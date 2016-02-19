Pursuit Games - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123172600, 9780080956299

Pursuit Games, Volume 120

1st Edition

An Introduction to the Theory and Applications of Differential Games of Pursuit and Evasion

Editors: Otomar Hájek
eBook ISBN: 9780080956299
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 265
Description

This book describes systematic methods for winning in differential games of pursuit and evasion and illustrates the scope and application of the developed procedures.

