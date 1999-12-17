Public Safety and Security Administration
1st Edition
Description
Public Safety and Security Administration addresses public safety and security from a holistic and visionary perspective. For the first time, safety and security organizations, as well as their administration, are brought together into an integrated work.
The protection of persons and property involves many public agencies and priivate organizations. Entities from the criminal jutics system (law enforcement, courts, corrections) as well as the fire service, private security and hazardous materials all contribute to public safety and security. This book addresses these entities, as well as safety and security issues, from a holistic and visionary perspective. It addresses criminal and non-criminal safety and security concerns, provides an overview of each entity (component) of the system of public safety and security, presents an overview of the administration process involved in planning, organizing, managing and evaluating public safety and security organizations and describes collateral functions of investigations, documentation and report writing.
Public safety and security organizations should not work in isolation. Rather, they should collaborate to protect persons and property. This book represents the first time all the public safety and security entities have been addressed in one text.
Key Features
- Focuses on the theories, concepts, practices and problems related to the present and future of public safety and security
- Examines different strategies for problem solving which personnel working in the field may utilize
- Synthesizes college-level lectures prepared, presented, and updated by the author over the past twenty years
Table of Contents
Part I: Nature and Scope of Public Safety and Security
Safety and Security Concerns: Criminal
Safety and Security Concerns: Noncriminal
Legal Aspects of Safety and Security
Part II: Components of Public Safety and Security
Law Enforcement
Courts
Corrections and Juvenile Justice
Security Services
Fire Service
Environmental Safety
Part III: The Administrative Process
Overview of Administrative Process
Planning
Implementing the Plan
Leadership and Ethics
Evaluation
Part IV: Collateral Functions
Investigations
Documentation and Report Writing
Professional Career Education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 17th December 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080940991
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750670791
About the Author
P.J. Ortmeier
Affiliations and Expertise
Has been a law enforcement, public safety and security practitioner, researcher and educator for the past twenty years.Active member of The Academy of Criminal Justices Sciences, The American Society for Industrial Security and The California Association of Administration of Justice Educators.Currently teaching criminal justice, public safety and security management at Grossmont College in El Cajon, California as well as California State Univerisyt in San MarcosAcademic Positions:1994-1997: Assistant Regional Director of Education - Educational Medical Inc., San Diego, CA1993-1994 - Dean of Instruction - Eldorado College, San Diego, CA1988-1993 - Director of Education/Dean of Instruction (1990-1993) Program Coordinator (1988-1990)1995- Present: Police Academy, US Dept. of Defense - Consultant - Criminal Justice and Forensic Science