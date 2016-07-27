Pulmonary Hypertension, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-3

This issue of the Cardiology Clinics entitled "Pulmonary Hypertension" is an in-depth review on the subject edited by Dr. Ronald J. Oudiz. The topics covered will include: classification of pulmonary hypertension, epidemiology and pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management in Groups I-V. There are also sections devoted to issues faced in pediatrics and pregnancy, as well as a section on patient support, among other topics.