Pulsed High Beta Plasmas contains the proceedings of the Third Topical Conference on High Beta Plasmas held in Oxfordshire, UK, on September 9-12, 1975. The papers explore various aspects of pulsed high beta plasmas and cover topics such as reversed field pinches; mass flow stabilization of plasma confined by helical magnetic fields; cross-field instabilities in theta-pinch plasmas; and soft X-ray emitting plasma structures during the main neutron emission of plasma foci. Experimental observations of the self-reversal of a toroidal magnetic field in pinches are also presented. This book is comprised of 98 chapters and begins with a discussion on experimental results concerning a high beta stellarator, followed by a review of toroidal theta-pinch theory. The reader is then introduced to relaxation of toroidal discharges; equilibrium and stability of a diffuse high-beta Tokamak; spectroscopic studies of high beta plasma; and pulsed radiation from focused plasmas. Subsequent chapters explore the compression and kink instabilities of reversed field pinches; self-inductance changes in a plasma focus; interactions of high-energy plasma clusters with a longitudinal magnetic field; and electromagnetic implosion of large-diameter liners. The linear theta pinch as a 14-neutron source is also described. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for physicists.

Table of Contents



Invited Papers

Introductory Talk

Al.l The High Beta Stellarator, A Toroidal Confinement System

Al.5 Review of Toroidal Θ-Pinch Theory

Bl.l Reversed Field Pinches

B1.6 Relaxation of Toroidal Discharges

Cl.l Plasma Focus

D1.l Screw Pinch and High Beta Tokamak with Circular Cross Section

Contributed Papers

Al.2 Scyllac Feedback Stabilization Experiments

Al.3 Optical Diagnostics on Scyllac

Al.4 Investigations of the m=2 Mode on High-Beta-Stellarator ISAR T 1-B

Al.6 Time-Dependent Calculations of Equilibrium and Stability Problems in Scyllac and Tokamak Geometries

Al.7 Equilibrium and Stability of a Diffuse High-Beta Tokamak

Al.8 Mass Flow Stabilization of Plasma Confined by Helical Magnetic Fields

A2.1 MHD Simulation of High-Beta Tokamaks using Flux Coordinates

A2.2 Tokamak Transport at Large Poloidal Beta, Considering MHD Stability Limits

A2.4 Rotating Theta-Pinches

A2.5 Equilibrium and Stability of Theta-Pinch Plasma in Modified Toroidal Multiple Mirror Field

A2.6 Nonlocal Analysis of Cross-Field Instabilities in Theta-Pinch Plasmas

A2.6 Post-Implosion Anomalous Transport Associated with the Lower-Hybrid Drift Instability

A2.7 Hybrid-Kinetic Model for Collisionless High-ß Plasmas

A2.7 Numerical Studies of Theta-Pinch Implosion including Classical and Anomalous Transport Processes

A2.8 Numerical Simulation of the Lower Hybrid Drift Instability

A2.9 Stability Analysis of Sharp Boundary Vlasov-Fluid Screw Pinch Equilibria

A2.10 A Numerical Approach for finding Stable MHD Equilibria

A3.1 Staged Theta Pinch Experiments

A3.2 Plasma Behavior in Straight and Helical Theta-Pinches with Low Compression Ratio

A3.3 Implosion Measurements in a High Voltage, Large Diameter, Medium Density Theta Pinch

A3.4 Characteristics of High-Density Theta Pinches Seeded with Selected High-Z Elements

A3.5 Application of Reversed Ultra-Fast Theta-Pinch to a Tokamak Plasma

A3.6 Detailed Observations on the Dynamics and Heating of a Linear Theta-Pinch

A3.7 A Dynamic Model of Gross Plasma Motion in Scyllac

A3.8 The Effect of Magnetic Forces on High Beta Plasma Columns

A3.9 Dynamic Stabilization of the M=l Mode on a Z-Discharge

A3.10 The Dynamic Stabilization of Instabilities in a Small Torus (TDSX)

B1.2 Stability and Diffusion of the ZT-1 Reversed-Field Pinch

B1.3 High Beta Plasma Confinement in Reversed Field Pinch (ETL TPE-1)

B1.4 Experiments on Programmed and Naturally Relaxing RFP Configurations

B1.5 Stability of Pinches with a Reversed Field in HBTX I

B1.7 The Effect on Confinement of an Unstable Central Region in a Reverse Field Pinch

B1.8 MHD Turbulence Models for the Reversed Field Pinch

B1.9 Linear and Non-Linear Calculation of the Tearing Mode in Reversed Field Pinches

