QRS for BDS 4th Year-Community Dentistry
1st Edition
Quick Review Series (QRS) for BDS 4th Year: Community Dentistry is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book includes a collection of last 20 years' solved question papers of Prosthodontics from various universities like RGUHS, NTRUHS, MUHS, MGRUHS, etc. according to the new syllabus of BDS 4th year.
The book would serve the requirements of final year BDS students to prepare for their examinations as well as help PG aspirants and PGs for quick review of important topics
- Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style
- Systematically arranged topic wise previous years' question papers
- Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment
- Multiple Choice Questions with answers
- Collection of last 20 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
Table of Contents
Section I TOPIC WISE QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
Topic 1 Introduction
Topic 2 Public Health
Topic 3 Epidemology
Topic 4 Dental Public Health
Topic 5 Preventive Dentistry
Topic 6 Fluorides
Topic 7 Indices used in Preventive Dentistry
Topic 8 Health Statistics
Topic 9 Social Sciences
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 22nd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242919
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131242902