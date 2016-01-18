Pulp and Paper Industry
1st Edition
Energy Conservation
Description
Pulp and Paper Industry: Energy Conservation presents a number of energy-efficient technologies and practices that are cost-effective and available for implementation today. Emerging energy-efficient technologies and future prospects in this field are also dealt with. Qualitative and quantitative results/data on energy savings for various steps of pulp and paper making process are presented. There is no specific book on this topic. This will be a comprehensive reference in the field.
Key Features
- Thorough and in-depth coverage of energy-efficient technologies and practices in paper and pulp industry
- Presents cost-effective and available for implementation today technologies
- Discusses Biotechnological processes, especially enzymatic processes in the pulp and paper industry to reduce the energy consumption and improve the product quality
- Presents qualitative and quantitative results/data on energy savings for various steps of pulp and paper making process
Readership
Pulp and Paper technologist/ Engineers, Paper manufacturers, Paper mill personnel, Senior Paper Scientists and R&D Professionals, Academics, Analysts and Consultants
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: General Background
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Global Pulp and Paper Production and Consumption
- Abstract
- Chapter 3: Pulp and Paper Production Processes and Energy Overview
- Abstract
- 3.1. Process Description
- 3.2. Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources
- 3.3. Energy Overview
- Chapter 4: Energy Conservation Measures for Raw Material Preparation
- Abstract
- 4.1. Cradle Debarker
- 4.2. Ring-Style Debarkers
- 4.3. Chip Conditioning
- 4.4. Chip-Conveying Systems
- 4.5. Use of Secondary Heat Instead of Steam in Debarking
- 4.6. Automatic Chip Handling and Thickness Screening
- 4.7. Bar-Type Chip Screens
- 4.8. Fine-Slotted Wedge Wire Baskets
- Chapter 5: Energy Conservation Measures for Chemical Pulping
- Abstract
- 5.1. Batch Digester Modification
- 5.2. Continuous Digester
- 5.3. Digester Blow/Flash Heat Recovery
- 5.4. Using Flash Heat in a Continuous Digester to Preheat Chips
- 5.5. Optimization of the Dilution Factor Control
- 5.6. Use of Evaporator Condensates on Decker Showers
- 5.7. Use of Two Pressure Level Steaming of Batch Digesters to Maximize Back-Pressure Power Generation
- 5.8. Use of Digester Additives to Increase Yield
- 5.9. Use of Extended Delignification and Oxygen Delignification
- Chapter 6: Energy Conservation Measures for Bleaching
- Abstract
- 6.1. Improved Brown Stock Washing
- 6.2. Washing Presses
- 6.3. Ozone Bleaching
- 6.4. Heat Recovery
- 6.5. Optimization of the Filtrate Recycling Concept for Optimum Chemical and Energy Use
- Chapter 7: Energy Conservation Measures for Chemical Recovery
- Abstract
- 7.1. Black Liquor Solids Concentration
- 7.2. Lime Kiln Oxygen Enrichment
- 7.3. Lime Kiln Modification
- 7.4. Lime Kiln Electrostatic Precipitators
- 7.5. Improved Composite Tubes for Recovery Boilers
- 7.6. Quaternary Air Injection
- 7.7. Recovery Boiler Deposition Monitoring
- 7.8. Convert Evaporation to Seven-Effect Operation (Install Additional Evaporator Effect)
- 7.9. Performing Evaporator Boilout With Weak Black Liquor
- 7.10. Converting Recovery Boiler to Nondirect Contact and Implementing High Solids Firing
- 7.11. Condensate Stripping
- 7.12. Installation of a Methanol Rectification and Liquefaction System
- 7.13. Tampella Recovery System
- Chapter 8: Energy Conservation Measures for Mechanical Pulping
- Abstract
- 8.1. Energy Efficient TMP Processes
- 8.2. Pressurized Groundwood Pulping
- 8.3. Heat Recovery in Thermomechanical Pulping
- 8.4. Improvements in Chemithermomechanical Pulping
- 8.5. Refiner Improvements
- 8.6. Efficient Repulping Rotors
- 8.7. Continuous Repulping
- 8.8. Countercurrent Coupling of Paper Machine and Mechanical Pulping White Water Systems
- Chapter 9: Energy Conservation Measures for Recovered Fiber Processing
- Abstract
- 9.1. Drum Pulpers
- 9.2. Heat Recovery from Deinking Effluent
- 9.3. Supply of Waste Heat from Other Process Areas to Deinking Plant
- 9.4. Implementation of Closed Heat and Chemical Loop
- 9.5. Increased Use of Recycled Pulp
- 9.6. Fractionation of Recycled Fiber
- Chapter 10: Energy Conservation Measures for Stock Preparation and Papermaking
- Abstract
- 10.1. Shoe (Extended Nip) Press
- 10.2. Advanced Dryer Controls
- 10.3. Optimization of Water Removal in Forming and Pressing
- 10.4. High Consistency Forming
- 10.5. CondebeltTM Drying Process
- 10.6. Hot and Superhot Pressing
- 10.7. Gap Formers
- 10.8. Direct Drying Cylinder Firing
- 10.9. Paper Machine Vacuum System Optimization
- 10.10. Energy Savings Through Heat Recovery Systems
- 10.11. Implementation of Efficient Control Systems for the Machine Steam and Condensate Systems to Eliminate Excessive Blowthrough and Steam Venting During Machine Breaks
- 10.12. Optimization of Pocket Ventilation Temperature
- 10.13. Control of Dew Point
- 10.14. Closing Hoods and Optimizing Ventilation
- 10.15. Infrared Drying and Moisture Profiling
- 10.16. Dry Sheet Forming
- Chapter 11: Emerging Technologies
- Abstract
- 11.1. Gas-Fired Paper Dryer
- 11.2. Air Impingement Drying
- 11.3. Steam Impingement Drying
- 11.4. Impulse Drying
- 11.5. Infrared Drying
- 11.6. Multiport Dryer
- 11.7. Boost Dryer
- 11.8. Advanced Fibrous Fillers
- 11.9. Microwave Drying
- 11.10. Aq-vane Technology
- 11.11. Displacement Pressing
- 11.12. Laser Ultrasonic Stiffness Sensor
- 11.13. New Flotation Deinking Processes
- 11.14. Surfactant Spray Deinking
- 11.15. Pulsed Power Technology for Decontamination of Recycled Paper
- 11.16. Directed Green Liquor Utilization Pulping
- 11.17. Membrane Concentration of Black Liquor
- 11.18. Dual-Pressure Reheat Recovery Boiler
- 11.19. Borate Autocausticizing
- 11.20. Steam Cycle Washing
- 11.21. Black Liquor Gasification
- 11.22. LignoBoost™
- 11.23. Extraction of Hemicellulose Before Chemical Pulping
- 11.24. Utilization of Residuals in Concrete Production
- 11.25. Chemical Pretreatment With Oxalic Acid for Mechanical Pulping
- 11.26. Biopretreatment for Mechanical Pulping
- 11.27. Enzymatic Prebleaching
- 11.28. Enzymatic Refining
- 11.29. Enzymes for Drainage Improvement
- 11.30. Enzymatic Deinking
- 11.31. Enzymatic Debarking
- 11.32. Enzymatic Removal of Shives
- 11.33. Enzymes for Reduction of Vessels in Tropical Hardwoods
- Chapter 12: Future Perspectives
- Abstract
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 18th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034118
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India