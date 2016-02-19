Pursuit-Evasion Differential Games, Volume 14
1st Edition
Adaptive Control for avoidance or evasion in an uncertain environment, M Corless et al. The geometric approach to the construction of the barrier surface in differential games, M Pachter & T Miloh. An approach to three-dimensional aircraft pursuit-evasion, M D Ardema & N Rajan. Stochastic guidance laws in satellite pursuit-evasion, A W Merz. On closed-loop controls in pursuit-evasion, B Jarmark. Partially observable linear-quadratic stochastic pursuit-evasion games, W L Chan & S K Ng.
Twenty papers are devoted to the treatment of a wide spectrum of problems in the theory and applications of dynamic games with the emphasis on pursuit-evasion differential games. The problem of capturability is thoroughly investigated, also the problem of noise-corrupted (state) measurements. Attention is given to aerial combat problems and their attendant modelling issues, such as variable speed of the combatants, the three-dimensionality of physical space, and the combat problem, i.e. problems related to 'role determination'.
For researchers in electrical engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, applied mathematics and research engineers in aerospace industry.
Y. Yavin Editor
M. Pachter Editor
National Research Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Pretoria, South Africa