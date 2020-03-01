Pulmonary Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Pulmonary rehabilitation: History and definition
2. Basic concepts of pulmonary rehabilitation
3. Selection and assessment of the chronic respiratory disease patient for pulmonary rehabilitation
4. Pathophysiology of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
5. Systemic effects of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
6. Dyspnea: assessment and management
7. Sleep disorders in pulmonary patients
8. Education in pulmonary rehabilitation
9. Therapeutic intervention in pulmonary rehabilitation
10. Pharmacological therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
11. Aerosol therapy
12. Therapeutic oxygen
13. Exercise in the rehabilitation of patients with respiratory disease
14. Exercise and pulmonary hypertension
15. Inspiratory muscle training
16. Physical and respiratory therapy for the medical and surgical patient
17. Occupational therapy to promote function and health-related quality of life
18. Nutritional assessment and support
19. Complementary alternative medicine for patients with chronic lung disease
20. Medical management of tobacco dependence: Concepts and treatment
21. Behavioral medicine in pulmonary rehabilitation: Psychological, cognitive, and social factors
22. Sexuality in the pulmonary patient
23. Preventative strategies for the patient with chronic lung disease
24. Adherence in the patient with pulmonary disease
25. Outcomes assessment
26. Home mechanical ventilation
27. Pulmonary rehabilitation and lung transplantation
28. Pulmonary rehabilitation and lung volume reduction surgery
29. Social and recreational support of the pulmonary patient
30. The role of home care
31. Travel for the patient with respiratory disease
32. Rehabilitation in patients with diseases other than chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
33. Rehabilitation for the pediatric patient with pulmonary disease
Description
The Handbook of Rehabilitation Sciences series is a multi-volume, multi-disciplinary handbook of rehabilitation sciences which provides a single vehicle for the many fields that converge on rehabilitation. These fields each have an independent literature and language that does not converge on the practice of related disciplines. This results in a fractured rather than holistic understanding of what is necessary for a science of returning the impaired to optimized function. This project provides a unified platform for the cross– disciplinary presentation of ideas in rehabilitation sciences thereby creating a resource for practitioners and researchers in all disciples associated with rehabilitation applications.
Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a ‘one stop shop’ of accurate, up to date and clinically applicable material in the field of pulmonary rehabilitation (PR). It covers how to perform PR, the rationale for performing PR, the effects lung disease resulting in the need for PR, and the need to measure outcomes. This book spans and integrates all fields of rehabilitation science from basic scientists to clinicians to technologists; and it recognizes that patients are often complex and experience multi-morbidity so multiple rehabilitation strategies may be applicable. This book helps you to view rehabilitation approaches in different clinical areas and understand how they can be applied to a patient in isolation or in tandem in multimorbidity setting.
Key Features
- The volumes included in the series present critical ideas, theories, proof-of concept for technology solutions
- They present data based evaluative research to facilitate return to work or more effective functional development in children and adults
- Each chapter takes a major question in the field of rehabilitation and builds databased theory and practice applications that support a particular approach or method
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Rehabilitation Engineers, Assistive Technologists, Clinical Engineers, Biomechanists, Clinicians, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Nurses, Physicians, Neurosurgeons, Psychologists, Graduate and Master’s Students in Biomedical Engineering and Medicine, Speech Therapists, Neurologists, Orthopedists, Sports Therapists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128193167
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Gerald Leisman Series Volume Editor
Gerry Leisman is an Israeli neuroscientist educated in Europe and the United States in Medicine, Neuroscience, and Biomedical Engineering at Manchester University. He additionally received a PhD in Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering from Union University, in 1979. He is currently Full Professor and Research Fellow at the University of Haifa in Israel. He is also concurrently Director of the National Institute for Brain and Rehabilitation Sciences, a global research institute with laboratories in Gilbert, Arizona, USA, Nazareth and Zevulun, Israel and in Havana, Cuba. He holds a Full Professorship in Rehabilitation Sciences from Israel's Council of Higher Education (Malag) He is also a Professor of Brain and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Medical Sciences in Havana, Cuba. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Functional Neurology, Rehabilitation, and Ergonomics. He was elected Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science in 1990, a Senior Member of the Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society of in IEEE in 1986, and a Life Fellow of the International Association of Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation in 2010, having received its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He has served as a consultant to the US National Sciences Foundation. He is the co-author of the text with Dr. Robert Melillo on Neurodevelopmental Disorders from an Evolutionary Perspective, with Dr. Joav Merrick on Clinical Aspects of Consciousness, and on Neuroplasticity. He has published hundreds of papers in the Neurosciences, Cognitive Science, Biomedical Engineering, and in the Systems Sciences literature.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Haifa Director National Institute for Brain and Rehabilitation Sciences Nazareth, Israel
Joav Merrick Series Volume Editor
In 1991 he was appointed the Medical Director of Health Services in Israel under the Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Services responsible for the medical care of over 10,000 persons with intellectual disability in more than 60 residential care centers and 60 community related residential care facilities (hostels, protected apartments) and also another 20,000 persons with intellectual disability living at home, but provided community services in about 400 places around Israel. From 1998 he was the director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, an academic virtual research institute on children, the disabled and the intellectually disabled in Israel affiliated with the Office of the Medical Director, Health Services, Ministry of Social Affairs and the Department of Pediatrics, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Mount Scopus Campus, Jerusalem, Israel. He was on the Editorial Board of the “International Journal on Child Abuse and Neglect” from 1984-94 and continues to perform referee work. He is currently on the editorial boards of International Journal of Religion, Disability and Health, Internet Journal of Pediatrics and Neonatology, and the International Nursing Journal of Intellectual and Developmental Disability. He is the Editor in Chief of the International Journal on Disability and Human Development, the journal TSWJ-Holistic Health and Medicine, the International Journal of Adolescent Medicine and Health, and the journal Child Health and Human Development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pediatrics School of Medicine Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel