Pulmonary Embolism, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 39-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Venous Thromboembolism: An Evolving Entity
Clinical Probability Tools for Deep Venous Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, and
Bleeding
Prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism in High-Risk Medical
Patients
Diagnosis of Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism: New Imaging
Tools and Modalities
Intraluminal Arterial Filling Defects Misdiagnosed as Pulmonary Emboli: What Else
Could They Be?
Venous Thromboembolism in Special Populations: Preexisting Cardiopulmonary
Disease, Cirrhosis, End-Stage Renal Disease, and Asplenia
Pregnancy and Pulmonary Embolism
Challenges and Changes to the Management of Pulmonary Embolism in the
Emergency Department
The Value of Bedside Echocardiogram in the Setting of Acute and Chronic
Pulmonary Embolism
Management of Low-Risk Pulmonary Embolism
Aggressive Treatment of Intermediate-Risk Patients with Acute Symptomatic
Pulmonary Embolism
An Update on the "Novel" and Direct Oral Anticoagulants, and Long-Term
Anticoagulant Therapy
Hypercoagulability in Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension: An Update
Pulmonary Embolism Response Team: Inpatient Structure, Outpatient Follow-up,
and Is It the Current Standard of Care?
Endovascular and Open Surgery for Deep Vein Thrombosis
Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Why, Who, and for How Long?
Catheter-Based Therapies for Pulmonary Emboli
Surgical Management of Acute and Chronic Pulmonary Embolism
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, edited by Drs. Peter Marshall and Wassim Fares, focuses on Pulmonary Embolism, with topics including: Clinical Probability Tools for DVT, PE, & Bleeding; Prevention of DVTs and Pulmonary Emboli: General Measures and High-Risk Populations; Diagnosis of DVTs and PEs: New Imaging Tools and Modalities; Perfusion Defects Misdiagnosed as Pulmonary Emboli; The Vicious Cycle of Hypercoagulability and Pulmonary Hypertension; VTE in Special Populations; Preganncy and Thrombo-embolic Disease; Challenges and Changes to the Management of PE in the Emergency Department; The Value of Bedside Echocardiogram in the Setting of Acute & Chronic Pulmonary Embolism; Management of Low-Risk PE; Update on the 'Novel' and Direct Oral Anticoagulants; Risk Stratification: Definitive/Aggressive Treatment of Hemodynamically Stable but Intermediate Risk Patients; Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT); Surgical and Other Interventions for DVTs; IVC Filters; Catheter-Based Therapies of Pulmonary Emboli; Surgical-Based Therapies for PEs; and Chronic Thrombo-embolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 21st September 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323613774
- 9780323613767
About the Authors
Peter Marshall Author
Medical Director, Medical Step-Down Unit and Respiratory Care, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven Connecticut
Wassim Fares Author
Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary), Yale School of Medicine, New Haven Connecticut