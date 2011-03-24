Pulse Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123820181, 9780123820198

Pulse Foods

1st Edition

Processing, Quality and Nutraceutical Applications

Editors: Brijesh Tiwari Aoife Gowen Brian McKenna
eBook ISBN: 9780123820198
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123820181
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th March 2011
Page Count: 483
Description

Pulses are nutritionally diverse crops that can be successfully utilized as a food ingredient or a base for new product development. They provide a natural food grade ingredient that is rich in lysine, dietary fiber, complex carbohydrates, protein and B-vitamins suggesting that pulses can provide a variety of health benefits such as reducing heart disease and diabetes. Interest in the use of pulses and their ingredients in food formulations is growing and several factors are contributing to this drive. Pulse Foods: Processing, Quality and Nutraceutical Applications is the first book to provide up-to-date information on novel and emerging technologies for the processing of whole pulses, techniques for fractionating pulses into ingredients, their functional and nutritional properties, as well as their potential applications, so that the food industry can use this knowledge to incorporate pulses into new food products.

Key Features

  • First reference bringing together essential information on the processing technology of pulses

  • Addresses processing challenges relevant to legume and pulse grain processors

  • Delivers insights into the current state-of-art and emerging processing technologies

  • In depth coverage of developments in nutraceutical applications of pulse protein and carbohydrate based foods

 

 

Readership

Food Scientists, Legume Processors, Grain Process Engineers, students, educators, and researchers.

Table of Contents

List of contributors

1. Introduction

1.1. Pulses: what are they?

1.2. Pulse processing and utilization

1.3. Challenges in pulse processing

1.4. Relevance of this book

2. Chemistry of pulses

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Overview

2.3. Major constituents

2.4. Minor components

2.5. Conclusions and prospects

3. Functional and physicochemical properties of pulse proteins

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Preparation of protein concentrates and isolates

3.3. Functional properties of pulse proteins

3.4. Food applications of pulse proteins

4. Functional and physicochemical properties of pulse starch

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Starch isolation

4.3. Physicochemical properties

4.4. Thermal properties

4.5. Dynamic rheological properties

4.6. Digestibility

4.7. Conclusions

5. Functional and physicochemical properties of legume fibers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Legume dietary fibers

5.3. Factors affecting levels of dietary fibers

5.4. Physicochemical properties of legume fibers

5.5. Physiological activity of legume fibers

5.6. Conclusions

6. Functional and physicochemical properties of non-starch polysaccharides

6.1. Introduction

6.2. NSP content of pulses

6.3. Cellulose and hemicelluloses

6.4. Pectin, gums and mucilages

6.5. Physiological effects of NSP

6.6. Effect of processing on NSP

6.7. Conclusions

7. Post-harvest technology of pulses

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Post-harvest losses

7.3. Drying of pulses

7.4. Storage of pulses

7.5. Effect of post-harvest technology on quality

7.6. Conclusions

8. Pulse milling technologies

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Traditional methods of dehulling, splitting and grinding

8.3. Modern/industrial methods of dehulling and splitting

8.4. Dry versus wet processes of dehulling and splitting

8.5. Current and future trends – improving dehulling and splitting performance

8.6. Distribution of pulse dehulling and splitting

8.7. Modern/industrial methods of milling pulse flours

8.8. Substitution of pulse flours into other products

8.9. Production of roasted pulse flours

8.10. Production of precooked pulse flours and powders

8.11. Production of germinated pulse powders

8.12. Production of pulse fractions

9. Emerging technologies for pulse processing

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Brief description of emerging technologies

9.3. Applications of emerging technologies to pulses and processing

9.4. Conclusions

10. Pulse-based food products

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Common forms of pulse foods

10.3. Sprouted pulses

10.4. Traditional fermented products

10.5. Developments in pulse products

10.6. Value-added pulse-based products

10.7. Developments in pulse-based fermented products

10.8. Conclusions

11. Novel food and industrial applications of pulse flours and fractions

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Brief description of the major types of pulse flours and fractions

11.3. Functional properties of pulse flours and fractions

11.4. Physical properties of pulse flours in dough systems

11.5. Flour and semolina fortification with pulse ingredients

11.6. Pulses and pulse fractions in food applications

11.7. Industrial applications of pulses and pulse fractions

11.8. Conclusions

12. By-product utilization

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Overview of pulse processing by-products

