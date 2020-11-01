Pudner's Nursing the Surgical Patient
4th Edition
Key Features
- Easy-to-read, easy-to-understand approach.
- Ultra-clear and simple line art
- 20+ expert contributors from around the UK
- Comprehensive coverage of all major areas of surgical practice
- Case studies and care plans
Table of Contents
Section 1: The basis of surgical care.
Preoperative assessment. Perioperative care. Day surgery. Perioperative stress and anxiety in the surgical patient. Wound healing in the surgical patient . Nutrition and the surgical patient. Altered body image and the surgical patient . Concepts of pain and the surgical patient. Discharge planning following surgery.
Section 2: Nursing care for specific surgical procedures.
Patients requiring neurosurgery. Patients requiring ophthalmic surgery. Patients requiring surgery to the ear, nose and throat. Patients requiring thyroid surgery. Care of the patient requiring cardiac interventions and surgery . Care of the patient requiring thoracic surgery. Patients requiring upper gastrointestinal surgery. Patients requiring colorectal and anal surgery. Patients requiring surgery on the renal and urinary tract. Patients requiring surgery on the male reproductive system. Patients requiring gynaecological surgery . Patients requiring breast surgery. Care of patients requiring vascular surgery. Patients requiring orthopaedic surgery. Patients requiring plastic surgery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702078651
About the Editor
Ian Peate
Professor Ian Peate’s ability to produce scholarly publications and conduct high quality research, together with his ability to undertake and influence practice internationally, are renowned. The route of scholarly activity evident in his publications list has its genesis in the art and science of nursing with an emphasis on improving health and promoting social justice. Caring for people has become a prominent theme within his endeavors, embarked upon in response to a number of criticisms from within and without the nursing profession lamenting the perceived lack of caring in nursing curricula. This approach to explicitly stating or outlining the prominence of care and what this entails demonstrates his commitment to the provision of high quality care with a sound evidence base underpinning care delivery. Ian currently edits The British Journal of Nursing an appointment which, he says, allows him to contribute to establishing the tone and editorial direction of the journal with the overall aim of impacting on care delivery, and the education and preparation of nursing students. Ian has recently received the OBE for services to publishing and has just been awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Nursing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of School, School of Health Studies, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar; Editor in Chief British Journal of Nursing; Visiting Professor St George’s University of London and Kingston University London; Visiting Senior Clinical Fellow University of Hertfordshire, UK
Jay Macleod
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Placement Lead of Operating Department Practice Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK