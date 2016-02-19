Q Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125086509, 9780323160247

Q Machines

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Motley
eBook ISBN: 9780323160247
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 204
Description

Q Machines presents the significant aspects of the Q machine - a device in which highly ionized, magnetically confined plasma is created by contact ionization of atoms and thermionic emission of electrons. The book covers a broad range of topics regarding the physics and engineering of Q machines; the research limitations and possibilities afforded by different types of Q machines; the methods by which the basic plasma parameters can be measured; the effects of plasma in homogeneities on plasma stability; the numerous factors affecting plasma confinement; and the possibilities for research on plasma waves. Plasma physicists, Q-machine specialists, students, and scientists in other fields of interest will find the book highly useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Symbols

1 The Q Machine

1. The Invention of the Q Machine

2. General Description of Q Machines

3. Contributions of Q-Machine Research

2 Basic Theory

1. Contact Ionization

2. Classification of Q-Machine Plasmas

3. Equilibrium Theory of Ion Confinement in a Collisional Plasma

4. Modified Equilibrium Theory

5. Collisionless Plasma

3 Measurement of Basic Plasma Parameters

1. Introduction

2. Plasma Density

3. Space Potential

4. Electron Temperature

5. Ion Energy Distributions

6. Charge Exchange Cross Sections

4 Plasma Stability

1. General Discussion of Instabilities

2. Universal Drift Instability

3. The Transverse Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability

5 Plasma Confinement

1. General Discussion of Plasma Confinement

2. Classical Loss Processes

3. Experimental Complications Leading to Enhanced Plasma Losses

4. Convection by Low Frequency Instabilities

6 Plasma Waves

1. General Discussion

2. Low Frequency Waves

3. High Frequency Plasma Waves

7 Further Applications of the Q Machine

1. Plasma Confinement in Complex Magnetic Geometries

2. Negative Ion Plasmas

3. Separation Techniques

8 Constructing a Q Machine

1. General Discussion

2. Sources of Plasma Ions

3. Ovens and Collimators

4. Hot Plate and Vacuum Design

5. Magnet Coils

6. Special Q-Machine Designs

References

Index

About the Author

Robert Motley

