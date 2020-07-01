Pyrolysis of Biomass for Fuels and Chemicals
1st Edition
Pyrolysis of Biomass for Fuels and Chemicals provides a thorough overview of thermochemical conversion of biomass to fuels and chemicals via the pyrolysis platform. The book first delves into the principles underlying pyrolysis of biomass from the chemical engineering perspective. It discusses thermal only pyrolysis, the traditional pyrolysis process under inert atmosphere with no catalyst and the role of catalytic pyrolysis and Tail Gas Reactive Pyrolysis in resolving the instability issues associated with their product distribution. The author goes on to address condensed phase upgrading where the oil produced can be upgraded for stability or hydrogenated to drop-in transportation fuels, as well as feedstock selection, including opportunity fuels/feedstocks. Finally, pilot and demonstration scale projects from around the world are examined, and some immediate applications of pyrolysis oils in combustion systems are analyzed.
Engineering researchers and professionals in the bioenergy, biochemical and petrochemical fields find in this book a complete resource for understanding the relationships between possible technologies, applications, costs and products value as they tackle the challenges for large scale adoption of pyrolysis for the production of 2nd generation biofuels and biochemicals. PhD students in areas of energy, chemical, mechanical and materials engineering will also benefit from fundamental and applied research in a concise format that can save them time and serve as reference through bioenergy conversion courses.
- Covers thermal only pyrolysis, catalytic pyrolysis, and Tail Gas Reactive Pyrolysis
- Examines the relationships between technologies, applications, costs and products value and end-use
- Offers a cradle-to-grave approach that includes coverage of feedstocks, their compositional traits and how they affect conversion technologies with regard to yields and quality of pyrolysis fuel intermediates and subsequent upgrade to drop-in fuels
Engineering researchers dedicated to bioenergy and biomass conversion, especially those with energy, chemical, mechanical or materials background. PhD students in energy, chemical, mechanical and materials engineering. Engineering professionals in the bioenergy, biochemical and petrochemical sectors
1. Introduction
2. Thermal Pyrolysis
3. Pyrolysis and Feedstock Traits
4. Upgrading via Feedstock Pretreatment
5. Catalytic Fast Pyrolysis
6. Reactive Pyrolysis
7. Condensed Phase Pyrolysis Oil Upgrading
8. Pilot & Distributed Scale Processing
9. Biorefining to Fuels and Chemicals
10. TEA and Product Life Cycle
11. Biocarbon Coproduct
312
- 312
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
1st July 2020
- 1st July 2020
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128182130
- 9780128182130
Akwasi Boateng
Dubbed “the kiln doctor”, Dr. Boateng has an MS in thermo-fluids mechanics, and a Ph.D. in metals and materials process engineering with a focus on rotary kilns from the University of New Brunswick. He has authored and/or co-authored over 90 peer reviewed publications on energy, biofuels and biochemicals, minerals and materials process engineering in flagship journals. Dr. Boateng is now a Lead Scientist with the Agricultural Research Service of the USDA pursuing research in biofuels and bioenergy.
Thermochemical Conversion Science and Engineering, Sustainable Biofuels and Co-Products Research Unit, Eastern Regional Research Center, Agricultural Research Service, USDA