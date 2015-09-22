QRS for BDS 4th Year-Community Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131242902, 9788131242919

QRS for BDS 4th Year-Community Dentistry

1st Edition

Authors: Jyotsna Rao
eBook ISBN: 9788131242919
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242902
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd September 2015
Page Count: 244
Description

Quick Review Series (QRS) for BDS 4th Year: Community Dentistry is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book includes a collection of last 20 years' solved question papers of Prosthodontics from various universities like RGUHS, NTRUHS, MUHS, MGRUHS, etc. according to the new syllabus of BDS 4th year.

The book would serve the requirements of final year BDS students to prepare for their examinations as well as help PG aspirants and PGs for quick review of important topics

Key Features

  • Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style

  • Systematically arranged topic wise previous years' question papers

  • Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment

  • Multiple Choice Questions with answers

  • Collection of last 20 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India

Table of Contents

Section I TOPIC WISE QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS

Topic 1 Introduction

Topic 2 Public Health

Topic 3 Epidemology

Topic 4 Dental Public Health

Topic 5 Preventive Dentistry

Topic 6 Fluorides

Topic 7 Indices used in Preventive Dentistry

Topic 8 Health Statistics

Topic 9 Social Sciences

Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

