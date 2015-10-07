Public Health Nursing
9th Edition
Population-Centered Health Care in the Community
Description
Prepare for a successful career as a community/public health nurse! Public Health Nursing: Population-Centered Health Care in the Community, 9th Edition provides up-to-date information on issues that impact public health nursing, such as infectious diseases, natural and man-made disasters, and health care policies affecting individuals, families, and communities. Real-life scenarios show examples of health promotion and public health interventions. New to this edition is an emphasis on QSEN skills and an explanation of the influence of the Affordable Care Act on public health. Written by well-known nursing educators Marcia Stanhope and Jeanette Lancaster, this comprehensive, bestselling text is ideal for students in both BSN and Advanced Practice Nursing programs.
Key Features
- Evidence-Based Practice and Cutting Edge boxes illustrate the use and application of the latest research findings in public/community health nursing.
- Healthy People 2020 boxes highlight goals and objectives for promoting the nation’s health and wellness over the next decade.
- Levels of Prevention boxes identify specific nursing interventions at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.
- Practice Application scenarios help you apply chapter content to the practice setting by analyzing case situations and answering critical thinking questions.
- Linking Content to Practice boxes provide examples of the nurse’s role in caring for individuals, families, and populations in community health settings.
- Unique! Separate chapters on healthy cities, the Minnesota Intervention Wheel, and nursing centers describe different approaches to community health initiatives.
- Community/Public Health Nursing Online consists of 14 modules that bring community health situations to life, each including a reading assignment, case scenarios with learning activities, an assessment quiz, and critical thinking questions. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
PART 1: PERSPECTIVES IN HEALTH CARE AND POPULATION-CENTERED NURSING
1. Population-Focused Practice: The Foundation of Specialization in Public Health Nursing
2. History of Public Health and Public and Community Health Nursing
3. Public Health and Primary Health Care Systems and Healthcare Transformation
4. Perspectives in Global Health Care
PART 2: INFLUENCES ON HEALTH CARE DELIVERY AND POPULATION-CENTERED NURSING
5. Economics of Health Care Delivery
6. Application of Ethics in the Community
7. Cultural Diversity in the Community
8. Public Health Policy
PART 3: CONCEPTUAL AND SCIENTIFIC FRAMEWORKS APPLIED TO POPULATION-CENTERED NURSING PRACTICE
9. Population-Based Public Health Nursing Practice: The Intervention Wheel
10. Environmental Health
11. Genomics in Public Health Nursing
12. Epidemiology
13. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control
14. Communicable and Infectious Disease Risks
15. Evidence-Based Practice
16. Using Health Education and Groups to Promote Health
17. Promoting Healthy Communities Using Multilevel Participatory Strategies
PART 4: ISSUES AND APPROACHES IN POPULATION-CENTERED NURSING
18. Community as Client: Assessment and Analysis
19. Population-Centered Nursing in Rural and Urban Environments
20. Promoting Health Through Healthy Communities and Cities
21. The Nursing Center: A Model for Nursing Practice in the Community
22. Case Management
23. Public Health Nursing and the Disaster Management Cycle
24. Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation
25. Program Management
26. Quality Management
PART 5: HEALTH PROMOTION WITH TARGET POPULATIONS ACROSS THE LIFE SPAN
27. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment
28. Family Health Risks
29. Child and Adolescent Health
30. Major Health Issues and Chronic Disease Management of Adults Across the Life Span
31. Special Needs Populations
PART 6: VULNERABILITY: ISSUES FOR THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY
32. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview
33. Poverty and Homelessness
34. Migrant Health Issues
35. Teen Pregnancy
36. Mental Health Issues
37. Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Problems
38. Violence and Human Abuse
PART 7: NURSE ROLES AND FUNCTIONS IN THE COMMUNITY
39. The Advanced Practice Nurse in the Community
40. The Nurse Leader in the Community
41. The Nurse in Home Health, Palliative Care, and Hospice
42. The Nurse in the Schools
43. The Nurse in Occupational Health
44. Forensic Nursing in the Community
45. The Nurse in the Faith Community
46. Public Health Nursing at Local, State, and National Levels
Appendixes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 7th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323321532
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321549
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321587
About the Author
Marcia Stanhope
Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Jeanette Lancaster
Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA