Pulse Foods
1st Edition
Processing, Quality and Nutraceutical Applications
Description
Pulses are nutritionally diverse crops that can be successfully utilized as a food ingredient or a base for new product development. They provide a natural food grade ingredient that is rich in lysine, dietary fiber, complex carbohydrates, protein and B-vitamins suggesting that pulses can provide a variety of health benefits such as reducing heart disease and diabetes. Interest in the use of pulses and their ingredients in food formulations is growing and several factors are contributing to this drive. Pulse Foods: Processing, Quality and Nutraceutical Applications is the first book to provide up-to-date information on novel and emerging technologies for the processing of whole pulses, techniques for fractionating pulses into ingredients, their functional and nutritional properties, as well as their potential applications, so that the food industry can use this knowledge to incorporate pulses into new food products.
Key Features
-
First reference bringing together essential information on the processing technology of pulses
-
Addresses processing challenges relevant to legume and pulse grain processors
-
Delivers insights into the current state-of-art and emerging processing technologies
-
In depth coverage of developments in nutraceutical applications of pulse protein and carbohydrate based foods
Readership
Food Scientists, Legume Processors, Grain Process Engineers, students, educators, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of contributors
1. Introduction
1.1. Pulses: what are they?
1.2. Pulse processing and utilization
1.3. Challenges in pulse processing
1.4. Relevance of this book
2. Chemistry of pulses
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Overview
2.3. Major constituents
2.4. Minor components
2.5. Conclusions and prospects
3. Functional and physicochemical properties of pulse proteins
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Preparation of protein concentrates and isolates
3.3. Functional properties of pulse proteins
3.4. Food applications of pulse proteins
4. Functional and physicochemical properties of pulse starch
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Starch isolation
4.3. Physicochemical properties
4.4. Thermal properties
4.5. Dynamic rheological properties
4.6. Digestibility
4.7. Conclusions
5. Functional and physicochemical properties of legume fibers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Legume dietary fibers
5.3. Factors affecting levels of dietary fibers
5.4. Physicochemical properties of legume fibers
5.5. Physiological activity of legume fibers
5.6. Conclusions
6. Functional and physicochemical properties of non-starch polysaccharides
6.1. Introduction
6.2. NSP content of pulses
6.3. Cellulose and hemicelluloses
6.4. Pectin, gums and mucilages
6.5. Physiological effects of NSP
6.6. Effect of processing on NSP
6.7. Conclusions
7. Post-harvest technology of pulses
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Post-harvest losses
7.3. Drying of pulses
7.4. Storage of pulses
7.5. Effect of post-harvest technology on quality
7.6. Conclusions
8. Pulse milling technologies
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Traditional methods of dehulling, splitting and grinding
8.3. Modern/industrial methods of dehulling and splitting
8.4. Dry versus wet processes of dehulling and splitting
8.5. Current and future trends – improving dehulling and splitting performance
8.6. Distribution of pulse dehulling and splitting
8.7. Modern/industrial methods of milling pulse flours
8.8. Substitution of pulse flours into other products
8.9. Production of roasted pulse flours
8.10. Production of precooked pulse flours and powders
8.11. Production of germinated pulse powders
8.12. Production of pulse fractions
9. Emerging technologies for pulse processing
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Brief description of emerging technologies
9.3. Applications of emerging technologies to pulses and processing
9.4. Conclusions
10. Pulse-based food products
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Common forms of pulse foods
10.3. Sprouted pulses
10.4. Traditional fermented products
10.5. Developments in pulse products
10.6. Value-added pulse-based products
10.7. Developments in pulse-based fermented products
10.8. Conclusions
11. Novel food and industrial applications of pulse flours and fractions
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Brief description of the major types of pulse flours and fractions
11.3. Functional properties of pulse flours and fractions
11.4. Physical properties of pulse flours in dough systems
11.5. Flour and semolina fortification with pulse ingredients
11.6. Pulses and pulse fractions in food applications
11.7. Industrial applications of pulses and pulse fractions
11.8. Conclusions
12. By-product utilization
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Overview of pulse processing by-products
12.3. Nutritional value of pulse milling by-products
12.4. Strategies for recovery of bioactive compounds
