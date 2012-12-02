Pulse and Fourier Transform NMR: Introduction to Theory and Methods presents the different types of pulse experiments that are commonly used and provides the theoretical background necessary for understanding these techniques. This book evaluates the practical application of pulse methods and the necessary instrumentation.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the NMR fundamentals and the basic pulse methods. This text then summarizes the important features of pulse spectrometers. Other chapters consider the rationale, the advantages, and the limitations of Fourier transform NMR methods. This book discusses as well how the idea of the rotating frame can be utilized to understand certain experiments that extend the range of application of pulse methods. The final chapter deals with a few significant special uses of pulse techniques.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists and readers who are familiar with high resolution NMR but with no background in pulse methods.