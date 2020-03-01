PVC Degradation and Stabilization
4th Edition
Description
This new edition of PVC Degradation and Stabilization has been updated to include new developments in PVC production, new stabilization methods and mechanisms, new approaches to plasticization, methods of waste reprocessing, accelerated degradation due to electric breakdown, and much more. The book contains all the information necessary for successful design of stabilization formula in any PVC-based product. Other topics covered include degradation by thermal energy, UV, gamma and other forms of radiation, chemical degradation, and more. Analytical methods for studying degradative and stabilization processes aid readers in establishing a system for verifying results of stabilization with different stabilizing systems.
Key Features
- Revised to include cutting-edge research, patent updates, and other information required to design successful stabilization of PVC-based products
- Covers chemical structure, PVC manufacturing technology, morphology, degradation by thermal energy, mechanodegradation, and more
- Includes a chapter on analytical methods for use in studying degradative and stabilization processes
- Discusses information on the effects of PVC and its additives on health, safety, and the environment
Readership
Researchers in engineering (chemical; mechanical); professional engineers. Grad students and professors
Table of Contents
1. Chemical structure of pvc
2. Pvc manufacture technology
3. Pvc morphology
4. Principles of thermal degradation
5. Principles of uv degradation
6. Principles of degradation by γ-radiation
7. Degradation by other forms of radiation
8. Mechanodegradation
9. Chemical degradation
10. Analytical methods
11. Principles of stabilization
12. Health and safety and environmental impact
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885611
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada