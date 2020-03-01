Intended for food technologists, nutritionists, food processors and agricultural engineers who work in food manufacturing and are seeking to improve products from a nutritional point of view and to design new functional products, Pulsed Electric Fields to Obtain Healthier and Sustainable Food for Tomorrow illustrates innovative applications derived from the use of pulsed electric fields, beyond microbial inactivation.

Broken into five sections, this book begins with an introduction allowing readers to understand how pulsed electric fields work before addressing the impact of pulsed electric fields on bioaccessability/bioavailability and the development of nutraceuticals and food additives. Section three explores the reduction of contaminants as made possible by pulsed electric fields, and part four assesses the improvement of industrial process efficiency. The fifth and final section of the book explores patents and commercial applications.

Pulsed Electric Fields to Obtain Healthier and Sustainable Food for Tomorrow will be a welcomed resource by those who are interested in the technological, physiochemical and nutritional perspectives of product development, as well as the reduction of food toxins and contaminants. The concepts explored in this book could have a profound impact on addressing the concept of "food on demand," a concept that is a top priority in industry.