Q Machines
1st Edition
Description
Q Machines presents the significant aspects of the Q machine - a device in which highly ionized, magnetically confined plasma is created by contact ionization of atoms and thermionic emission of electrons. The book covers a broad range of topics regarding the physics and engineering of Q machines; the research limitations and possibilities afforded by different types of Q machines; the methods by which the basic plasma parameters can be measured; the effects of plasma in homogeneities on plasma stability; the numerous factors affecting plasma confinement; and the possibilities for research on plasma waves. Plasma physicists, Q-machine specialists, students, and scientists in other fields of interest will find the book highly useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Symbols
1 The Q Machine
1. The Invention of the Q Machine
2. General Description of Q Machines
3. Contributions of Q-Machine Research
2 Basic Theory
1. Contact Ionization
2. Classification of Q-Machine Plasmas
3. Equilibrium Theory of Ion Confinement in a Collisional Plasma
4. Modified Equilibrium Theory
5. Collisionless Plasma
3 Measurement of Basic Plasma Parameters
1. Introduction
2. Plasma Density
3. Space Potential
4. Electron Temperature
5. Ion Energy Distributions
6. Charge Exchange Cross Sections
4 Plasma Stability
1. General Discussion of Instabilities
2. Universal Drift Instability
3. The Transverse Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability
5 Plasma Confinement
1. General Discussion of Plasma Confinement
2. Classical Loss Processes
3. Experimental Complications Leading to Enhanced Plasma Losses
4. Convection by Low Frequency Instabilities
6 Plasma Waves
1. General Discussion
2. Low Frequency Waves
3. High Frequency Plasma Waves
7 Further Applications of the Q Machine
1. Plasma Confinement in Complex Magnetic Geometries
2. Negative Ion Plasmas
3. Separation Techniques
8 Constructing a Q Machine
1. General Discussion
2. Sources of Plasma Ions
3. Ovens and Collimators
4. Hot Plate and Vacuum Design
5. Magnet Coils
6. Special Q-Machine Designs
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160247