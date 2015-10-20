QRS for BDS 4th Year - Prosthodontics
1st Edition
Quick Review Series (QRS) for BDS 4th Year: Prosthodontics is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book includes a collection of last 20 years' solved question papers of Prosthodontics from various universities like RGUHS, NTRUHS, MUHS, MGRUHS, etc. according to the new syllabus of BDS 4th year.
The book would serve the requirements of final year BDS students to prepare for their examinations as well as help PG aspirants and PGs for quick review of important topics.
- Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style
- Systematically arranged topic wise previous years' question papers
- Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment
- Multiple Choice Questions with answers
- Collection of last 20 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
Section I TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
PART I: COMPLETE DENTURES
Topic 1 Introduction to Complete Dentures
Topic 2 Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
Topic 3 Diagnostic Impressions in CD and Mouth Preparation for CD and Objective of Impression Making
Topic 4 Primary Impression in Complete Dentures and Lab Procedures Prior to Master Impression Making
Topic 5 Secondary Impression in Complete Dentures and Lab Procedures Prior to Jaw Relation
Topic 6 Maxillomandibular Relations
Topic 7 Lab Procedures Prior to Try-in
Topic 8 Lab Procedures Prior to Insertion and Complete Denture Insertion
Topic 9 Relining and Rebasing in Complete Dentures
Topic 10 Special Complete Dentures and Miscellaneous
PART II: FIXED PARTIAL DENTURES
Topic 1 Introduction to Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 2 Parts and Design of Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 3 Occlusion in Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 4 Types of Abutments
Topic 5 Tooth Preparation
Topic 6 Types of Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 7 Impression Making in Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 8 Temporization or Provisional Restorations and Lab Procedures Involved in Fabrication of FPD
Topic 9 Cementation of Fixed Partial Dentures and Miscellaneous
Topic 10 Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Implant Dentistry
PART III: REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
Topic 1 Introduction, Treatment Planning, and Mouth Preparation
Topic 2 Diagnosis Planning and Mouth Preparation
Topic 3 Major and Minor Connectors
Topic 4 Rests and Rest Seats
Topic 5 Direct and Indirect Retainers
Topic 6 Denture Base Considerations
Topic 7 Principles of RPD Design
Topic 8 Surveying and Preparation of Mouth for RPD
Topic 9 Impression Materials and Procedures for RPD
Topic 10 Support for the Distal Extension Denture Base, Occlusal Relationship for RPD, and Laboratory Procedures and Work Authorization for RPD
Topic 11 Correction of RPDs, Repairs and Additions to RPD, Relining and Rebasing the RPD and Miscellaneous
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 20th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242933
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131242926