12.5. Challenges and opportunities
13. The nutritional value of whole pulses and pulse fractions
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Pulses – intakes and trends
13.3. Nutritional value of whole pulses
13.4. Nutritional value of pulse fractions
13.5. Health benefits of eating pulses
13.6. Conclusions
14. Role of pulses in nutraceuticals
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Nutritional benefits of pulses
14.3. Antinutritional factors of pulses
14.4. Prebiotic properties of pulses
14.5. Antioxidant compounds of pulses
14.6. Pulse and soybean bioactive peptides and proteins
14.7. Structural aspects and bioactivity of pulse proteins
14.8. Pulse components as nutraceutical ingredients
14.9. Conclusions
15. Quality standards and evaluation of pulses
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Pulse quality standard parameters
15.3. Techniques for quality evaluation
15.4. Conclusions
16. Global pulse industry
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Global pulse production, consumption and trade
16.3. Challenges and opportunities: perspective from Canada
16.4. Conclusion
Index
Food Science and Technology International Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 483
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 24th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820198
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820181
About the Editor
Brijesh Tiwari
Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, M.Sc., Ph.D., FIFST, FRSC, is currently a Principal Research Officer at Teagasc – the Irish Agriculture and Food Development Authority. His primary research interests relate to the investigation of green and sustainable solutions to food industry challenges. He is a fellow of Institute of Food Science & Technology (UK) and Royal Society of Chemistry (UK). He is also the Editor in Chief of Journal of Food Processing and Preservation and also part of the Editorial Board for Food Engineering Reviews.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Chemistry and Technology, Teagasc Food Research Centre, Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland
Aoife Gowen
Dr. Aoife Gowen is a Senior Lecturer in the UCD School of Biosystems and Food Engineering. Her research area is multidisciplinary, involving applications of sensor technology and chemometrics to biological systems, including food quality process monitoring. After completing her undergraduate degree in Theoretical Physics (2000), she moved to a new discipline - the highly applied research area of Food Science. Her PhD thesis, completed in 2006, concerned mathematical modeling of food quality parameters and optimization of food process operations. During her time as a post-doctoral researcher (2007-2013) she investigated the intersection of near infrared spectroscopy, chemical imaging and chemometrics for characterization of biological systems. She has been successful in gaining funding awards to support her research activities, including a European Union Marie Curie International Outgoing Fellowship and a European Research Council starting grant.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Dublin School of Agriculture, Food Science and Veterinary Medicine, Dublin, Ireland
Brian McKenna
Brian McKenna retired in 2008 as Professor of Food Science at UCD – University College Dublin, Ireland, a post he held since 1989, and became an Emeritus Professor and took up the role of co-ordinator of the European Technology Platform, Food for Life. A Chemical Engineer by training, he worked as a Research Engineer at the National Dairy Research Centre, Ireland, before moving to an academic career. In addition to his Professorship of Food Science, he served as Dean of Postgraduate and Interdisciplinary Studies at the university from 1995 to 2000 and has served two periods as Vice-President of the university, first with responsibility for Academic Planning & Development (2000-2003) and then as Principal of the College of Life Sciences (2003 to 2008). He was Editor of the Journal of Food Engineering from 1988 to 2007 and was President of IFSTI, the Institute of Food Science & Technology Ireland (1978-1980 and 1993-1994) and of EFFoST, the European Federation of Food Science & Technology (2005-2007 and 2009-2010). He received the EFFoST Lifetime Achievement award in 2010, the IFSTI Honorary Fellowship in 2010 and the ICEF Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He is a member of the Scientific Committee of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, (1999-date) and is Board Chairman of the National Virus Reference Laboratory of Ireland, (2005-date) He has carried out research on physical properties of foods, rapid chilling of beef and lamb, meat texture, food safety, shelf-life prediction of foods, radio frequency heating of foods, formulation of functional drinks and drug delivery in foods. These have resulted in publication of 13 books and in excess of 150 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Dublin School of Agriculture, Food Science and Veterinary Medicine, Dublin, Ireland