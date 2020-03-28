Pulmonary Pathology,An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 13-1
1st Edition
Editors: Kirk Jones
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711388
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Kirk Jones, will cover key topics in Pulmonary Pathology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Jason L. Hornick. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Lung Carcinoma on Small Biopsy, Targeted Therapy and Checkpoint Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer, Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors, Lung Cancer Staging, Mesothelioma, Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Transplant Pathology, Autoimmune connective tissue-associated pulmonary disease, Pulmonary Drug Reactions, Small Airway Disease, and Transbronchial Cryobiopsy in the Diagnosis of Diffuse Lung Disease, among others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323711388
About the Editors
Kirk Jones Editor
