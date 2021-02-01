Pumped Hydro Energy Storage for Hybrid Systems takes a practical approach to present characteristic features, planning and implementation aspects, and techno-economic issues of PHES. It discusses the importance of pumped hydro energy storage and its role in load balancing, peak load shaving, grid stability and hybrid energy systems deployment. The book analyzes the architecture and process description of different kinds of PHES, both stablished and upcoming. Technical specificities, performance characteristics, commercial maturity and cost will be included in this analysis, as well as relevant information on the typical components of PHES, such as hydraulic system of intakes, bottom outlets, hydraulic turbines, pumps, penstock, and electric generator. The authors look into the existing market structure for PHES and offer a techno-economic assessment according to two different concepts that consider capital costs, annual operations costs and benefits. Case studies of these analysis as well as of the systems themselves are examined, and the advantages and disadvantages of different applications are discussed.Due to its applied perspective and in-depth exploration of project development and techno-economic challenges, Pumped Hydro Energy Storage for Hybrid Systems, is a unique reference for energy researchers and energy engineers who look to design, develop, up-scale and optimize pumped hydro storage for better electricity generation. Academic and industry researchers specializing in cleaner production, regional sustainability, and sustainable development will also find here a helpful resource.