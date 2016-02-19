Pulsed Field Gel Electrophoresis
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Pulsed Field Gel Electrophoresis: A Practical Guide is the first laboratory manual to describe the theory and practice of this technique. Based on the authors' experience developing pulsed field gel instruments and teaching procedures, this book provides everything a researcher or student needs to know in order to understand and carry out pulsed field gel experiments. Clear, well-tested protocols assume only that users have a basic familiarity with molecular biology. Thorough coverage of useful data, theory, and applications ensures that this book is also a lasting resource for more advanced practitioners of pulsed field gels.
Key Features
- Reviews all types of pulsed field gel electrophoresis
- Describes all commercially available systems and summarizes advantages and limitations of each
- Includes step-by-step protocols for sample preparation and analysis
- Illustrated with photographs that depict
- How to run gels: What the results should look like
- What they look like when they go wrong
- Covers applications to a wide range of organisms
- Includes bibliography of over 900 publications and cross-referenced by topic, application, and organism
Readership
Researchers, technicians, and students working in human, animal, and plant molecular biology, genetics, and microbiology and anyone associated with genome mappng and analysis in any organism
Table of Contents
Introduction to Pulsed Field Gel Electrophoresis
PFGE Instrumentation. Preparation of DNA for Pulsed Field Analysis
Pouring Gels and Handling Samples
Restriction Enzyme Digestion of Large DNA Fragments in Agarose
Switch Intervals and Resolution in Pulsed Field Gels
Field Inversion Gel Electrophoresis (FIGE)
Variables Which Affect Pulsed Field Gels
Southern Blot Analysis of Pulsed Field Gels
Special Applications
Trouble Shooting
Bibliography of Pulsed Field Gel References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 28th March 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137621
About the Author
Bruce Birren
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Eric Lai
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.