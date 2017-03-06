Pulp and Paper Industry
1st Edition
Emerging Waste Water Treatment Technologies
Description
Pulp and Paper Industry: Emerging Waste Water Treatment Technologies is the first book which comprehensively reviews this topic. Over the past decade, pulp and paper companies have continued to focus on minimizing fresh water use and effluent discharges as part of their move towards sustainable operating practices. Three stages—basic conservation, water reuse and water recycling—provide a systematic approach to water resource management. Implementing these stages requires increased financial investment and better utilization of water resources.
The ultimate goal for pulp and paper companies is to have effluent-free factories with no negative environmental impact. The traditional water treatment technologies that are used in paper mills are not able to remove recalcitrant contaminants. Therefore, advanced water treatment technologies are being included in industrial wastewater treatment chains aiming to either improve water biodegradability or its final quality.
This book discusses various measures being adopted by the pulp and paper industry to reduce water consumption and treatment techniques to treat wastewater to recover it for reuse. The book also examines the emerging technologies for treatment of effluents and presents examples of full-scale installations.
Key Features
- Provides thorough and in-depth coverage of advanced treatment technologies which will benefit the industry personnel, pulp manufacturers, researchers and advanced students
- Presents new treatment strategies to improve water reuse and fulfill the legislation in force regarding wastewater discharge
- Presents viable solutions for pulp and paper manufacturers in terms of wastewater treatment
- Presents examples of full-scale installations to help motivate mill personnel to incorporate new technologies
Readership
Pulp and Paper Technologists/ Engineers, Senior Paper Scientists, Applied Chemists, Chemical Engineers, Environmental Scientists and Engineers. Professionals, Academics, Analysts, Consultants
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The pulp and paper industry
3. Best available techniques (BAT)
4. Water use in pulp and paper processes
5. Measures to reduce water consumption
6. Current external wastewater treatment
7. Emerging waste water treatment technologies
7.1 Advanced oxidation processes
Ozone
Peroxone
Fenton´s reagent
Photo-chemical processes
Ozone + ultraviolet light, Hydrogen peroxide + ultraviolet light, Photo-fenton´s process
Photo-catalytic process with titanium dioxide
Advantages and disadvantages of different AOPS
7.2 Fungal/enzymatic treatment
7.3 Sequential anaerobic/aerobic bioprocesses
7.4 Internal circulation reactor
7.5 The FlooBed bioreactor process
7.6 Membrane processes
7.7 Other techniques Combining biological and chemical processes
Aerobic cyclic softening process
Ozone treatment in combination with other processes
8. Examples of full-scale installations
9.Future perspectivesGlossary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111000
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110997
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India