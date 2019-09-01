Purification and Characterization of Secondary Metabolites: A Laboratory Manual for Analytical and Structural Biochemistry provides students with working knowledge of the fundamental and advanced techniques of experimental biochemistry. Sections provide an overview of the microbiological and biochemical methods typically used for the purification of metabolites and discuss the biological significance of secondary metabolites secreted by three diverse species of bacteria. Additionally, this lab manual covers the theory and practice of the most commonly-used techniques of analytical biochemistry, UV-vis and IR spectrophotometry, high-performance liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, X-ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance, and how to evaluate and effectively use scientific data.

Instructors will find this book useful because of the modular nature of the lab exercises included. Written in a logical, easy-to-understand manner, this book is an indispensable resource for both students and instructors.