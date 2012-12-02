Pulse and Fourier Transform NMR
1st Edition
Introduction to Theory and Methods
Description
Pulse and Fourier Transform NMR: Introduction to Theory and Methods presents the different types of pulse experiments that are commonly used and provides the theoretical background necessary for understanding these techniques. This book evaluates the practical application of pulse methods and the necessary instrumentation.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the NMR fundamentals and the basic pulse methods. This text then summarizes the important features of pulse spectrometers. Other chapters consider the rationale, the advantages, and the limitations of Fourier transform NMR methods. This book discusses as well how the idea of the rotating frame can be utilized to understand certain experiments that extend the range of application of pulse methods. The final chapter deals with a few significant special uses of pulse techniques.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists and readers who are familiar with high resolution NMR but with no background in pulse methods.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Symbols and Abbreviations
1. Basic Concepts in NMR
1.1. Relaxation and Nuclear Magnetic Energy Levels
1.2. Some Basic Properties of Vectors
1.3. Nuclear Precession
1.4. The Bloch Equations
1.5. The Rotating Frame of Reference
1.6. Magnetization in the Rotating Frame
1.7. Fourier Analysis and Fourier Transformation
2. Free Induction and Spin Echoes
2.1. Free Induction Decay
2.2. Measurement of T1
2.3. Measurement of T2 by the Spin-Echo Method
2.4. The Carr-Purcell Technique
2.5. The Meiboom-Gill Method
2.6. Fourier Transform Methods
2.7. Weak Pulses and Selective Relaxation Measurements
2.8. Summary of Basic Pulse Methods
3. Instrumentation
3.1. The Pulsed NMR Spectrometer
3.2. The NMR Sample Probe
3.3. The rf Gate, Pulse Programmer, and rf Transmitter
3.4. The Amplification and Detection System
3.5. Systematic Errors in Pulsed NMR Instruments
4. Relaxation Mechanisms
4.1. Frequency Distribution of Molecular Motions
4.2. Spin-Lattice Interactions
4.3. Dipole-Dipole Relaxation
4.4. Quadrupole Relaxation
4.5. Relaxation via Chemical Shift Anisotropy
4.6. Scalar Relaxation
4.7. Spin-Rotation Relaxation
4.8. Summary of Relaxation Mechanisms
5. Fourier Transform NMR
5.1. Use of the FT Method in Multispin Systems
5.2. Instrumental Requirements
5.3. Computer Requirements
5.4. Effect of Τ1 on Signal/Noise Improvement
5.5. Multiple-Pulse Techniques
5.6. Transient Species; Measurement of Relaxation Times
5.7. Stochastic Excitation
6. Rotating Frame Experiments
6.1. Transient Nutations
6.2. Rotary Spin Echoes
6.3. Forced Transitory Precession; "Spin Locking"
6.4. Waugh Pulse Sequences
7. Selected Applications
7.1. Molecular Diffusion
7.2. Chemical Rate Processes
7.3. Molecular Dynamics
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918129
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122496509
About the Author
Thomas Farrar
Edwin Becker
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.