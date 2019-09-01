Purification and Characterization of Secondary Metabolites
1st Edition
A Laboratory Manual for Analytical and Structural Biochemistry
Description
Purification and Characterization of Secondary Metabolites: A Laboratory Manual for Analytical and Structural Biochemistry provides students with working knowledge of the fundamental and advanced techniques of experimental biochemistry. Sections provide an overview of the microbiological and biochemical methods typically used for the purification of metabolites and discuss the biological significance of secondary metabolites secreted by three diverse species of bacteria. Additionally, this lab manual covers the theory and practice of the most commonly-used techniques of analytical biochemistry, UV-vis and IR spectrophotometry, high-performance liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, X-ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance, and how to evaluate and effectively use scientific data.
Instructors will find this book useful because of the modular nature of the lab exercises included. Written in a logical, easy-to-understand manner, this book is an indispensable resource for both students and instructors.
Key Features
- Offers project lab formats for students that closely simulate original research projects
- Provides instructional guidance for students to design their own experiments
- Presents advanced analytical techniques
- Includes access to a website with additional resources for instructors
Readership
Established scientists managing biochemical research laboratories at universities or specialized research institutes may use this lab manual as a reference when training new students or employees
Table of Contents
1. The Structure and Function of Secondary Metabolites that are Secreted by Bacteria
2. The Reagents, Supplies and Equipment that are Necessary to Grow Cultures of Bacteria in the Laboratory and to Purify Secreted Metabolites
3. Overview of the Methods for Purification of Metabolites that are Secreted by Bacteria
4. Absorption Spectrophotometry: Ultraviolet-visible and Infrared
5. High-performance Liquid Chromatography
6. Mass Spectrometry
7. X-ray Crystallography
8. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
9. Exercises in Purifying and Characterizing a Quorum-sensing Signal
10. Exercises in Purifying and Characterizing Iron-chelating Molecules
11. Exercises in Purifying and Characterizing a Chloroplast-targeting Phytotoxin
12. Designing your Own Experiments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139424
About the Author
Thomas Crowley
Thomas Crowley studied biochemistry as an undergraduate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He then pursued graduate studies in molecular biology in the Division of Biology at the California Institute of Technology. As a graduate student and later during postdoctoral studies he used biochemical and genetic methods to examine the regulation of gene expression and the intracellular localization of proteins during animal development. He has taught courses covering a wide range of chemical and biological topics such as general chemistry, biochemistry , microbiology, cell biology and developmental biology. These courses were taught at Montclair State University in New Jersey, Columbia University in New York City, the University of California San Diego and National University in La Jolla, California. He has authored articles derived from his research in a variety of journals and articles derived from his teaching in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education (BAMBED). He is currently an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at National University and a member of the American Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, National University, La Jolla, CA, USA