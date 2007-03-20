Introduction

Chapter 1 What are Public-Private Partnerships? Introduction Public Infrastructure and the Private Sector Public-Private Partnerships Development and Structures PPPs and Public Infrastructure Types of PPP

Chapter 2 PPPs—For and Against Introduction New Public Management Privatisation and PPPs Budgetary Benefit Additionality Financing Cost and Risk Transfer Risk Transfer and Value for Money Economies of Scale Whole-Life Costing and Maintenance Private-Sector Skills Public-Sector Reform Complexity Flexibility PPPs and Politics

Chapter 3 PPPs Worldwide Introduction Developing PPP Programmes Legal Framework United Kingdom United States Australia France Korea Spain South Africa

Chapter 4 Cash Flow and Investment Analysis Introduction Net Present Value / Discounted Cash Flow Internal Rate of Return Problems with DCF and IRR Calculations Uses in PPPs

Chapter 5 The Public-Sector Investment Decision Introduction Economic Justification Value for Money and the Public-Sector Comparator Affordability Balance-Sheet Treatment

Chapter 6 Public-Sector Procurement and Contract Management Introduction Project Management Procurement Procedures Other Procurement Issues Due Diligence Contract Management External Advisers

Chapter 7 The Private-Sector Investor’s Perspective Introduction The Investment Pool The Investment Decision Bidding and Project Development Joint-Venture Issues The Project Company External Advisers

Chapter 8 Project Finance and PPPs Introduction Development of Project Finance Features of Project Finance The Project-Finance Market Why Use Project Finance for PPPs?

Chapter 9 Private-Sector Financing—Sources and Procedures Introduction The Rôle of the Financial Adviser Commercial Banks Bond Issues Loans versus Bonds Mezzanine Debt

Chapter 10 Financial Structuring Introduction The Financial Model Model Inputs and Outputs Financing Costs Debt Profile Cover Ratios Relationship between Cover Ratio, Leverage and Equity Return Accounting and Taxation Issues Recourse to the Sponsors

Chapter 11 Financial Hedging Introduction Interest-Rate Risk Inflation Issues

Chapter 12 Lenders’ Cash-flow Controls, Security and Enforcement Introduction Control of Cash Flow Security The Rôle of Insurance Events of Default Intercreditor issues

Chapter 13 Service-Fee Mechanism Introduction Contract Scope Payment Structure Usage-based Payments Availability-based Payments Mixed Usage and Availability Payments Third-Party and Secondary Revenues

Chapter 14 Risk Evaluation & Transfer Introduction Principles of Risk Transfer The Risk Matrix Political Risks Site Risks Construction Risks Completion Risks Operation-phase Risks

Chapter 15 Changes in Circumstances and Termination Introduction Compensation Events Relief Events Step-In and Substitution Early Termination: Default by the Project Company Optional Termination or Default by the Public Authority Early Termination: Force Majeure Early Termination: Corruption Termination and Subcontractors Tax Implications of a Termination-Sum Payment Final Maturity, Residual-Value Risk and Hand-Back

Chapter 16 Funding Competition, Debt Refinancing and Equity Sale Introduction Funding Competition Equity Competition Debt Refinancing Equity Sale

Chapter 17 Alternative Models Introduction Public-Sector Procurement Post-Construction Take-Out Public-Sector Debt Funding Joint-Venture PPPs Not-for-Profit Structures

Bibliography

Glossary and Abbreviations