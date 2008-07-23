Pumping Station Design
3rd Edition
Revised 3rd Edition
Description
Pumping Station Design, 3e is an essential reference for all professionals. From the expert city engineer to the new design officer, this book assists those who need to apply the fundamentals of various disciplines and subjects in order to produce a well-integrated pumping station that is reliable, easy to operate and maintain, and free from design mistakes. The depth of experience and expertise of the authors, contributors, and peers reviewing the content as well as the breadth of information in this book is unparalleled, making this the only book of its kind.
Key Features
An award-winning reference work that has become THE standard in the field
Dispenses expert information on how to produce a well-integrated pumping station that will be reliable, easy to operate and maintain, and free from design mistakes
60% of the material has been updated to reflect current standards and changes in practice since the book was last published in 1998
New material added to this edition includes: the latest design information, the use of computers for pump selection, extensive references to Hydraulic Institute Standards and much more!
Readership
Civil and environmental engineers; Expert and beginner designers; City engineers or chief engineers of water or sewage authorities; Utility managers; Manufacturers
Table of Contents
Introduction; Nomenclature; Flow in Conduits; Piping; Valves; Fundamentals of Hydraulic Transients; Control of Hydraulic Transients; Electrical Fundamentals and Power System Principles; Electrical Design; Performance of Centrifugal Pumps; Types of Pumps; Pumps: Selection, Installation, & Intakes; Electric Motors; Engines; Variable-Speed Pumping; Pump-Driver Specifications; System Design-Wastewater Pumping; System Design-Water Pumping; System Design-Sludge Pumping; Instrumentation & Control Devices; Instrumentation & Control Applications; Vibration & Noise; Heating, Ventilating & Cooling; Designing for Easy Operation & Maintenance; Station Layout; Avoiding Blunders; Contract Documents; Costs; App.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 23rd July 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560052
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856175135
About the Author
Garr M. Jones, PE, DEE
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President, Design, Brown and Caldwell, CA, USA
Robert L. Sanks, PhD, PE
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer, and Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering, Montana State University, Bozeman, USA
Reviews
“A unique and comprehensive text that should find a place on the bookshelf of all concerned with pumping facilities…a truly excellent publication.” – World Pumps “Practitioners in any discipline related to pumping station design should henceforth be compelled to read this book.” – The Institute of Water and Environmental Management