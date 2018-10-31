Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma: Approaches to Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323554336, 9780323554343

Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma: Approaches to Treatment

1st Edition

Authors: Leora Horn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323554336
Paperback ISBN: 9780323662093
eBook ISBN: 9780323554343
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2018
Page Count: 190
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the latest treatment and management approaches for adenocarcinoma of the lung, including novel therapeutics in immunotherapy and targeted therapies. This practical title, edited by Dr. Leora Horn, offers succinct coverage of clinically-focused topics and guidelines, making it an ideal resource for practicing and trainee oncologists and other members of the cancer care team.

Key Features

  • Discusses surgical approaches, molecular testing, adjuvant therapy, first- and second-line therapy, and much more.

  • Helps you translate current research and literature into practical information for daily practice.

  • Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Surgical Approaches

2. Pathology Considerations and Molecular Testing

3. Adjuvant Therapy

4. Treatment of locally advanced disease

5. First line therapy for wild type patients

6. Second-Line Therapy

7. Approach to EGFR mutation positive NSCLC

8. Approach to ALK positive NSCLC

9. Other Molecular Cohorts

10. Immunotherapy

About the Author

Leora Horn

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director, Thoracic Oncology Research Program, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

