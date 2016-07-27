Pulmonary Hypertension, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: Pulmonary Hypertension
2. Classification of Pulmonary Hypertension
3. World Health Organization Group I Pulmonary Hypertension: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology
4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Diagnosis and Treatment
5. Pulmonary Hypertension and Congenital Heart Disease
6. Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension: Pulmonary Venous Hypertension: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology
7. Group III Pulmonary Hypertension: Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Lung Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Treatments
8. Group 4 Pulmonary Hypertension: Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Treatment
9. Group 5 Pulmonary Hypertension: The Orphan’s Orphan Disease
10. Pulmonary Hypertension in Children
11. Special Situations in Pulmonary Hypertension: Pregnancy and Right Ventricular Failure
12. Managing the Patient with Pulmonary Hypertension: Specialty Care Centers, Coordinated Care, and Patient Support
13. Index
Description
This issue of the Cardiology Clinics entitled "Pulmonary Hypertension" is an in-depth review on the subject edited by Dr. Ronald J. Oudiz. The topics covered will include: classification of pulmonary hypertension, epidemiology and pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management in Groups I-V. There are also sections devoted to issues faced in pediatrics and pregnancy, as well as a section on patient support, among other topics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323459600
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323459594
About the Authors
Ronald Oudiz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, Liu Center for Pulmonary Hypertension, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California