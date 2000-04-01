Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry of Recent and Fossil Biomaterials, Volume 3
1st Edition
Authors: H.L.C. Meuzelaar J. Haverkamp F.D. Hileman
eBook ISBN: 9780080875507
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 290
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875507
Reviews
@qu:The wide range of materials considered make this a valuable reference book for scientists in a variety of disciplines. The book is easy to read, well illustrated, and includes a valuable, up-to-date bibliography. @source: Chemistry in Britain
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
H.L.C. Meuzelaar Author
J. Haverkamp Author
F.D. Hileman Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.