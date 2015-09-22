Quick Review Series (QRS) for BDS 4th Year: Community Dentistry is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book includes a collection of last 20 years' solved question papers of Prosthodontics from various universities like RGUHS, NTRUHS, MUHS, MGRUHS, etc. according to the new syllabus of BDS 4th year.

The book would serve the requirements of final year BDS students to prepare for their examinations as well as help PG aspirants and PGs for quick review of important topics