PVC Degradation and Stabilization - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781927885611

PVC Degradation and Stabilization

4th Edition

Authors: George Wypych
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885611
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 550
Description

This new edition of PVC Degradation and Stabilization has been updated to include new developments in PVC production, new stabilization methods and mechanisms, new approaches to plasticization, methods of waste reprocessing, accelerated degradation due to electric breakdown, and much more. The book contains all the information necessary for successful design of stabilization formula in any PVC-based product. Other topics covered include degradation by thermal energy, UV, gamma and other forms of radiation, chemical degradation, and more. Analytical methods for studying degradative and stabilization processes aid readers in establishing a system for verifying results of stabilization with different stabilizing systems.

Key Features

  • Revised to include cutting-edge research, patent updates, and other information required to design successful stabilization of PVC-based products
  • Covers chemical structure, PVC manufacturing technology, morphology, degradation by thermal energy, mechanodegradation, and more
  • Includes a chapter on analytical methods for use in studying degradative and stabilization processes
  • Discusses information on the effects of PVC and its additives on health, safety, and the environment

Readership

Researchers in engineering (chemical; mechanical); professional engineers. Grad students and professors

Table of Contents

1. Chemical structure of pvc
2. Pvc manufacture technology
3. Pvc morphology
4. Principles of thermal degradation
5. Principles of uv degradation
6. Principles of degradation by γ-radiation
7. Degradation by other forms of radiation
8. Mechanodegradation
9. Chemical degradation
10. Analytical methods
11. Principles of stabilization
12. Health and safety and environmental impact

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885611

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

