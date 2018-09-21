Pulmonary Embolism, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613767, 9780323613774

Pulmonary Embolism, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Marshall Wassim Fares
eBook ISBN: 9780323613774
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613767
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st September 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Venous Thromboembolism: An Evolving Entity

Clinical Probability Tools for Deep Venous Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, and

Bleeding

Prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism in High-Risk Medical

Patients

Diagnosis of Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism: New Imaging

Tools and Modalities

Intraluminal Arterial Filling Defects Misdiagnosed as Pulmonary Emboli: What Else

Could They Be?

Venous Thromboembolism in Special Populations: Preexisting Cardiopulmonary

Disease, Cirrhosis, End-Stage Renal Disease, and Asplenia

Pregnancy and Pulmonary Embolism

Challenges and Changes to the Management of Pulmonary Embolism in the

Emergency Department

The Value of Bedside Echocardiogram in the Setting of Acute and Chronic

Pulmonary Embolism

Management of Low-Risk Pulmonary Embolism

Aggressive Treatment of Intermediate-Risk Patients with Acute Symptomatic

Pulmonary Embolism

An Update on the "Novel" and Direct Oral Anticoagulants, and Long-Term

Anticoagulant Therapy

Hypercoagulability in Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension: An Update

Pulmonary Embolism Response Team: Inpatient Structure, Outpatient Follow-up,

and Is It the Current Standard of Care?

Endovascular and Open Surgery for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Why, Who, and for How Long?

Catheter-Based Therapies for Pulmonary Emboli

Surgical Management of Acute and Chronic Pulmonary Embolism

Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, edited by Drs. Peter Marshall and Wassim Fares, focuses on Pulmonary Embolism, with topics including: Clinical Probability Tools for DVT, PE, & Bleeding; Prevention of DVTs and Pulmonary Emboli: General Measures and High-Risk Populations; Diagnosis of DVTs and PEs: New Imaging Tools and Modalities; Perfusion Defects Misdiagnosed as Pulmonary Emboli; The Vicious Cycle of Hypercoagulability and Pulmonary Hypertension; VTE in Special Populations; Preganncy and Thrombo-embolic Disease; Challenges and Changes to the Management of PE in the Emergency Department; The Value of Bedside Echocardiogram in the Setting of Acute & Chronic Pulmonary Embolism; Management of Low-Risk PE; Update on the 'Novel' and Direct Oral Anticoagulants; Risk Stratification: Definitive/Aggressive Treatment of Hemodynamically Stable but Intermediate Risk Patients; Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT); Surgical and Other Interventions for DVTs; IVC Filters; Catheter-Based Therapies of Pulmonary Emboli; Surgical-Based Therapies for PEs; and Chronic Thrombo-embolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613774
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613767

About the Authors

Peter Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Medical Step-Down Unit and Respiratory Care, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven Connecticut

Wassim Fares Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary), Yale School of Medicine, New Haven Connecticut

