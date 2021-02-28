Pulmonary Manifestations of Pediatric Diseases, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323836142

Pulmonary Manifestations of Pediatric Diseases, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 68-1

1st Edition

Editor: Nelson Turcios
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323836142
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Guest Editor Dr. Nelson L. Turcios has created a comprehensive issue on the multiple pulmonary symptoms associated with pediatric disease. In this issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, expert authors have contributed clinical review articles that are current and timely. Articles are devoted to the following topics:  Pulmonary Manifestations of Genetic Disorders in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Congenital Heart Disease in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic & Liver Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Hematologic and Oncologic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Immunosuppressive Diseases Other than HIV in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Rheumatoid Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Systemic Vasculitis in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Neuromuscular Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Renal Disorders in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Parasitic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Skin Disorders in Children; Adverse Environmental Exposure and Childhood Respiratory Health in Children; Functional Respiratory Disorders in Children; and Healthcare Inequalities in Pediatric Respiratory Diseases in Children. Pediatricians will come away with the clinical information they need to treat pulmonary conditions and manage outcomes in children with pediatric diseases.     

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323836142

About the Editor

Nelson Turcios

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatric Pulmonology Consultant, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital; Director, Pedatric Asthma Institute, Somerville, NJ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.