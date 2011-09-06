Pyrolysis - GC/MS Data Book of Synthetic Polymers
1st Edition
Pyrograms, Thermograms and MS of Pyrolyzates
Description
In this data book, both conventional Py-GC/MS where thermal energy alone is used to cause fragmentation of given polymeric materials and reactive Py-GC/MS in the presence of organic alkaline for condensation polymers are compiled. Before going into detailed presentation of the data, however, acquiring a firm grip on the proper understanding about the situation of Py-GC/MS would promote better utilization of the following pyrolysis data for various polymers samples.
This book incorporates recent technological advances in analytical pyrolysis methods especially useful for the characterization of 163 typical synthetic polymers. The book briefly reviews the instrumentation available in advanced analytical pyrolysis, and offers guidance to perform effectually this technique combining with gas chromatography and mass spectrometry. Main contents are comprehensive sample pyrograms, thermograms, identification tables, and representative mass spectra (MS) of pyrolyzates for synthetic polymers. This edition also highlights thermally-assisted hydrolysis and methylation technique effectively applied to 33 basic condensation polymers.
Key Features
- Coverage of Py-GC/MS data of conventional pyrograms and thermograms of basic 163 kinds of synthetic polymers together with MS and retention index data for pyrolyzates, enabling a quick identification
- Additional coverage of the pyrograms and their related data for 33 basic condensation polymers obtained by the thermally-assisted hydrolysis and methylation technique
- All compiled data measured under the same experimental conditions for pyrolysis, gas chromatography and mass spectrometry to facilitate peak identification
- Surveyable instant information on two facing pages dedicated to the whole data of a given polymer sample
Readership
Chemists, Analytical Chemists and Chemical Engineers, in polymer research. Academics and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1. Introduction
1.1. History and scope of analytical pyrolysis
1.2. Expanded applicability of GC/MS by combining with pyrolysis
1.3. Py-GC/MS measuring process for polymer characterization
Part 2. Pyrograms and Thermograms of 163 High Polymers, and MS Data of the Major Pyrolyzates
2.1. Experimental conditions for measuring pyrograms and thermograms of high polymers, and MS data for the major pyrolyzates by means of pyrolysis-GC/MS and evolved gas analysis (EGA)–MS techniques
2.2. Data compilation of pyrograms, thermograms and MS data of major pyrolyzates for 163 typical polymer samples
Part 3. Pyrograms for 33 Condensation Polymers and MS Data of the Major Pyrolyzates Obtained in the Presence of Organic Alkaline
3.1. Experimental conditions for measuring pyrograms and MS data of the major pyrolyzates for the condensation polymers by means of reactive pyrolysis-GC/MS in the presence of organic alkaline
3.2. Data compilation of pyrograms of 33 condensation polymers through reactive pyrolysis
Appendix. Monographs and Reviews for Pyrolysis-GC of Polymers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 6th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538932
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538925
About the Author
Shin Tsuge
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Nagoya University, Japan
Hajima Ohtani
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya Institute of Technololgy, Japan
Chuichi Watanabe
Affiliations and Expertise
Frontier Laboratories Ltd., Fukushima, Japan