Pulmonary Manifestations of Pediatric Diseases, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 68-1

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Guest Editor Dr. Nelson L. Turcios has created a comprehensive issue on the multiple pulmonary symptoms associated with pediatric disease. In this issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, expert authors have contributed clinical review articles that are current and timely. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Pulmonary Manifestations of Genetic Disorders in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Congenital Heart Disease in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic & Liver Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Hematologic and Oncologic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Immunosuppressive Diseases Other than HIV in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Rheumatoid Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Systemic Vasculitis in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Neuromuscular Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Renal Disorders in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Parasitic Diseases in Children; Pulmonary Manifestations of Skin Disorders in Children; Adverse Environmental Exposure and Childhood Respiratory Health in Children; Functional Respiratory Disorders in Children; and Healthcare Inequalities in Pediatric Respiratory Diseases in Children. Pediatricians will come away with the clinical information they need to treat pulmonary conditions and manage outcomes in children with pediatric diseases.