Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166728, 9781483194202

Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides

1st Edition

And the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids

Authors: T. L. V. Ulbricht
eBook ISBN: 9781483194202
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 88
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids serves as an introduction to the basic chemistry of purines and pyrimidines and their derivatives. The textbook focuses on topics that provide information on the nature and properties of purines and pyrimidines and nucleic acid. Chapters are devoted to topics on the general chemistry of purines and pyrimidines; synthesis of purines and pyrimidines; and the structure, synthesis, and mechanism of nucleosides, nucleotides, and nucleic acids. Biochemists, chemists, molecular biologists, and senior undergraduates taking courses in heterocyclic and natural products chemistry will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Author's Preface

Introduction

I. General Chemistry Of Purines And Pyrimidines

1. General Character of Purines and Pyrimidines

2. Substitution by Electrophilic Reagents

3. Substitution by Nucleophilic Reagents

4. Rearrangements

5. Reduction

6. Addition Reactions

7. Acylation and Alkylation

8. Oxidation

References

II. Synthesis of Purines and Pyrimidines

1. Pyrimidines

2. Purines

References

III. Nucleosides

1. Structure

2. Synthesis

3. Mechanism and Stereochemistry of Nucleoside Synthesis

4. Analogues

References

IV. Nugleotides

1. Ribonucleotides

2. Deoxyribonucleotides

3. Other Nucleotides

4. Biosynthesis of Mononucleotides

References

V. Nucleic Acids

1. Structure of DNA

2. Structure of RNA

3. Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483194202

About the Author

T. L. V. Ulbricht

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.