Public Health Nursing - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323080019, 9780323294102

Public Health Nursing

8th Edition

Population-Centered Health Care in the Community

Authors: Marcia Stanhope Jeanette Lancaster
eBook ISBN: 9780323294102
eBook ISBN: 9780323080026
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th September 2011
Page Count: 1128
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now in its 8th edition, the "gold standard" in community health nursing provides comprehensive and up-to-date content to keep you at the forefront of the ever-changing community health climate and prepare you for an effective nursing career. In addition to a solid foundation in concepts and interventions for individuals, families, and communities, you will find real-life applications of the public nurse's role, Healthy People 2020 initiatives, new chapters on forensics and genomics, plus timely coverage of disaster management and important client populations such as pregnant teens, the homeless, immigrants, and more.

Key Features

  • Evidence-Based Practice boxes illustrate how the latest research findings apply to public/community health nursing.

  • Separate chapters on disease outbreak investigation and disaster management describe the nurse's role in surveilling public health and managing these types of threats to public health.

  • Separate unit on the public/community health nurse's role describes the different roles and functions of the public/community health nurse within the community.

  • Levels of Prevention boxes show how community/public health nurses deliver health care interventions at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of prevention.

  • What Do You Think?, Did You Know?, and How To? boxes use practical examples and critical thinking exercises to illustrate chapter content.

  • The Cutting Edge highlights significant issues and new approaches to community-oriented nursing practice.

  • Practice Application provides case studies with critical thinking questions.

  • Separate chapters on community health initiatives thoroughly describe different approaches to promoting health among populations.

  • Appendixes offer additional resources and key information, such as screening and assessment tools and clinical practice guidelines.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Perspectives in Health Care and Population-Centered Nursing

1. Population-Focused Practice: The Foundation of Specialization in Public Health Nursing

2. History of Public Health and Public and Community Health Nursing

3. Public Health and Primary Health Care Systems and Healthcare Transformation

4. Perspectives in Global Health Care

Part 2: Influences on Health Care Delivery and Population-Centered Nursing

5. Economics of Health Care Delivery

6. Application of Ethics in the Community

7. Cultural Diversity in the Community

8. Public Health Policy

Part 3: Conceptual and Scientific Frameworks Applied to Population-Centered Nursing Practice

9. Population-Based Public Health Nursing Practice: The Intervention Wheel

10. Environmental Health

11. Genomics in Public Health Nursing NEW!

12. Epidemiology

13. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control

14. Communicable and Infectious Disease Risks

15. Evidence-Based Practice

16. Using Health Education and Groups to Promote Health

17. Promoting Healthy Communities Using Multilevel Participatory Strategies

Part 4: Issues and Approaches in Population-Centered Nursing

18. Community as Client: Assessment and Analysis

19. Population-Centered Nursing in Rural and Urban Environments

20. Promoting Health Through Healthy Communities and Cities

21. The Nursing Center: A Model for Nursing Practice in the Community

22. Case Management

23. Public Health Nursing and the Disaster Management Cycle

24. Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation

25. Program Management

26. Quality Management

Part 5: Health Promotion with Target Populations Across the Life Span

27. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment

28. Family Health Risks

29. Child and Adolescent Health

30. Major Health Issues and Chronic Disease Management of Adults Across the Life Span

31. Special Needs Populations

Part 6: Vulnerability: Issues for the Twenty-First Century

32. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview

33. Poverty and Homelessness

34. Migrant Health Issues

35. Teen Pregnancy

36. Mental Health Issues

37. Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Problems

38. Violence and Human Abuse

Part 7: Nurse Roles and Functions in the Community

39. The Advanced Practice Nurse in the Community

40. The Nurse Leader in the Community

41. The Nurse in Home Health and Hospice

42. The Nurse in the Schools

43. The Nurse in Occupational Health

44. The Nurse in Forensics NEW!

45. The Nurse in the Faith Community

46. Public Health Nursing at Local, State, and National Levels

Appendixes

Answers to Practice Application

Details

No. of pages:
1128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323294102
eBook ISBN:
9780323080026

About the Author

Marcia Stanhope

Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Jeanette Lancaster

Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.