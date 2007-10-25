Putterman's Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery with DVD - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780721602547, 9781437721133

Putterman's Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery with DVD

4th Edition

Authors: Steven Fagien
eBook ISBN: 9781437721133
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th October 2007
Page Count: 360
Description

Through three bestselling editions, Dr. Allen M. Putterman's masterful work has helped thousands of practitioners expand their repertoire of aesthetic periorbital and facial surgery techniques. Now, Steven Fagien, MD, FACS - hand picked by Dr. Putterman to serve as Editor for the 4th Edition - brings you a wealth of new procedures ... fresh approaches from new leading authorities representing the various aesthetic specialties, including from plastic surgery, oculoplastic surgery, and dermatology, and new illustrations to help you update and enhance your operative skills. What's more, a new bonus DVD includes intraoperative videos that let you see exactly how to perform a variety of key techniques, step by step.

Key Features

  • Discusses how to select and perform appropriate procedures for a multitude of cosmetic problems and includes elaborate illustrations
  • Provides information on issues related to cosmetic surgery such as psychology, anatomy, and anaesthesia

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

List of Contributors

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Part I: Preoperative Considerations

Ch. 1: The History of Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery, Lawrence B. Katzen & Steven Fagien

Ch. 2: Current Observations of Periorbital Aging: A Prelude to Improved Surgical Result (new chapter), Val Lambros & Steven Fagien

Ch. 3: Evaluation of the Cosmetic Oculoplastic Surgery Patient, Allen M. Putterman

Ch. 4: A comprehensive evaluation of the cosmetic oculoplastic surgery patient: Beyond Formal Measurements. Decision Making and Tips to Enhance Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes (new chapter), Steven Fagien

Ch. 5: Eyelid and Mid Cheek Anatomy (new chapter), Paul A Harris & Bryan C Mendelson

Part II: The Upper Periorbita

Ch. 6: Brow Lift Techniques (new chapter), Jeffrey E. Janis, Jason K. Potter & Rod J. Rohrich

Ch. 7: Treatment of Upper Eyelid Dermatochalasis with Reconstruction of Upper Eyelid Crease: Skin-Muscle Flap Approach, Allen M. Putterman

Ch. 8: Upper Blepharoplasty: Volume Enhancement via Skin Approach: Lowering the Upper Lid Crease (new chapter), Steven Fagien

Ch. 9: Upper Blepharoplasty in the Asian Patient, William P. Chen

Ch. 10: Upper Blepharoplasty Combined with Levator Aponeurosis Repair, John R. Burroughs, William M. McLeish & Richard L. Anderson

Ch. 11: Müller's Muscle-Conjunctival Resection-Ptosis Procedure Combined with Upper Blepharoplasty, Allen M. Putterman & Steven Fagien

Ch. 12: Internal Brow Lift: Browplasty and Browpexy, Alan M. Putterman

Ch. 13: Treatment of Upper Eyelid Retraction: Internal Approach, Alan M. Putterman

Part III: The Lower Periorbita

Ch. 14: Transconjunctival Approach to Resection of Lower Eyelid Herniated Orbital Fat, Allen M. Putterman

Ch. 15: Lower Blepharoplasty: Blending the Lid/Cheek Junction (new chapter), Steven Fagien

Ch. 16: Treatment of Lower Eyelid Dermatochalasis, Herniated Orbital Fat, and Hypertrophic Orbicularis Muscle: Skin-Muscle Flap Approach, Allen M. Putterman

Ch. 17: Cheek-Midface lift (new chapter), Allen M. Putterman

Ch. 18:Treatment of Lower Eyelid Retraction with Recession of Lower Lid Retractors and Placement of Hard-Palate or Allogeneic Dermal Matrix Spacer Grafts, Allen M. Putterman & Steven Fagien

Ch. 19: Fat Repositioning in Lower Blepharoplasty (new chapter), Robert A. Goldberg

Part IV: Ancillary Procedures of the Periorbita and Beyond

Ch. 20: Alloplastic Contouring For Suboribital, Maxillary, Zygomatic Deficiencies (new chapter), Edward O. Terino

Ch. 21: Chemical peeling: Independent or in Conjunction with Facial Plastic Surgery, Jonathan A. Hoenig, Norman Shorr & David M. Morrow

Ch. 22: Eyelid and Facial Laser Skin Resurfacing (new chapter), Sterling Baker & Erin L Holloman

Ch. 23: Injectable Agents for Dermal Soft-Tissue Augmentation of the Face: Options and Decision Making (new chapter), Steven Fagien, Jean Carruthers & Alastair Carruthers

Ch. 24: Expanded uses of BTX-A for Facial Aesthetic Enhancement (new chapter), Steven Fagien , Alastair Carruthers & Jean Carruthers

Index

About the Author

Steven Fagien

Affiliations and Expertise

Aesthetic Eyelid Plastic Surgery, Private Practice; Boca Raton, FL, USA

