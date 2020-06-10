QRS for BDS 1st Year - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131256022

QRS for BDS 1st Year

4th Edition

Author: Jyotsna Rao
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256022
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th June 2020
Page Count: 514
Description

Quick Review Series for BDS 1st Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of the last 25 year’s questions of General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology; Physiology; Biochemistry; Oral Histology and Dental Anatomy in accordance with the BDS 1st year syllabus.

The book will serve the requirements of BDS 1st year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of impor tant topics.

Key Features

  • Unique collection of last 25 years solved questions asked in major university examinations across India
  • Simple, well-illustrated, lucid in content and style in two-color format
  • Book contains numerous flowchar ts and tables for easier understanding
  • Perfectly segregated into 6 sections: General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology; Physiology; Biochemistry; Oral Histology and Dental Anatomy; Self-assessment Questions and Previous Years’ Question Bank
  • Self-assessment section of this book includes key points to remember, MCQs with answers and viva questions for practical exam preparation
  • Sample question papers on all the subjects

Table of Contents

SECTION IA GENERAL ANATOMY

Topic 1 Osteology of Head and Neck

Topic 2 Scalp, Temple and Face

Topic 3 Side of the Neck

Topic 4 Back of the Neck

Topic 5 Contents of the Vertebral Canal

Topic 6 Cranial Cavity

Topic 7 Contents of the Orbit

Topic 8 Anterior Triangle of the Neck

Topic 9 Parotid Region

Topic 10 Temporal and Infratemporal Fossa

Topic 11 Submandibular Region

Topic 12 Deep Structures of the Neck

Topic 13 Prevertebral Region

Topic 14 Mouth and Pharynx

Topic 15 Nose and Paranasal Sinuses

Topic 16 Larynx

Topic 17 Tongue

Topic 18 Ear

Topic 19 Eyeball

Topic 20 Regional Anatomy of Neck

Topic 21 Brain

Topic 22 Miscellaneous

SECTION IB GENERAL HISTOLOGY

Topic 1 General Histology

SECTION IC EMBRYOLOGY

Topic 1 Some Preliminary Considerations

Topic 2 Spermatogenesis and Oogenesis

Topic 3 Formation of Germ Layers

Topic 4 Further Development of Embryonic Disc

Topic 5 Pharyngeal Arches

Topic 6 Face, Nose and Palate

Topic 7 Alimentary System

Topic 8 Elementary Genetics

Topic 9 Miscellaneous

SECTION ID PRACTICE FIGURES IN ANATOMY

SECTION II PHYSIOLOGY

Topic 1 Cell Structure and Function

Topic 2 Types of Tissues

Topic 3 Blood

Topic 4 Cardiovascular System

Topic 5 Respiration

Topic 6 Digestive System

Topic 7 Vitamin Metabolism

Topic 8 Excretory System and Body Fluids

Topic 9 Endocrine Glands and Reproduction

Topic 10 Nerve

Topic 11 Muscle

Topic 12 Nervous System

Topic 13 Special Senses

SECTION III BIOCHEMISTRY

Topic 1 Chemistry and Metabolism of Carbohydrates

Topic 2 Chemistry and Metabolism of Amino Acids and Proteins

Topic 3 Chemistry and Metabolism of Lipids

Topic 4 Metabolism of Inorganic Substances

Topic 5 Biological Oxidation

Topic 6 Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance

Topic 7 Enzymes

Topic 8 Bile

Topic 9 Haemoglobin and Porphyrins

Topic 10 Urine

Topic 11 Organ Function Tests

Topic 12 Hormones

Topic 13 Nutrition and Diet

Topic 14 Vitamins

SECTION IVA ORAL HISTOLOGY

Topic 1 Development of Face and Oral Cavity

Topic 2 Development and Growth of Teeth

Topic 3 Enamel

Topic 4 Dentine

Topic 5 Pulp

Topic 6 Cementum

Topic 7 Periodontal Ligament

Topic 8 Bone (Maxilla and Mandible)

Topic 9 Oral Mucous Membrane

Topic 10 Salivary Glands

Topic 11 Tooth Eruption

Topic 12 Shedding of Deciduous Teeth

Topic 13 Temporomandibular Joint

Topic 14 Maxillary Sinus

Topic 15 Histochemistry of Oral Tissues

SECTION IVB DENTAL ANATOMY

Topic 1 Introduction to Dental Anatomy

Topic 2 Development and Eruption of Teeth

Topic 3 Primary (Deciduous) Teeth

Topic 4 General Consideration in the Physiology of Permanent Dentition

Topic 5 Orofacial Complex: Form and Function

Topic 6 Permanent Maxillary and Mandibular Incisors

Topic 7 Permanent Canines: Maxillary and Mandibular

Topic 8 Permanent Maxillary Premolars

Topic 9 Permanent Mandibular Premolars

Topic 10 Permanent Maxillary Molars

Topic 11 Permanent Mandibular Molars

Topic 12 Dento-osseous Structures

Topic 13 Temporomandibular Joint, Muscles, Teeth and their Functions

Topic 14 Occlusion

Topic 15 Miscellaneous

SECTION V SELF-ASSESSMENT SECTION

Key Points to Remember

Viva Voce

Question Bank

SECTION VI PREVIOUS YEARS QUESTIONS

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
10th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256022

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

