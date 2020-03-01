Pulsed Electric Fields to Obtain Healthier and Sustainable Food for Tomorrow
1st Edition
Intended for food technologists, nutritionists, food processors and agricultural engineers who work in food manufacturing and are seeking to improve products from a nutritional point of view and to design new functional products, Pulsed Electric Fields to Obtain Healthier and Sustainable Food for Tomorrow illustrates innovative applications derived from the use of pulsed electric fields, beyond microbial inactivation.
Broken into five sections, this book begins with an introduction allowing readers to understand how pulsed electric fields work before addressing the impact of pulsed electric fields on bioaccessability/bioavailability and the development of nutraceuticals and food additives. Section three explores the reduction of contaminants as made possible by pulsed electric fields, and part four assesses the improvement of industrial process efficiency. The fifth and final section of the book explores patents and commercial applications.
Pulsed Electric Fields to Obtain Healthier and Sustainable Food for Tomorrow will be a welcomed resource by those who are interested in the technological, physiochemical and nutritional perspectives of product development, as well as the reduction of food toxins and contaminants. The concepts explored in this book could have a profound impact on addressing the concept of "food on demand," a concept that is a top priority in industry.
- Explores how pulsed electric field treatment affects nutrients and the retention of bioactive compounds
- Identifies PEF approaches and optimized, targeted processing conditions to improve food quality, bioavailability and bioaccessibility of nutrients and bioactive compounds
- Highlights the mechanisms influencing the reduction of toxins and contaminants during pulsed electric fields processing
- Explains how pulsed electric fields design can enhance sustainability throughout the food chain
Food technologists, nutritionists, food processors and agricultural engineers who work in food manufacturing and are seeking to improve products from a nutritional point of view and to design new functional products
Section I: Introduction
1. How does PEF work?
2. An overview of the potential applications to produce healthy food products based on PEF mechanism
Section II. Impact of PEF on bioaccessibility/bioavailability and development of nutraceuticals/food additives
2. Impact of PEF on nutrient and bioactive compound bioaccessibility/bioavailability as a key factor for food processing development
3. PEF as an efficient technology for food additive and nutraceutical development
Section III. Reduction of toxic/contaminants assisted by PEF
4. PEF as a tool for the production of healthy snacks
5. Effect of PEF on reduction of HMF production
6. Potential of PEF to reduce pesticides and toxins
Section IV. Improvement of the efficiency of industrial processes
7. PEF as an alternative tool to prevent thermolabile compound degradation during drying processes
8. Modification of food structure and improvement of freezing processes by PEF treatment
9. Maintenance of bioactive compounds in premium products by PEF preservation on industrial scale
10. PEF applications for the extraction of compounds and fractions (fruit juices, winery, oils, by-products, etc.)
11. PEF treated insects as a future food ingredients
Section V. Patents , commercial applications and limitations of pulsed electric field treatment (or maybe safety aspects of PEF utilization)
12. Industrial scale equipment, patents and commercial applications.
13. Limitations of pulsed electric field utilization in food industry
14. Consumer attitudes regarding the use of PEF
- 352
- English
- © Academic Press 2020
- 1st March 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128164020
Francisco Barba
Assistant Professor in Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain. He holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology at University of Valencia and he hold degrees in Pharmacy, Food and Technology. He has performed a postdoctoral stay in the Université de Technologie de Compiègne (UTC), Département de Génie des Procédés Industriels, Laboratoire Transformations Intégrées de la Matière Renouvelable (Compiegne, France) and nowadays he is doing a postdoctoral stay (Marie Curie IEF) in the Department of Food Chemistry (University of Copenhagen) to explore different non-thermal applications for preserving and extracting bioactive compounds from plant food materials and by products. Prior to his current appointment, he was also engaged as a visiting researcher in the Department of Food Biotechnology and Food Process Engineering in Technological University of Berlin, Germany. His research focus is on non-thermal processing for preservation and/or extraction of bioactive compounds from liquid and solid food. He has more than 100 publications, including 60 published or accepted peer reviewed papers in international journals of high impact factor in the Food Science and Technology area (Journal Citation Reports, ISI Web of Knowledge).
Assistant Professor, Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain
Oleksii Parniakov
Dr. Oleksii Parniakov is the Principal Scientist in the R&D Department at Elea GmbH, Germany. He received his PhD in Food Process Engineering at the Technological University of Compiegne, France. His research interests mainly focus on non-conventional methods for enhancement of different food related processes. He worked mostly on pulsed electric field assisted extraction of bioactive compounds and drying, freezing of solid food products. He has 18 published peer reviewed research or reviews articles in international journals of which first author (14) or co-author (4) in high impact factor journals, 3 book chapters, 20 presentations in conferences (most of them as proceedings and oral communications).
Principal Scientist, R&D Department, Elea GmbH, Germany
Artur Wiktor
Dr. Artur Wiktor (PhD) is the Assistant Professor (adiunkt) at Warsaw University of Life Sciences – SGGW (WULS-SGGW), Poland. In 2010-2011 he studied at Ghent University. He did a 3 months internship at Technological University of Berlin working on pulsed electric field application in freezing process. Currently, he is the leader of research team which works on nonthermal technologies utilization in food industry, especially pulsed electric field in drying applications. He has got more than 24 publications in high impact factor journals and more than 18 articles in national journals and book chapters.
Warsaw University of Life Sciences