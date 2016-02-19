Pyrethrum
1st Edition
The Natural Insecticide
Description
Pyrethrum: the Natural Insecticide covers the papers presented at the 1972 ""International Symposium on Recent Advances with Pyrethrum the Natural Insecticide"" held in conjunction with the American Institute of Biological Sciences Silver Anniversary Meeting at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. It deals with all aspects of pyrethrum, including its history, production, chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology, and agricultural applications. The introductory part addresses the early history of pyrethrum, its recognition as a modern insecticide, and its worldwide production. The chemistry and biochemistry parts discuss the composition, isolation, structure, synthesis, biosynthesis, metabolism, and action on enzyme systems of natural pyrethrins extracted from pyrethrum flower. The book also examines the toxicology of pyrethrum and its constituents to mammals, fish, and wildlife, as well as tests for possible teratogenic, carcinogenic, mutagenic, and allergenic activities. Finally, it discusses the domestic and agricultural applications of pyrethrum. Considering its desirable features, researchers find pyrethrum unsurpassed by any type of synthetic organic insecticide and even by the best synthetic analogs or pyrethroids.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Participants
Preface
Note on Nomenclature
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 History of Pyrethrum
I. Introduction
II. Early History of MGK and Insect Flowers
III. Origin and Development of Pyrethrum Production in Kenya
IV. East African Sources and World War II
V. Postwar Scarcity of Supplies
VI. Pyrethrum Recognized as a Modern Insecticide
VII. Pyrethrum in the Future
References
Chapter 2 Pyrethrum Production
I. Introduction
II. World Production of Pyrethrum and Prices for Pyrethrum Products
III. Growing of Pyrethrum
IV. Plant Improvement Programs
V. Factors Affecting Pyrethrum Production
VI. Summary
References
Part II Chemistry
Chapter 3 Composition of Pyrethrum Extract and Analysis of Pyrethrins
I. Introduction
II. Composition of Pyrethrum Extract
III. Analysis of Pyrethrins
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Chemistry of the Natural Pyrethrins
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Natural Esters
III. Isolation of Natural Acids and Alcohols
IV. Absolute Stereochemistry
V. Preferred Conformations
VI. Synthesis
VII. Interconversion of Isomers of Chrysanthemic Acid
VIII. Radiolabeling
IX. Reactions
X. Photochemistry
XI. Insecticidal Activity of the Natural Esters
References
Chapter 5 Biochemistry of the Pyrethrins
I. Introduction
II. Action on Enzyme Systems and Intermediary Metabolism
III. Biosynthesis
IV. Metabolism
V. Summary
References
Part III Toxicology and Pharmacology
Chapter 6 Toxicity of Pyrethrum and Its Constituents to Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity to Mammals
III. Toxicity to Humans
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Toxicity of Pyrethrum to Fish and Wildlife
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Area
III. Methods of Field Appraisal
IV. Results of Field Appraisal
V. Use of Laboratory Toxicity Data
VI. Interpretation of Results
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Tests for Possible Teratogenic, Carcinogenic, Mutagenic, and Allergenic Effects of Pyrethrum
I. Introduction
II. Teratogenic Tests
III. Carcinogenic Tests
IV. Mutagenic Tests
V. Allergenic Effects
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Interactions in the Toxicity of Pyrethrum, Synergists, and Other Chemicals to Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Mode of Action of Synergists in Enhancing the Insecticidal Activity of Pyrethrum and Pyrethroids
I. Introduction
II. Mode of Action and Metabolism of Synergists
III. Metabolism of Pyrethroids in Insects
IV. Synergists and the Sites of Detoxication of Pyrethroids
V. Summary
References
Chapter 11 Mode of Action of Pyrethrum on Arthropod Nerves
I. Introduction
II. Actions of Pyrethrins on Arthropod Nerves
III. Actions of Pyrethrins on Other Species
IV. Neuropharmacology of Other Pyrethroid Insecticides
V. Concerning the Mode of Action
VI. Some Interesting Problems
VII. Summary
References
Part IV Use Areas
Chapter 12 Pyrethrum for Control of Insects Affecting Man and Animals
I. Insect Control in Homes and Other Structures
II. Insect Control in Outdoor Areas
III. Direct Application to Animals and Man
IV. Development of Resistance to Pyrethrins
V. Summary
References
Chapter 13 Pyrethrum for Control of Household and Stored-Product Insects
I. Introduction
II . Household Insects
III. Stored-Product Insects
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 14 Pyrethrum for Control of Agricultural Insects
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
HI. Effects on Bees and the Natural Enemies of Harmful Insects
IV. Insects Controlled
V. Formulations
VI. Equipment for Application of Pyrethrins as Aerosols
VII. Recent Tests
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 15 Pyrethrum for Control of Forest Insect Pests
I. Introduction
II . Stabilization of Pyrethrins
III. Spruce Budworm
IV. Western Hemlock Looper
V. Douglas-Fir Tussock Moth
VI. Forest Tent Caterpillar
VII. Gypsy Moth and Elm Spanworm
VIII. Spray Application Technology
IX. Summary
References
Part V Summary
Chapter 16 Residue and Tolerance Considerations with Pyrethrum, Piperonyl Butoxide, and MGK
I. Introduction
II. Extraction of Pyrethrins and Synergists for Residue Analysis
III. Pyrethrins—Cleanup of Extracts and Analysis
IV. Piperonyl Butoxide and MGK 264—Cleanup of Extracts and Analysis
V. Tolerances Established
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 17 Advantages and Disadvantages of Pyrethrum
I. Introduction
II. Production, Chemistry, and Biochemistry
III. Uses
IV. Safety
V. Disadvantages
VI. Balance of Advantages versus Disadvantages
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154901