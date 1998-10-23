PVD for Microelectronics: Sputter Desposition to Semiconductor Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330268, 9780080542928

PVD for Microelectronics: Sputter Desposition to Semiconductor Manufacturing, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Stephen Rossnagel Ronald Powell Abraham Ulman
eBook ISBN: 9780080542928
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125330268
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 1998
Page Count: 419
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
224.50
190.82
210.00
178.50
130.00
110.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
165.00
140.25
215.00
182.75
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Useful Conversion Factors and Constants. Introduction. Physics of Sputtering. Plasma Systems. The Planar Magnetron. Sputtering Tools. Directional Deposition. Planarized PVD: Use of Elevated Temperature and/or High Pressure. Ionized Magnetron Sputter Deposition. PVD Materials and Processes. Process Modeling for Magnetron Deposition. Sputtering Targets. Index.

Description

Physics of Thin Films is one of the longest running continuing series in thin film science, consisting of 25 volumes since 1963. The series contains quality studies of the properties of various thin films materials and systems.
In order to be able to reflect the development of today's science and to cover all modern aspects of thin films, the series, starting with Volume 20, has moved beyond the basic physics of thin films. It now addresses the most important aspects of both inorganic and organic thin films, in both their theoretical as well as technological aspects. Therefore, in order to reflect the modern technology-oriented problems, the title has been slightly modified from Physics of Thin Films to Thin Films.

This volume, part of the Thin Films Series, has been wholly written by two authors instead of showcasing several edited manuscripts.

Readership

Thin film and surface science researchers in chemistry, materials science, electrical engineering, biology, and condensed matter physics

Details

No. of pages:
419
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080542928
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125330268

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Stephen Rossnagel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Corporation, T.J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York, U.S.A.

Ronald Powell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Novellus Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, California

Abraham Ulman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.