Public Health Mini-Guides: Obesity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702046346, 9780702047206

Public Health Mini-Guides: Obesity

1st Edition

Editors: Nick Townsend Angela Scriven
eBook ISBN: 9780702047206
eBook ISBN: 9780702065613
Paperback ISBN: 9780702046346
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd January 2014
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

1. Defining the obesity problem

2. Obesity prevalence and trends

3. The health consequences of obesity

4. Causes of obesity

5. Individual interventions to treat obesity

6. Population approaches to preventing obesity

Description

Obesity and its linked morbidity and mortality is a significant public health challenge on a global scale and places a burden not only on the individual but also on society as a whole. This Mini-Guide presents key themes relating to this challenge, including the means of measuring obesity, the most recent prevalence and trends, the health consequences and causes of obesity along with approaches to counter obesity both at an individual and a population level.

"..useful for anyone preparing a presentation or policy on the topic." Reviewed by Nerys Williams on behalf of Occupational Medicine, January 2015

Key Features

    Understanding is facilitated through:

    • Case Studies

    • Boxed examples

    • Thinking Points

    • Summary Points at ends of chapters.

    • Links to webpages, resources and further reading.

Details

Reviews

"Its good to see a concise guide from a public health perspective and especially one which is pocket sized and encourages the reader to reflect through the inclusion of ‘thinking points’ in each chapter."

Reviewed by: Occupational Medicine Journal   Date: Jan 2015

About the Editors

Nick Townsend Editor

Angela Scriven Editor

Angela Scriven is a Reader in Health Promotion at Brunel University in London, UK. She has been teaching and researching in the field of health promotion for over 30 years and has published widely including authoring, editing or co-editing the following books Health Promotion Alliances: Theory and Practice (1998); Health Promotion: Professional Perspectives (1996; 2001 2nd edn); Promoting Health: Global Perspectives (2005); Health Promoting Practice: The Contribution of Nurses and Allied Health Professionals (2005); Public Health: Social Context and Action (2007); Promoting Health: A Practical Guide (2010); Health Promotion for Health Practitioners (2010); Health Promotion Settings: Principles and Practice (2012). Her research is centred on the relationship between health promotion policy and practice within specific contexts. She is a member of the International Union of Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE), is President Elect for the Institute of Health Promotion and Education (IHPE) and is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Health Promotion, School of Health Sciences and Social Care, Brunel University, London, UK

