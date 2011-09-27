Public Health Nursing
8th Edition
Population-Centered Health Care in the Community
Description
Now in its 8th edition, the "gold standard" in community health nursing provides comprehensive and up-to-date content to keep you at the forefront of the ever-changing community health climate and prepare you for an effective nursing career. In addition to a solid foundation in concepts and interventions for individuals, families, and communities, you will find real-life applications of the public nurse's role, Healthy People 2020 initiatives, new chapters on forensics and genomics, plus timely coverage of disaster management and important client populations such as pregnant teens, the homeless, immigrants, and more.
Key Features
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes illustrate how the latest research findings apply to public/community health nursing.
- Separate chapters on disease outbreak investigation and disaster management describe the nurse's role in surveilling public health and managing these types of threats to public health.
- Separate unit on the public/community health nurse's role describes the different roles and functions of the public/community health nurse within the community.
- Levels of Prevention boxes show how community/public health nurses deliver health care interventions at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of prevention.
- What Do You Think?, Did You Know?, and How To? boxes use practical examples and critical thinking exercises to illustrate chapter content.
- The Cutting Edge highlights significant issues and new approaches to community-oriented nursing practice.
- Practice Application provides case studies with critical thinking questions.
- Separate chapters on community health initiatives thoroughly describe different approaches to promoting health among populations.
- Appendixes offer additional resources and key information, such as screening and assessment tools and clinical practice guidelines.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Perspectives in Health Care and Population-Centered Nursing
1. Population-Focused Practice: The Foundation of Specialization in Public Health Nursing
2. History of Public Health and Public and Community Health Nursing
3. Public Health and Primary Health Care Systems and Healthcare Transformation
4. Perspectives in Global Health Care
Part 2: Influences on Health Care Delivery and Population-Centered Nursing
5. Economics of Health Care Delivery
6. Application of Ethics in the Community
7. Cultural Diversity in the Community
8. Public Health Policy
Part 3: Conceptual and Scientific Frameworks Applied to Population-Centered Nursing Practice
9. Population-Based Public Health Nursing Practice: The Intervention Wheel
10. Environmental Health
11. Genomics in Public Health Nursing NEW!
12. Epidemiology
13. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control
14. Communicable and Infectious Disease Risks
15. Evidence-Based Practice
16. Using Health Education and Groups to Promote Health
17. Promoting Healthy Communities Using Multilevel Participatory Strategies
Part 4: Issues and Approaches in Population-Centered Nursing
18. Community as Client: Assessment and Analysis
19. Population-Centered Nursing in Rural and Urban Environments
20. Promoting Health Through Healthy Communities and Cities
21. The Nursing Center: A Model for Nursing Practice in the Community
22. Case Management
23. Public Health Nursing and the Disaster Management Cycle
24. Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation
25. Program Management
26. Quality Management
Part 5: Health Promotion with Target Populations Across the Life Span
27. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment
28. Family Health Risks
29. Child and Adolescent Health
30. Major Health Issues and Chronic Disease Management of Adults Across the Life Span
31. Special Needs Populations
Part 6: Vulnerability: Issues for the Twenty-First Century
32. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview
33. Poverty and Homelessness
34. Migrant Health Issues
35. Teen Pregnancy
36. Mental Health Issues
37. Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Problems
38. Violence and Human Abuse
Part 7: Nurse Roles and Functions in the Community
39. The Advanced Practice Nurse in the Community
40. The Nurse Leader in the Community
41. The Nurse in Home Health and Hospice
42. The Nurse in the Schools
43. The Nurse in Occupational Health
44. The Nurse in Forensics NEW!
45. The Nurse in the Faith Community
46. Public Health Nursing at Local, State, and National Levels
Appendixes
Answers to Practice Application
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 27th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294102
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080026
About the Author
Marcia Stanhope
Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Jeanette Lancaster
Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA