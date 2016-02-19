Pulsatility in Neuroendocrine Systems, Volume 20
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Molecular and Cellular Assessment of Pulsatility:
G.M. de la Escalera and R.I. Weiner, Analysis of Pulsatility in Immortalized GnRH Cell Lines.
S. Wray, Use of Organotypic Cultures for the Study of Neuroendocrine Cells.
Electrophysiological and Ionic Events in Pulsatility:
M.J. Kelly and O.K. RØnnekleiv, Electrophysiological Analysis of Neuroendocrine Neuronal Activity in Hypothalamic Slices.
S.S. Stojilkovic, L.Z. Krsmanovic, D.J. Spergel, M. Tomic,and K.J. Catt, Calcium Signaling and Episodic Secretory Responses of GnRH Neurons.
A. Tse and B. Hille, Patch-Clamp Studies on Identified Pituitary Gonadotropes in Vitro.
K.T. O'Byrne and E. Knobil, Electrophysiological Analysis of GnRH Pulse Generator Activity in the Rhesus Monkey.
M. Nishihara, Y. Mori, M.-J. Yoo, and M. Takahashi, In Vivo Electrophysiological Monitoring of the GnRH Pulse Generator in Rats and Goats.
Central and Peripheral Sampling of Pulses in Vivo:
J.E. Levine, A.M. Wolfe, T. Porkka-Heiskannen, J.M. Meredith, J.R. Norgle, and F.W. Turek, In Vivo Sampling and Administration of Hormone Pulses in Rodents.
A. Caraty, A. Locatelli, S.M. Moenter, and F.J. Karsch, Sampling of Hypophyseal Portal Blood of Conscious Sheep for Direct Monitoring of Hypothalamic Neurosecretory Substances.
E. Terasawa, in Vivo Measurement of Pulsatile Release of Neuropeptides and Neurotransmitters in Rhesus Monkeys Using Push-Pull Perfusion.
C.J. Goodner, In VitroSystems for Modeling Target Tissue Responses to Secretory Pulses of the Islet Hormones: Glucagon and Insulin.
S.M. Yellon and E.M. Apostolakis, Pulsatile Endocrine Secretion in the Ovine Fetus.
M.S. Jasper, J.T. Walworth, and W.C. Engeland, Pulsatile Corticosterone Secretion as Measured by Intraadrenal Microdialysis.
Mathematical Procedures for Pulse Analysis:
R.J. Urban, Comparative Analysis and Procedures for Validation of Pulse-Detection Algorithms.
J.D. Veldhuis, J. Moorman, and M.L. Johnson, Deconvolution Analysis of Neuroendocrine Data: Waveform-Specific and Waveform-Independent Methods and Applications.
G.R. Merriam and K.W. Wachter, Analysis of the Temporal Coincidence of Hormonal Pulses.
J.D. Veldhuis, M.L. Johnson, L.M. Faunt, and E. Seneta, Assessing Temporal Coupling between Two or among Three or More Neuroendocrine Pulse Trains.
K. Prank and G. Brabant, Estimating Thyrotropin Secretory Activity by a Deconvolution Procedure.
Modeling Techniques for Pulsatile Systems:
J. Sturis, E. Mosekilde, and E. Van Cauter, Modeling Modulatory Effects on Pulsatility.
R.P. Murray-McIntosh and J.E.A. McIntosh, Modeling Pulsatile Hormone Stimulation of Cell Responses.
Endocrine Consequences of Pulsatile Hormone Stimulation:
M.A. Shupnik, Pulsatile Neuropeptide Delivery and Analysis of Hormone Biosynthesis.
J.F. Ackland, K.L. Knox, A.A. Elskus, P.C. Fallest, E.S. Hiatt, and N.B. Schwartz, Use of an in Vitro Perifusion System to Study the Effects of Pulsatile Hormone Administration on the Control of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis.
P.J. Lefebvre, G. Paolisso, and A.J. Scheen, Pulsatile Administration of Insulin and Glucagon in Man. Index.
Pulsatility is now recognized as a nearly ubiquitous functional feature of neuroendocrine systems. This volume presents a comprehensive guide to the established and emerging technologies being used to study the perplexing phenomenon of pulsatility. Molecular, cellular, physiological, and mathematical approaches are described in detail.
* In vitro methods for studying neuroendocrine pulsatility
- In vivo sampling and recording procedures for monitoring pulsatility in several species
- Improved quantitative and analytical methods for the study of hormone pulsatility
Neurophysiologists, neurochemists, neuropharmacologists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, endocrinologists, biochemists, biophysicists, neuroendocrinologists, and toxicologists.
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 19th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288345
@qu:"This books has been published at just the right time in these days of the development of non-peptide receptor antagonists. The first section... should be very useful for the beginner in this field or for graduate students. The second and main section... will also be of interest to researchers in drug companies... The last section reviews the development and uses of antisera against neuropeptides, including helpful descriptions of how to prepare antisera. The style is.. clear and easy to read... This book can be recommended for pharmacologists and researchers in the neuropeptide receptor field, as well as researchers in drug companies interested in peptide chemistry. Moreover, this book can be helpful in describing techniques for preparing and characterizing these peptides." @source:--YUKIO TAKANO, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Fukuoka University, Japan
P. Michael Conn Editor-in-Chief
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA