PVD for Microelectronics: Sputter Desposition to Semiconductor Manufacturing, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Useful Conversion Factors and Constants. Introduction. Physics of Sputtering. Plasma Systems. The Planar Magnetron. Sputtering Tools. Directional Deposition. Planarized PVD: Use of Elevated Temperature and/or High Pressure. Ionized Magnetron Sputter Deposition. PVD Materials and Processes. Process Modeling for Magnetron Deposition. Sputtering Targets. Index.
Description
Physics of Thin Films is one of the longest running continuing series in thin film science, consisting of 25 volumes since 1963. The series contains quality studies of the properties of various thin films materials and systems.
In order to be able to reflect the development of today's science and to cover all modern aspects of thin films, the series, starting with Volume 20, has moved beyond the basic physics of thin films. It now addresses the most important aspects of both inorganic and organic thin films, in both their theoretical as well as technological aspects. Therefore, in order to reflect the modern technology-oriented problems, the title has been slightly modified from Physics of Thin Films to Thin Films.
This volume, part of the Thin Films Series, has been wholly written by two authors instead of showcasing several edited manuscripts.
Readership
Thin film and surface science researchers in chemistry, materials science, electrical engineering, biology, and condensed matter physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 419
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 23rd October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542928
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125330268
About the Serial Editors
Stephen Rossnagel Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Corporation, T.J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York, U.S.A.
Ronald Powell Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Novellus Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, California
Abraham Ulman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.