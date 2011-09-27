Part 1: Perspectives in Health Care and Population-Centered Nursing

1. Population-Focused Practice: The Foundation of Specialization in Public Health Nursing

2. History of Public Health and Public and Community Health Nursing

3. Public Health and Primary Health Care Systems and Healthcare Transformation

4. Perspectives in Global Health Care

Part 2: Influences on Health Care Delivery and Population-Centered Nursing

5. Economics of Health Care Delivery

6. Application of Ethics in the Community

7. Cultural Diversity in the Community

8. Public Health Policy

Part 3: Conceptual and Scientific Frameworks Applied to Population-Centered Nursing Practice

9. Population-Based Public Health Nursing Practice: The Intervention Wheel

10. Environmental Health

11. Genomics in Public Health Nursing NEW!

12. Epidemiology

13. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control

14. Communicable and Infectious Disease Risks

15. Evidence-Based Practice

16. Using Health Education and Groups to Promote Health

17. Promoting Healthy Communities Using Multilevel Participatory Strategies

Part 4: Issues and Approaches in Population-Centered Nursing

18. Community as Client: Assessment and Analysis

19. Population-Centered Nursing in Rural and Urban Environments

20. Promoting Health Through Healthy Communities and Cities

21. The Nursing Center: A Model for Nursing Practice in the Community

22. Case Management

23. Public Health Nursing and the Disaster Management Cycle

24. Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation

25. Program Management

26. Quality Management

Part 5: Health Promotion with Target Populations Across the Life Span

27. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment

28. Family Health Risks

29. Child and Adolescent Health

30. Major Health Issues and Chronic Disease Management of Adults Across the Life Span

31. Special Needs Populations

Part 6: Vulnerability: Issues for the Twenty-First Century

32. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview

33. Poverty and Homelessness

34. Migrant Health Issues

35. Teen Pregnancy

36. Mental Health Issues

37. Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Problems

38. Violence and Human Abuse

Part 7: Nurse Roles and Functions in the Community

39. The Advanced Practice Nurse in the Community

40. The Nurse Leader in the Community

41. The Nurse in Home Health and Hospice

42. The Nurse in the Schools

43. The Nurse in Occupational Health

44. The Nurse in Forensics NEW!

45. The Nurse in the Faith Community

46. Public Health Nursing at Local, State, and National Levels

Appendixes

Answers to Practice Application