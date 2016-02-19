Pulsed Arc Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730274, 9780857093271

Pulsed Arc Welding

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: J A Street
eBook ISBN: 9780857093271
Paperback ISBN: 9781855730274
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 1990
Page Count: 64
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
193.64
164.59
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Various forms of thermal pulsing in TIG and MIG welding, and droplet pulsing in the MIG process, are described in detail. The author also discusses some disadvantages of pulsing in order to stress the importance of choosing an appropriate level of technology to fulfil a given requirement.

Readership

Welding engineers

Details

No. of pages:
64
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093271
Paperback ISBN:
9781855730274

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J A Street Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.