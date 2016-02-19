Pursuit-Evasion Differential Games - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080348629, 9781483295930

Pursuit-Evasion Differential Games, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Y. Yavin M. Pachter
eBook ISBN: 9781483295930
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th September 1987
Page Count: 351
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Adaptive Control for avoidance or evasion in an uncertain environment, M Corless et al. The geometric approach to the construction of the barrier surface in differential games, M Pachter & T Miloh. An approach to three-dimensional aircraft pursuit-evasion, M D Ardema & N Rajan. Stochastic guidance laws in satellite pursuit-evasion, A W Merz. On closed-loop controls in pursuit-evasion, B Jarmark. Partially observable linear-quadratic stochastic pursuit-evasion games, W L Chan & S K Ng.

Description

Twenty papers are devoted to the treatment of a wide spectrum of problems in the theory and applications of dynamic games with the emphasis on pursuit-evasion differential games. The problem of capturability is thoroughly investigated, also the problem of noise-corrupted (state) measurements. Attention is given to aerial combat problems and their attendant modelling issues, such as variable speed of the combatants, the three-dimensionality of physical space, and the combat problem, i.e. problems related to 'role determination'.

Readership

For researchers in electrical engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, applied mathematics and research engineers in aerospace industry.

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295930

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Y. Yavin Editor

M. Pachter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Pretoria, South Africa

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.