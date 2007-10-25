Putterman's Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery with DVD
4th Edition
Description
Through three bestselling editions, Dr. Allen M. Putterman's masterful work has helped thousands of practitioners expand their repertoire of aesthetic periorbital and facial surgery techniques. Now, Steven Fagien, MD, FACS - hand picked by Dr. Putterman to serve as Editor for the 4th Edition - brings you a wealth of new procedures ... fresh approaches from new leading authorities representing the various aesthetic specialties, including from plastic surgery, oculoplastic surgery, and dermatology, and new illustrations to help you update and enhance your operative skills. What's more, a new bonus DVD includes intraoperative videos that let you see exactly how to perform a variety of key techniques, step by step.
Key Features
- Discusses how to select and perform appropriate procedures for a multitude of cosmetic problems and includes elaborate illustrations
- Provides information on issues related to cosmetic surgery such as psychology, anatomy, and anaesthesia
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
List of Contributors
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Part I: Preoperative Considerations
Ch. 1: The History of Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery, Lawrence B. Katzen & Steven Fagien
Ch. 2: Current Observations of Periorbital Aging: A Prelude to Improved Surgical Result (new chapter), Val Lambros & Steven Fagien
Ch. 3: Evaluation of the Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery Patient, Allen M. Putterman
Ch. 4: A comprehensive evaluation of the cosmetic oculoplastic surgery patient: Beyond Formal Measurements. Decision Making and Tips to Enhance Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes (new chapter), Steven Fagien
Ch. 5: Eyelid and Mid Cheek Anatomy (new chapter), Paul A Harris & Bryan C Mendelson
Part II: The Upper Periorbita
Ch. 6: Brow Lift Techniques (new chapter), Jeffrey E. Janis, Jason K. Potter & Rod J. Rohrich
Ch. 7: Treatment of Upper Eyelid Dermatochalasis with Reconstruction of Upper Eyelid Crease: Skin-Muscle Flap Approach, Allen M. Putterman
Ch. 8: Upper Blepharoplasty: Volume Enhancement via Skin Approach: Lowering the Upper Lid Crease (new chapter), Steven Fagien
Ch. 9: Upper Blepharoplasty in the Asian Patient, William P. Chen
Ch. 10: Upper Blepharoplasty Combined with Levator Aponeurosis Repair, John R. Burroughs, William M. McLeish & Richard L. Anderson
Ch. 11: Müller's Muscle-Conjunctival Resection-Ptosis Procedure Combined with Upper Blepharoplasty, Allen M. Putterman & Steven Fagien
Ch. 12: Internal Brow Lift: Browplasty and Browpexy, Alan M. Putterman
Ch. 13: Treatment of Upper Eyelid Retraction: Internal Approach, Alan M. Putterman
Part III: The Lower Periorbita
Ch. 14: Transconjunctival Approach to Resection of Lower Eyelid Herniated Orbital Fat, Allen M. Putterman
Ch. 15: Lower Blepharoplasty: Blending the Lid/Cheek Junction (new chapter), Steven Fagien
Ch. 16: Treatment of Lower Eyelid Dermatochalasis, Herniated Orbital Fat, and Hypertrophic Orbicularis Muscle: Skin-Muscle Flap Approach, Allen M. Putterman
Ch. 17: Cheek-Midface lift (new chapter), Allen M. Putterman
Ch. 18:Treatment of Lower Eyelid Retraction with Recession of Lower Lid Retractors and Placement of Hard-Palate or Allogeneic Dermal Matrix Spacer Grafts, Allen M. Putterman & Steven Fagien
Ch. 19: Fat Repositioning in Lower Blepharoplasty (new chapter), Robert A. Goldberg
Part IV: Ancillary Procedures of the Periorbita and Beyond
Ch. 20: Alloplastic Contouring For Suboribital, Maxillary, Zygomatic Deficiencies (new chapter), Edward O. Terino
Ch. 21: Chemical peeling: Independent or in Conjunction with Facial Plastic Surgery, Jonathan A. Hoenig, Norman Shorr & David M. Morrow
Ch. 22: Eyelid and Facial Laser Skin Resurfacing (new chapter), Sterling Baker & Erin L Holloman
Ch. 23: Injectable Agents for Dermal Soft-Tissue Augmentation of the Face: Options and Decision Making (new chapter), Steven Fagien, Jean Carruthers & Alastair Carruthers
Ch. 24: Expanded uses of BTX-A for Facial Aesthetic Enhancement (new chapter), Steven Fagien , Alastair Carruthers & Jean Carruthers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 25th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721133
About the Author
Steven Fagien
Affiliations and Expertise
Aesthetic Eyelid Plastic Surgery, Private Practice; Boca Raton, FL, USA