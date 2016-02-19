Pulsed High Beta Plasmas
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third Topical Conference Held at Ukaea Culham Laboratory, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, U.K., 9-12 September 1975
Description
Pulsed High Beta Plasmas contains the proceedings of the Third Topical Conference on High Beta Plasmas held in Oxfordshire, UK, on September 9-12, 1975. The papers explore various aspects of pulsed high beta plasmas and cover topics such as reversed field pinches; mass flow stabilization of plasma confined by helical magnetic fields; cross-field instabilities in theta-pinch plasmas; and soft X-ray emitting plasma structures during the main neutron emission of plasma foci. Experimental observations of the self-reversal of a toroidal magnetic field in pinches are also presented. This book is comprised of 98 chapters and begins with a discussion on experimental results concerning a high beta stellarator, followed by a review of toroidal theta-pinch theory. The reader is then introduced to relaxation of toroidal discharges; equilibrium and stability of a diffuse high-beta Tokamak; spectroscopic studies of high beta plasma; and pulsed radiation from focused plasmas. Subsequent chapters explore the compression and kink instabilities of reversed field pinches; self-inductance changes in a plasma focus; interactions of high-energy plasma clusters with a longitudinal magnetic field; and electromagnetic implosion of large-diameter liners. The linear theta pinch as a 14-neutron source is also described. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for physicists.
Table of Contents
Invited Papers
Introductory Talk
Al.l The High Beta Stellarator, A Toroidal Confinement System
Al.5 Review of Toroidal Θ-Pinch Theory
Bl.l Reversed Field Pinches
B1.6 Relaxation of Toroidal Discharges
Cl.l Plasma Focus
D1.l Screw Pinch and High Beta Tokamak with Circular Cross Section
Contributed Papers
Al.2 Scyllac Feedback Stabilization Experiments
Al.3 Optical Diagnostics on Scyllac
Al.4 Investigations of the m=2 Mode on High-Beta-Stellarator ISAR T 1-B
Al.6 Time-Dependent Calculations of Equilibrium and Stability Problems in Scyllac and Tokamak Geometries
Al.7 Equilibrium and Stability of a Diffuse High-Beta Tokamak
Al.8 Mass Flow Stabilization of Plasma Confined by Helical Magnetic Fields
A2.1 MHD Simulation of High-Beta Tokamaks using Flux Coordinates
A2.2 Tokamak Transport at Large Poloidal Beta, Considering MHD Stability Limits
A2.4 Rotating Theta-Pinches
A2.5 Equilibrium and Stability of Theta-Pinch Plasma in Modified Toroidal Multiple Mirror Field
A2.6 Nonlocal Analysis of Cross-Field Instabilities in Theta-Pinch Plasmas
A2.6 Post-Implosion Anomalous Transport Associated with the Lower-Hybrid Drift Instability
A2.7 Hybrid-Kinetic Model for Collisionless High-ß Plasmas
A2.7 Numerical Studies of Theta-Pinch Implosion including Classical and Anomalous Transport Processes
A2.8 Numerical Simulation of the Lower Hybrid Drift Instability
A2.9 Stability Analysis of Sharp Boundary Vlasov-Fluid Screw Pinch Equilibria
A2.10 A Numerical Approach for finding Stable MHD Equilibria
A3.1 Staged Theta Pinch Experiments
A3.2 Plasma Behavior in Straight and Helical Theta-Pinches with Low Compression Ratio
A3.3 Implosion Measurements in a High Voltage, Large Diameter, Medium Density Theta Pinch
A3.4 Characteristics of High-Density Theta Pinches Seeded with Selected High-Z Elements
A3.5 Application of Reversed Ultra-Fast Theta-Pinch to a Tokamak Plasma
A3.6 Detailed Observations on the Dynamics and Heating of a Linear Theta-Pinch
A3.7 A Dynamic Model of Gross Plasma Motion in Scyllac
A3.8 The Effect of Magnetic Forces on High Beta Plasma Columns
A3.9 Dynamic Stabilization of the M=l Mode on a Z-Discharge
A3.10 The Dynamic Stabilization of Instabilities in a Small Torus (TDSX)
B1.2 Stability and Diffusion of the ZT-1 Reversed-Field Pinch
B1.3 High Beta Plasma Confinement in Reversed Field Pinch (ETL TPE-1)
