MGRUHS, etc. according to the new syllabus of BDS 4th year.

The book would serve the requirements of final year BDS students to prepare for their examinations as well as help PG aspirants and PGs for quick review of important topics.

Key Features

  • Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style

  • Systematically arranged topic wise previous years' question papers

  • Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment

  • Multiple Choice Questions with answers

  • Collection of last 20 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India

Table of Contents

Section I TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS

PART I: COMPLETE DENTURES

Topic 1 Introduction to Complete Dentures

Topic 2 Diagnosis and Treatment Planning

Topic 3 Diagnostic Impressions in CD and Mouth Preparation for CD and Objective of Impression Making

Topic 4 Primary Impression in Complete Dentures and Lab Procedures Prior to Master Impression Making

Topic 5 Secondary Impression in Complete Dentures and Lab Procedures Prior to Jaw Relation

Topic 6 Maxillomandibular Relations

Topic 7 Lab Procedures Prior to Try-in

Topic 8 Lab Procedures Prior to Insertion and Complete Denture Insertion

Topic 9 Relining and Rebasing in Complete Dentures

Topic 10 Special Complete Dentures and Miscellaneous

PART II: FIXED PARTIAL DENTURES

Topic 1 Introduction to Fixed Partial Dentures

Topic 2 Parts and Design of Fixed Partial Dentures

Topic 3 Occlusion in Fixed Partial Dentures

Topic 4 Types of Abutments

Topic 5 Tooth Preparation

Topic 6 Types of Fixed Partial Dentures

Topic 7 Impression Making in Fixed Partial Dentures

Topic 8 Temporization or Provisional Restorations and Lab Procedures Involved in Fabrication of FPD

Topic 9 Cementation of Fixed Partial Dentures and Miscellaneous

Topic 10 Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Implant Dentistry

PART III: REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES

Topic 1 Introduction, Treatment Planning, and Mouth Preparation

Topic 2 Diagnosis Planning and Mouth Preparation

Topic 3 Major and Minor Connectors

Topic 4 Rests and Rest Seats

Topic 5 Direct and Indirect Retainers

Topic 6 Denture Base Considerations

Topic 7 Principles of RPD Design

Topic 8 Surveying and Preparation of Mouth for RPD

Topic 9 Impression Materials and Procedures for RPD

Topic 10 Support for the Distal Extension Denture Base, Occlusal Relationship for RPD, and Laboratory Procedures and Work Authorization for RPD

Topic 11 Correction of RPDs, Repairs and Additions to RPD, Relining and Rebasing the RPD and Miscellaneous

Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

