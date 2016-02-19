Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides
1st Edition
And the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids
Description
Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids serves as an introduction to the basic chemistry of purines and pyrimidines and their derivatives. The textbook focuses on topics that provide information on the nature and properties of purines and pyrimidines and nucleic acid. Chapters are devoted to topics on the general chemistry of purines and pyrimidines; synthesis of purines and pyrimidines; and the structure, synthesis, and mechanism of nucleosides, nucleotides, and nucleic acids. Biochemists, chemists, molecular biologists, and senior undergraduates taking courses in heterocyclic and natural products chemistry will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Author's Preface
Introduction
I. General Chemistry Of Purines And Pyrimidines
1. General Character of Purines and Pyrimidines
2. Substitution by Electrophilic Reagents
3. Substitution by Nucleophilic Reagents
4. Rearrangements
5. Reduction
6. Addition Reactions
7. Acylation and Alkylation
8. Oxidation
References
II. Synthesis of Purines and Pyrimidines
1. Pyrimidines
2. Purines
References
III. Nucleosides
1. Structure
2. Synthesis
3. Mechanism and Stereochemistry of Nucleoside Synthesis
4. Analogues
References
IV. Nugleotides
1. Ribonucleotides
2. Deoxyribonucleotides
3. Other Nucleotides
4. Biosynthesis of Mononucleotides
References
V. Nucleic Acids
1. Structure of DNA
2. Structure of RNA
3. Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194202