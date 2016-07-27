Pulmonary Hypertension, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323459594, 9780323459600

Pulmonary Hypertension, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Oudiz
eBook ISBN: 9780323459600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323459594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Pulmonary Hypertension
    2. Classification of Pulmonary Hypertension
    3. World Health Organization Group I Pulmonary Hypertension: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology
    4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Diagnosis and Treatment
    5. Pulmonary Hypertension and Congenital Heart Disease
    6. Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension: Pulmonary Venous Hypertension: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology
    7. Group III Pulmonary Hypertension: Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Lung Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Treatments
    8. Group 4 Pulmonary Hypertension: Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Treatment
    9. Group 5 Pulmonary Hypertension: The Orphan’s Orphan Disease
    10. Pulmonary Hypertension in Children
    11. Special Situations in Pulmonary Hypertension: Pregnancy and Right Ventricular Failure
    12. Managing the Patient with Pulmonary Hypertension: Specialty Care Centers,  Coordinated Care, and Patient Support
    13. Index

Description

This issue of the Cardiology Clinics entitled "Pulmonary Hypertension" is an in-depth review on the subject edited by Dr. Ronald J. Oudiz. The topics covered will include: classification of pulmonary hypertension, epidemiology and pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management in Groups I-V. There are also sections devoted to issues faced in pediatrics and pregnancy, as well as a section on patient support, among other topics.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323459600
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323459594

About the Authors

Ronald Oudiz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, Liu Center for Pulmonary Hypertension, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California

