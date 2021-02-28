Pulmonary Manifestations of Pediatric Diseases, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 68-1
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Guest Editor Dr. Nelson L. Turcios has created a comprehensive issue on the multiple pulmonary symptoms associated with pediatric disease. In this issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, expert authors have contributed clinical review articles that are current and timely. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Pulmonary Manifestations of Genetic Disorders in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Congenital Heart Disease in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic & Liver Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Hematologic and Oncologic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Immunosuppressive Diseases Other than HIV in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Rheumatoid Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Systemic Vasculitis in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Neuromuscular Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Renal Disorders in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Parasitic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Skin Disorders in Children; Adverse Environmental Exposure and Childhood Respiratory Health in Children; Functional Respiratory Disorders in Children; and Healthcare Inequalities in Pediatric Respiratory Diseases in Children. Pediatricians will come away with the clinical information they need to treat pulmonary conditions and manage outcomes in children with pediatric diseases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323836142
About the Editor
Nelson Turcios
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Pulmonology Consultant, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital; Director, Pedatric Asthma Institute, Somerville, NJ
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.