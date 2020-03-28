Pulmonary Pathology,An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 13-1

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Kirk Jones, will cover key topics in Pulmonary Pathology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Jason L. Hornick. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Lung Carcinoma on Small Biopsy, Targeted Therapy and Checkpoint Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer, Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors, Lung Cancer Staging, Mesothelioma, Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Transplant Pathology, Autoimmune connective tissue-associated pulmonary disease, Pulmonary Drug Reactions, Small Airway Disease, and Transbronchial Cryobiopsy in the Diagnosis of Diffuse Lung Disease, among others.