B2.1 Equilibrium Stability and Confinement in the Elmo Bumpy Torus

B2.2 Finite Wavelength Stability of the Bumpy Θ Pinch

B2.2 Guiding Center Plasma Stability of the Bumpy Θ Pinch

B2.3 Toroidal Equilibria of Reversed Field Pinch

B2.4 Studies of the Gas-Embedded Z-Pinch

B2.5 Evolution of Reversed Field Pinch Configurations

B2.6 Numerical Investigations of Reversed Field Pinches

B2.7 Hybrid Model Studies of Magnetic Field Diffusion in High-ß Pinches

B2.8 Reverse Field Configurations with Minimum Potential Energy

B2.9 Numerical Computations for Screw-Pinch Experiments

B3.1 Numerical Studies of the Linear Theta Pinch

B3.2 Endloss from a Slender High-Beta Plasma Column

B3.4 Experimental Study of End Losses from a Low Energy Theta-Pinch

B3.4 Spectroscopic Studies of High Beta Plasma

B3.5 Experiments on the Plasma Equilibrium with a Closed Helical Magnetic Axis (Asperator-K)

B3.6 Laser-Plasma Interaction in the Scylla I-C Theta Pinch

B3.7 Plasma Containment in a Toroidal Bicusp (Tormac)

B3.8 Toroidal Line Cusp Theory at Princeton

C1.3 Observations of Soft X-ray Emitting Plasma Structures during the Main Neutron Emission of Plasma Foci

Cl.4 Experiments on Turbulence in Plasma Focus

C1.5 Recent Experimental Results of Plasma Focus Research at Stuttgart

C1.6 Pulsed Radiation from Focussed Plasmas

Cl.9 Absorption of C02 Laser Radiation in a Hypocycloidal-Pinch Plasma

C2.1 Experimental Observations of the Self Reversal of Toroidal Magnetic Field in Pinches

C2.2 New Results from Zeta

C2.3 Ion Temperature Measurements on the ZT-1 Reversed Field Pinch

C2.4 Studies of the Ion Temperature and Total Radiated Energy from Pinches in HBTX 1

C2.5 A Study of the Reversed Field Pinch on HBTX I using Thomson Scattering

C2.6 Optical and Electrical Studies of the Compression and Kink Instabilities of Reversed Field Pinches

C2.7 Interferometry and MHD Turbulence Measurements in Toroidal Pinches

C3.1 Analytic Computation of Self-Inductance Changes in a Plasma Focus

C3.4 Interactions of High Energy Plasma Clusters with a Longitudinal Magnetic Field

C3.5 Yield Enhancement of the Plasma Focus I

C3.6 The NRL Linus Program

C3.6 Electromagnetic Implosion of Large Diameter Liners

C3.7 Liner Compression of a Toroidal High-ß Plasma

D1.2 Results of Spica

D1.3 Local Toroidal and Poloidal Current Density Measurements in a High-ß-Tokamak Plasma

D1.4 Experiments on High Beta Tokamak with Small Aspect Ratio

D1.5 Experiments in the Lausanne Belt Pinch

D1.7 Plasma Stability in the Belt-Pinch at Higher Temperatures

D1.8 TERP, A Noncircular Toroidal Pinch

D1.9 Effects of the Initial Conditions on the Achievement of Stable Equilibria in a Belt-Pinch Experiment

D2.1 Production of Shock Heated Weakly Compressed High Temperature Plasmas in the High Voltage Belt Pinch

D2.2 A New Concept for Mega-Volt Shock Compression and Millisecond Confinement in the Belt Pinch

D2.3 Toroidal Equilibrium of Non-Circular Sharp Boundary Plasmas Surrounded by Force-Free Fields

D2.3 Decay and Profile of the Toroidal Plasma Current in a Screw Pinch

D2.4 Diffusion Processes in High-Beta Plasmas Including Neutral Gas and Impurity Effects

D2.5 Initial Dynamics, Equilibrium, and Heating of Toroidal Belt Pinches

D2.6 Nonlinear MHD Instabilities in Elongated Cylinders

D2.7 Stability of High-3 Tokamaks with Arbitrary Elongated Cross Sections

D3.1 Scyllac Fusion Test Reactor Design

D3.2 Reactor Burning Calculations for a Model Reversed Field Pinch

D3.3 Some Design Parameters of a Screw-Pinch Reactor

D3.4 High Density Linear Systems for Fusion Power

D3.4 The Linear Theta Pinch as a 14-Neutron Source

D3.5 Technical Assessment of the Potentials of Pulsed High-Beta Plasma Devices as CTR Radiation Test Facilities

Bibliography on Reversed Field Pinches: 1958-1975

Conferences

Author Index