The Handbook of Rehabilitation Sciences series is a multi-volume, multi-disciplinary handbook of rehabilitation sciences which provides a single vehicle for the many fields that converge on rehabilitation. These fields each have an independent literature and language that does not converge on the practice of related disciplines. This results in a fractured rather than holistic understanding of what is necessary for a science of returning the impaired to optimized function. This project provides a unified platform for the cross– disciplinary presentation of ideas in rehabilitation sciences thereby creating a resource for practitioners and researchers in all disciples associated with rehabilitation applications.

Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a ‘one stop shop’ of accurate, up to date and clinically applicable material in the field of pulmonary rehabilitation (PR). It covers how to perform PR, the rationale for performing PR, the effects lung disease resulting in the need for PR, and the need to measure outcomes. This book spans and integrates all fields of rehabilitation science from basic scientists to clinicians to technologists; and it recognizes that patients are often complex and experience multi-morbidity so multiple rehabilitation strategies may be applicable. This book helps you to view rehabilitation approaches in different clinical areas and understand how they can be applied to a patient in isolation or in tandem in multimorbidity setting.