Public Health Mini-Guides: Obesity
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Defining the obesity problem
2. Obesity prevalence and trends
3. The health consequences of obesity
4. Causes of obesity
5. Individual interventions to treat obesity
6. Population approaches to preventing obesity
References
Index
Description
Obesity and its linked morbidity and mortality is a significant public health challenge on a global scale and places a burden not only on the individual but also on society as a whole. This Mini-Guide presents key themes relating to this challenge, including the means of measuring obesity, the most recent prevalence and trends, the health consequences and causes of obesity along with approaches to counter obesity both at an individual and a population level.
"..useful for anyone preparing a presentation or policy on the topic." Reviewed by Nerys Williams on behalf of Occupational Medicine, January 2015
Key Features
- Case Studies
- Boxed examples
- Thinking Points
- Summary Points at ends of chapters.
- Links to webpages, resources and further reading.
Understanding is facilitated through:
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 3rd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047206
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702046346
Reviews
"Its good to see a concise guide from a public health perspective and especially one which is pocket sized and encourages the reader to reflect through the inclusion of ‘thinking points’ in each chapter."
Reviewed by: Occupational Medicine Journal Date: Jan 2015
About the Editors
Nick Townsend Editor
Angela Scriven Editor
Angela Scriven is a Reader in Health Promotion at Brunel University in London, UK. She has been teaching and researching in the field of health promotion for over 30 years and has published widely including authoring, editing or co-editing the following books Health Promotion Alliances: Theory and Practice (1998); Health Promotion: Professional Perspectives (1996; 2001 2nd edn); Promoting Health: Global Perspectives (2005); Health Promoting Practice: The Contribution of Nurses and Allied Health Professionals (2005); Public Health: Social Context and Action (2007); Promoting Health: A Practical Guide (2010); Health Promotion for Health Practitioners (2010); Health Promotion Settings: Principles and Practice (2012). Her research is centred on the relationship between health promotion policy and practice within specific contexts. She is a member of the International Union of Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE), is President Elect for the Institute of Health Promotion and Education (IHPE) and is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Health Promotion, School of Health Sciences and Social Care, Brunel University, London, UK