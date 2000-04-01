Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry of Recent and Fossil Biomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420992, 9780080875507

Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry of Recent and Fossil Biomaterials, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: H.L.C. Meuzelaar J. Haverkamp F.D. Hileman
eBook ISBN: 9780080875507
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 290
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
325.00
276.25
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875507

Reviews

@qu:The wide range of materials considered make this a valuable reference book for scientists in a variety of disciplines. The book is easy to read, well illustrated, and includes a valuable, up-to-date bibliography. @source: Chemistry in Britain

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H.L.C. Meuzelaar Author

J. Haverkamp Author

F.D. Hileman Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.