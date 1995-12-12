Pump Users Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781856172165, 9780080540047

Pump Users Handbook

4th Edition

Authors: R. Rayner
eBook ISBN: 9780080540047
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856172165
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th December 1995
Page Count: 428
Description

This handbook places emphasis on the importance of correct interpretation of pumping requirements, both by the user and the supplier. Completely reworked to incorporate the very latest in pumping technology, this practical handbook will enable you to understand the principles of pumping, hydraulics and fluids and define the various criteria necessary for pump and ancillary selection. The Pump Users Handbook will prove an invaluable aid in ordering pump equipment and in the recognition of fundamental oprational problems.

Readership

For all those involved in selecting, installing, operating and maintaining pumps

Table of Contents

Hydraulic fundamentals


Process fluid properties


Criteria for pump selection


Head determination: static and friction


Pump types/classifications


Performance characteristics vs system head


Specific speed - optimum BEP criteria


Recirculation/cavitation


Radial and azial thrust loads


Loss analysis


Capacity control


Types of impellers/casings


Packing, seals and chamber


Pipeline inertia and surge


Vibration and balance

About the Author

R. Rayner