B1.4 Experiments on Programmed and Naturally Relaxing RFP Configurations
B1.5 Stability of Pinches with a Reversed Field in HBTX I
B1.7 The Effect on Confinement of an Unstable Central Region in a Reverse Field Pinch
B1.8 MHD Turbulence Models for the Reversed Field Pinch
B1.9 Linear and Non-Linear Calculation of the Tearing Mode in Reversed Field Pinches
B2.1 Equilibrium Stability and Confinement in the Elmo Bumpy Torus
B2.2 Finite Wavelength Stability of the Bumpy Θ Pinch
B2.2 Guiding Center Plasma Stability of the Bumpy Θ Pinch
B2.3 Toroidal Equilibria of Reversed Field Pinch
B2.4 Studies of the Gas-Embedded Z-Pinch
B2.5 Evolution of Reversed Field Pinch Configurations
B2.6 Numerical Investigations of Reversed Field Pinches
B2.7 Hybrid Model Studies of Magnetic Field Diffusion in High-ß Pinches
B2.8 Reverse Field Configurations with Minimum Potential Energy
B2.9 Numerical Computations for Screw-Pinch Experiments
B3.1 Numerical Studies of the Linear Theta Pinch
B3.2 Endloss from a Slender High-Beta Plasma Column
B3.4 Experimental Study of End Losses from a Low Energy Theta-Pinch
B3.4 Spectroscopic Studies of High Beta Plasma
B3.5 Experiments on the Plasma Equilibrium with a Closed Helical Magnetic Axis (Asperator-K)
B3.6 Laser-Plasma Interaction in the Scylla I-C Theta Pinch
B3.7 Plasma Containment in a Toroidal Bicusp (Tormac)
B3.8 Toroidal Line Cusp Theory at Princeton
C1.3 Observations of Soft X-ray Emitting Plasma Structures during the Main Neutron Emission of Plasma Foci
Cl.4 Experiments on Turbulence in Plasma Focus
C1.5 Recent Experimental Results of Plasma Focus Research at Stuttgart
C1.6 Pulsed Radiation from Focussed Plasmas
Cl.9 Absorption of C02 Laser Radiation in a Hypocycloidal-Pinch Plasma
C2.1 Experimental Observations of the Self Reversal of Toroidal Magnetic Field in Pinches
C2.2 New Results from Zeta
C2.3 Ion Temperature Measurements on the ZT-1 Reversed Field Pinch
C2.4 Studies of the Ion Temperature and Total Radiated Energy from Pinches in HBTX 1
C2.5 A Study of the Reversed Field Pinch on HBTX I using Thomson Scattering
C2.6 Optical and Electrical Studies of the Compression and Kink Instabilities of Reversed Field Pinches
C2.7 Interferometry and MHD Turbulence Measurements in Toroidal Pinches
C3.1 Analytic Computation of Self-Inductance Changes in a Plasma Focus
C3.4 Interactions of High Energy Plasma Clusters with a Longitudinal Magnetic Field
C3.5 Yield Enhancement of the Plasma Focus I
C3.6 The NRL Linus Program
C3.6 Electromagnetic Implosion of Large Diameter Liners
C3.7 Liner Compression of a Toroidal High-ß Plasma
D1.2 Results of Spica
D1.3 Local Toroidal and Poloidal Current Density Measurements in a High-ß-Tokamak Plasma
D1.4 Experiments on High Beta Tokamak with Small Aspect Ratio
D1.5 Experiments in the Lausanne Belt Pinch
D1.7 Plasma Stability in the Belt-Pinch at Higher Temperatures
D1.8 TERP, A Noncircular Toroidal Pinch
D1.9 Effects of the Initial Conditions on the Achievement of Stable Equilibria in a Belt-Pinch Experiment
D2.1 Production of Shock Heated Weakly Compressed High Temperature Plasmas in the High Voltage Belt Pinch
D2.2 A New Concept for Mega-Volt Shock Compression and Millisecond Confinement in the Belt Pinch
D2.3 Toroidal Equilibrium of Non-Circular Sharp Boundary Plasmas Surrounded by Force-Free Fields
D2.3 Decay and Profile of the Toroidal Plasma Current in a Screw Pinch
D2.4 Diffusion Processes in High-Beta Plasmas Including Neutral Gas and Impurity Effects
D2.5 Initial Dynamics, Equilibrium, and Heating of Toroidal Belt Pinches
D2.6 Nonlinear MHD Instabilities in Elongated Cylinders
D2.7 Stability of High-3 Tokamaks with Arbitrary Elongated Cross Sections
D3.1 Scyllac Fusion Test Reactor Design
D3.2 Reactor Burning Calculations for a Model Reversed Field Pinch
D3.3 Some Design Parameters of a Screw-Pinch Reactor
D3.4 High Density Linear Systems for Fusion Power
D3.4 The Linear Theta Pinch as a 14-Neutron Source
D3.5 Technical Assessment of the Potentials of Pulsed High-Beta Plasma Devices as CTR Radiation Test Facilities
Bibliography on Reversed Field Pinches: 1958-1975
Conferences
Author Index
