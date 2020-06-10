QRS for BDS 1st Year
4th Edition
Description
Quick Review Series for BDS 1st Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of the last 25 year’s questions of General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology; Physiology; Biochemistry; Oral Histology and Dental Anatomy in accordance with the BDS 1st year syllabus.
The book will serve the requirements of BDS 1st year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of impor tant topics.
Key Features
- Unique collection of last 25 years solved questions asked in major university examinations across India
- Simple, well-illustrated, lucid in content and style in two-color format
- Book contains numerous flowchar ts and tables for easier understanding
- Perfectly segregated into 6 sections: General Anatomy including Embryology and Histology; Physiology; Biochemistry; Oral Histology and Dental Anatomy; Self-assessment Questions and Previous Years’ Question Bank
- Self-assessment section of this book includes key points to remember, MCQs with answers and viva questions for practical exam preparation
- Sample question papers on all the subjects
Table of Contents
SECTION IA GENERAL ANATOMY
Topic 1 Osteology of Head and Neck
Topic 2 Scalp, Temple and Face
Topic 3 Side of the Neck
Topic 4 Back of the Neck
Topic 5 Contents of the Vertebral Canal
Topic 6 Cranial Cavity
Topic 7 Contents of the Orbit
Topic 8 Anterior Triangle of the Neck
Topic 9 Parotid Region
Topic 10 Temporal and Infratemporal Fossa
Topic 11 Submandibular Region
Topic 12 Deep Structures of the Neck
Topic 13 Prevertebral Region
Topic 14 Mouth and Pharynx
Topic 15 Nose and Paranasal Sinuses
Topic 16 Larynx
Topic 17 Tongue
Topic 18 Ear
Topic 19 Eyeball
Topic 20 Regional Anatomy of Neck
Topic 21 Brain
Topic 22 Miscellaneous
SECTION IB GENERAL HISTOLOGY
Topic 1 General Histology
SECTION IC EMBRYOLOGY
Topic 1 Some Preliminary Considerations
Topic 2 Spermatogenesis and Oogenesis
Topic 3 Formation of Germ Layers
Topic 4 Further Development of Embryonic Disc
Topic 5 Pharyngeal Arches
Topic 6 Face, Nose and Palate
Topic 7 Alimentary System
Topic 8 Elementary Genetics
Topic 9 Miscellaneous
SECTION ID PRACTICE FIGURES IN ANATOMY
SECTION II PHYSIOLOGY
Topic 1 Cell Structure and Function
Topic 2 Types of Tissues
Topic 3 Blood
Topic 4 Cardiovascular System
Topic 5 Respiration
Topic 6 Digestive System
Topic 7 Vitamin Metabolism
Topic 8 Excretory System and Body Fluids
Topic 9 Endocrine Glands and Reproduction
Topic 10 Nerve
Topic 11 Muscle
Topic 12 Nervous System
Topic 13 Special Senses
SECTION III BIOCHEMISTRY
Topic 1 Chemistry and Metabolism of Carbohydrates
Topic 2 Chemistry and Metabolism of Amino Acids and Proteins
Topic 3 Chemistry and Metabolism of Lipids
Topic 4 Metabolism of Inorganic Substances
Topic 5 Biological Oxidation
Topic 6 Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance
Topic 7 Enzymes
Topic 8 Bile
Topic 9 Haemoglobin and Porphyrins
Topic 10 Urine
Topic 11 Organ Function Tests
Topic 12 Hormones
Topic 13 Nutrition and Diet
Topic 14 Vitamins
SECTION IVA ORAL HISTOLOGY
Topic 1 Development of Face and Oral Cavity
Topic 2 Development and Growth of Teeth
Topic 3 Enamel
Topic 4 Dentine
Topic 5 Pulp
Topic 6 Cementum
Topic 7 Periodontal Ligament
Topic 8 Bone (Maxilla and Mandible)
Topic 9 Oral Mucous Membrane
Topic 10 Salivary Glands
Topic 11 Tooth Eruption
Topic 12 Shedding of Deciduous Teeth
Topic 13 Temporomandibular Joint
Topic 14 Maxillary Sinus
Topic 15 Histochemistry of Oral Tissues
SECTION IVB DENTAL ANATOMY
Topic 1 Introduction to Dental Anatomy
Topic 2 Development and Eruption of Teeth
Topic 3 Primary (Deciduous) Teeth
Topic 4 General Consideration in the Physiology of Permanent Dentition
Topic 5 Orofacial Complex: Form and Function
Topic 6 Permanent Maxillary and Mandibular Incisors
Topic 7 Permanent Canines: Maxillary and Mandibular
Topic 8 Permanent Maxillary Premolars
Topic 9 Permanent Mandibular Premolars
Topic 10 Permanent Maxillary Molars
Topic 11 Permanent Mandibular Molars
Topic 12 Dento-osseous Structures
Topic 13 Temporomandibular Joint, Muscles, Teeth and their Functions
Topic 14 Occlusion
Topic 15 Miscellaneous
SECTION V SELF-ASSESSMENT SECTION
Key Points to Remember
Viva Voce
Question Bank
SECTION VI PREVIOUS YEARS QUESTIONS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 10th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256022
About the Author
Jyotsna Rao
