Pumped Hydro Energy Storage for Hybrid Systems
1st Edition
Description
Pumped Hydro Energy Storage for Hybrid Systems takes a practical approach to present characteristic features, planning and implementation aspects, and techno-economic issues of PHES. It discusses the importance of pumped hydro energy storage and its role in load balancing, peak load shaving, grid stability and hybrid energy systems deployment. The book analyzes the architecture and process description of different kinds of PHES, both stablished and upcoming. Technical specificities, performance characteristics, commercial maturity and cost will be included in this analysis, as well as relevant information on the typical components of PHES, such as hydraulic system of intakes, bottom outlets, hydraulic turbines, pumps, penstock, and electric generator. The authors look into the existing market structure for PHES and offer a techno-economic assessment according to two different concepts that consider capital costs, annual operations costs and benefits. Case studies of these analysis as well as of the systems themselves are examined, and the advantages and disadvantages of different applications are discussed.Due to its applied perspective and in-depth exploration of project development and techno-economic challenges, Pumped Hydro Energy Storage for Hybrid Systems, is a unique reference for energy researchers and energy engineers who look to design, develop, up-scale and optimize pumped hydro storage for better electricity generation. Academic and industry researchers specializing in cleaner production, regional sustainability, and sustainable development will also find here a helpful resource.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of pumped-hydro storage systems and other uses of hydropower in hybrid energy systems
- Offers a practical approach that includes case studies to present in-depth information on project development and techno-economic challenges, including design, costs, performance and limitations of hybrid pumped hydro systems
- Explores pathways for hydropower energy storage systems optimization for better electricity generation
Readership
Energy researchers in universities and energy industries involved in renewable energy and storage systems. Energy engineers and sustainable systems designers
Table of Contents
- Energy storage systems
2. Need for pumped hydro energy systems
3. Characteristic features of PHES systems
4. Impact of market infrastructure on PHES systems
5. Case studies-hybrid systems
6. Techno-economic challenges of PHES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188538
About the Editors
Amos Kabo-Bah
Dr. Amos Kabo-bah holds a obtained his Ph.D. in Hydrology and Water Resources from Hohai University, China, and is now a lecturer of the Department of Energy and Environmental Engineering at University of Energy and Natural Resources, an associate editor for the Journal of Energy and Natural Resource Management (JENRM), and acting head for the GEONETCast Centre. He is the Project Manager for European Space Agency TIGER Capacity Building Facility; and Fire and Disaster Management Curriculum. He is also a Visiting Lecturer at the Abdou Moumouni University of Niger since 2014 for the WASCAL Programme. Dr. Kabo-bah is a task contributor of the Group on Earth Observation (GEO) and core member for AFRIGEOSS – an initiative for Africans to develop useful satellite products. His research area is applied satellite technology in the improved management of water, energy, disasters, climate, weather, health, ecosystems, agriculture, and ecosystems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Energy and Environmental Engineering, University of Energy and Natural Resources
Felix Amankwah Diawuo
Center for Innovation, Technology and Policy Research - IN+, Instituto Superior Tecnico, Technical University of Lisbon Felix Amankwah Diawuo enrolled on the MIT Portugal PhD program in Sustainable Energy Systems and part of the EIT KIC InnoEnergy PhD school program. He holds a double degree from the Erasmus Mundus European Master’s program in Environomical Pathways for Sustainable Energy Systems (SELECT) from IST-Portugal and KTH-Sweden. He’s undertaken several projects and worked with several institutions and companies including University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Glo Mobile Ghana, PowerTek Ghana Ltd, Keatron Ghana Ltd. and the Volta River Authority (Kpone Thermal Power Project-NSP). He’s also engaged in several voluntary and social works in the areas of health, education and environment. His research interests span across DSM strategies (energy efficiency and demand response); renewable energy technologies, energy economics & policies and thermo-economic analysis on power plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Innovation, Technology and Policy Research - IN+, Instituto Superior Tecnico, Technical University of Lisbon
Eric Ofosu Antwi
Eric Ofosu Antwi works in the Department of Energy and Environmental Engineering of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) – Sunyani-Ghana
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Energy and Environmental Engineering of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) – Sunyani-Ghana
Ratings and Reviews
