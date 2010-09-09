Pulmonary Manifestations of Rheumatic Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 31-3

This issue brilliantly pairs a rheumatologist with a pulmonologist to explore each of the 14 article topics. Topics include autoantibody testing, ultility of bronchoalveolar lavage in autoimmune disease, and pulmonary manifestations of such conditions as scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, Sjogren's Syndrome, Inflammatory Myopathies, and Relapsing Polychondritis. The pulmonary vasculitities are discussed, as is antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, and the impact of osteoporosis on pulmonary fuction. Toxicity and monitoring of immunosuppressive therapy used in systemic autoimmune diseases is reviewed, as is lung transplantation in autoimmune diseases.