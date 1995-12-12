Pump Users Handbook
4th Edition
Description
This handbook places emphasis on the importance of correct interpretation of pumping requirements, both by the user and the supplier. Completely reworked to incorporate the very latest in pumping technology, this practical handbook will enable you to understand the principles of pumping, hydraulics and fluids and define the various criteria necessary for pump and ancillary selection. The Pump Users Handbook will prove an invaluable aid in ordering pump equipment and in the recognition of fundamental oprational problems.
Readership
For all those involved in selecting, installing, operating and maintaining pumps
Table of Contents
Hydraulic fundamentals
Process fluid properties
Criteria for pump selection
Head determination: static and friction
Pump types/classifications
Performance characteristics vs system head
Specific speed - optimum BEP criteria
Recirculation/cavitation
Radial and azial thrust loads
Loss analysis
Capacity control
Types of impellers/casings
Packing, seals and chamber
Pipeline inertia and surge
Vibration and balance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 12th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540047
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856172165