Pulmonary Manifestations of Rheumatic Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724349

Pulmonary Manifestations of Rheumatic Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kristin Highland
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724349
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th September 2010
Description

This issue brilliantly pairs a rheumatologist with a pulmonologist to explore each of the 14 article topics.  Topics include autoantibody testing, ultility of bronchoalveolar lavage in autoimmune disease, and pulmonary manifestations of such conditions as scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, Sjogren's Syndrome, Inflammatory Myopathies, and Relapsing Polychondritis.  The pulmonary vasculitities are discussed, as is antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, and the impact of osteoporosis on pulmonary fuction.  Toxicity and monitoring of immunosuppressive therapy used in systemic autoimmune diseases is reviewed, as is lung transplantation in autoimmune diseases.

About the Authors

Kristin Highland Author

