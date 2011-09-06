Pyrolysis - GC/MS Data Book of Synthetic Polymers

Preface

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. History and scope of analytical pyrolysis

1.2. Expanded applicability of GC/MS by combining with pyrolysis

1.3. Py-GC/MS measuring process for polymer characterization

Part 2. Pyrograms and Thermograms of 163 High Polymers, and MS Data of the Major Pyrolyzates

2.1. Experimental conditions for measuring pyrograms and thermograms of high polymers, and MS data for the major pyrolyzates by means of pyrolysis-GC/MS and evolved gas analysis (EGA)–MS techniques

2.2. Data compilation of pyrograms, thermograms and MS data of major pyrolyzates for 163 typical polymer samples

Part 3. Pyrograms for 33 Condensation Polymers and MS Data of the Major Pyrolyzates Obtained in the Presence of Organic Alkaline

3.1. Experimental conditions for measuring pyrograms and MS data of the major pyrolyzates for the condensation polymers by means of reactive pyrolysis-GC/MS in the presence of organic alkaline

3.2. Data compilation of pyrograms of 33 condensation polymers through reactive pyrolysis

Appendix. Monographs and Reviews for Pyrolysis-GC of Polymers

Index