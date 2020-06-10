QRS for BDS 1st Year

Quick Review Series for BDS 1st Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of the last 25 year’s questions of General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology; Physiology; Biochemistry; Oral Histology and Dental Anatomy in accordance with the BDS 1st year syllabus.

The book will serve the requirements of BDS 1st year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of impor tant topics.