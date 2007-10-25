Putterman's Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery with DVD

Foreword



Preface



List of Contributors



Dedication



Acknowledgements



Part I: Preoperative Considerations



Ch. 1: The History of Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery, Lawrence B. Katzen & Steven Fagien



Ch. 2: Current Observations of Periorbital Aging: A Prelude to Improved Surgical Result (new chapter), Val Lambros & Steven Fagien



Ch. 3: Evaluation of the Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery Patient, Allen M. Putterman



Ch. 4: A comprehensive evaluation of the cosmetic oculoplastic surgery patient: Beyond Formal Measurements. Decision Making and Tips to Enhance Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes (new chapter), Steven Fagien



Ch. 5: Eyelid and Mid Cheek Anatomy (new chapter), Paul A Harris & Bryan C Mendelson



Part II: The Upper Periorbita



Ch. 6: Brow Lift Techniques (new chapter), Jeffrey E. Janis, Jason K. Potter & Rod J. Rohrich



Ch. 7: Treatment of Upper Eyelid Dermatochalasis with Reconstruction of Upper Eyelid Crease: Skin-Muscle Flap Approach, Allen M. Putterman



Ch. 8: Upper Blepharoplasty: Volume Enhancement via Skin Approach: Lowering the Upper Lid Crease (new chapter), Steven Fagien



Ch. 9: Upper Blepharoplasty in the Asian Patient, William P. Chen



Ch. 10: Upper Blepharoplasty Combined with Levator Aponeurosis Repair, John R. Burroughs, William M. McLeish & Richard L. Anderson



Ch. 11: Müller's Muscle-Conjunctival Resection-Ptosis Procedure Combined with Upper Blepharoplasty, Allen M. Putterman & Steven Fagien



Ch. 12: Internal Brow Lift: Browplasty and Browpexy, Alan M. Putterman



Ch. 13: Treatment of Upper Eyelid Retraction: Internal Approach, Alan M. Putterman



Part III: The Lower Periorbita



Ch. 14: Transconjunctival Approach to Resection of Lower Eyelid Herniated Orbital Fat, Allen M. Putterman



Ch. 15: Lower Blepharoplasty: Blending the Lid/Cheek Junction (new chapter), Steven Fagien



Ch. 16: Treatment of Lower Eyelid Dermatochalasis, Herniated Orbital Fat, and Hypertrophic Orbicularis Muscle: Skin-Muscle Flap Approach, Allen M. Putterman



Ch. 17: Cheek-Midface lift (new chapter), Allen M. Putterman



Ch. 18:Treatment of Lower Eyelid Retraction with Recession of Lower Lid Retractors and Placement of Hard-Palate or Allogeneic Dermal Matrix Spacer Grafts, Allen M. Putterman & Steven Fagien



Ch. 19: Fat Repositioning in Lower Blepharoplasty (new chapter), Robert A. Goldberg



Part IV: Ancillary Procedures of the Periorbita and Beyond



Ch. 20: Alloplastic Contouring For Suboribital, Maxillary, Zygomatic Deficiencies (new chapter), Edward O. Terino



Ch. 21: Chemical peeling: Independent or in Conjunction with Facial Plastic Surgery, Jonathan A. Hoenig, Norman Shorr & David M. Morrow



Ch. 22: Eyelid and Facial Laser Skin Resurfacing (new chapter), Sterling Baker & Erin L Holloman



Ch. 23: Injectable Agents for Dermal Soft-Tissue Augmentation of the Face: Options and Decision Making (new chapter), Steven Fagien, Jean Carruthers & Alastair Carruthers



Ch. 24: Expanded uses of BTX-A for Facial Aesthetic Enhancement (new chapter), Steven Fagien , Alastair Carruthers & Jean Carruthers



Index