12.3. Nutritional value of pulse milling by-products

12.4. Strategies for recovery of bioactive compounds

12.5. Challenges and opportunities

13. The nutritional value of whole pulses and pulse fractions

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Pulses – intakes and trends

13.3. Nutritional value of whole pulses

13.4. Nutritional value of pulse fractions

13.5. Health benefits of eating pulses

13.6. Conclusions

14. Role of pulses in nutraceuticals

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Nutritional benefits of pulses

14.3. Antinutritional factors of pulses

14.4. Prebiotic properties of pulses

14.5. Antioxidant compounds of pulses

14.6. Pulse and soybean bioactive peptides and proteins

14.7. Structural aspects and bioactivity of pulse proteins

14.8. Pulse components as nutraceutical ingredients

14.9. Conclusions

15. Quality standards and evaluation of pulses

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Pulse quality standard parameters

15.3. Techniques for quality evaluation

15.4. Conclusions

16. Global pulse industry

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Global pulse production, consumption and trade

16.3. Challenges and opportunities: perspective from Canada

16.4. Conclusion

Index

Food Science and Technology International Series

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123820198
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123820181

About the Editor

Brijesh Tiwari

Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, M.Sc., Ph.D., FIFST, FRSC, is currently a Principal Research Officer at Teagasc – the Irish Agriculture and Food Development Authority. His primary research interests relate to the investigation of green and sustainable solutions to food industry challenges. He is a fellow of Institute of Food Science & Technology (UK) and Royal Society of Chemistry (UK). He is also the Editor in Chief of Journal of Food Processing and Preservation and also part of the Editorial Board for Food Engineering Reviews.

Affiliations and Expertise

Food Chemistry and Technology, Teagasc Food Research Centre, Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland

Aoife Gowen

Dr. Aoife Gowen is a Senior Lecturer in the UCD School of Biosystems and Food Engineering. Her research area is multidisciplinary, involving applications of sensor technology and chemometrics to biological systems, including food quality process monitoring. After completing her undergraduate degree in Theoretical Physics (2000), she moved to a new discipline - the highly applied research area of Food Science. Her PhD thesis, completed in 2006, concerned mathematical modeling of food quality parameters and optimization of food process operations. During her time as a post-doctoral researcher (2007-2013) she investigated the intersection of near infrared spectroscopy, chemical imaging and chemometrics for characterization of biological systems. She has been successful in gaining funding awards to support her research activities, including a European Union Marie Curie International Outgoing Fellowship and a European Research Council starting grant.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Dublin School of Agriculture, Food Science and Veterinary Medicine, Dublin, Ireland

Brian McKenna

Brian McKenna retired in 2008 as Professor of Food Science at UCD – University College Dublin, Ireland, a post he held since 1989, and became an Emeritus Professor and took up the role of co-ordinator of the European Technology Platform, Food for Life. A Chemical Engineer by training, he worked as a Research Engineer at the National Dairy Research Centre, Ireland, before moving to an academic career. In addition to his Professorship of Food Science, he served as Dean of Postgraduate and Interdisciplinary Studies at the university from 1995 to 2000 and has served two periods as Vice-President of the university, first with responsibility for Academic Planning & Development (2000-2003) and then as Principal of the College of Life Sciences (2003 to 2008). He was Editor of the Journal of Food Engineering from 1988 to 2007 and was President of IFSTI, the Institute of Food Science & Technology Ireland (1978-1980 and 1993-1994) and of EFFoST, the European Federation of Food Science & Technology (2005-2007 and 2009-2010). He received the EFFoST Lifetime Achievement award in 2010, the IFSTI Honorary Fellowship in 2010 and the ICEF Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He is a member of the Scientific Committee of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, (1999-date) and is Board Chairman of the National Virus Reference Laboratory of Ireland, (2005-date) He has carried out research on physical properties of foods, rapid chilling of beef and lamb, meat texture, food safety, shelf-life prediction of foods, radio frequency heating of foods, formulation of functional drinks and drug delivery in foods. These have resulted in publication of 13 books and in excess of 150 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Dublin School of Agriculture, Food Science and Veterinary Medicine, Dublin, Ireland

