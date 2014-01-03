Public Health Mini-Guides: Obesity

Obesity and its linked morbidity and mortality is a significant public health challenge on a global scale and places a burden not only on the individual but also on society as a whole. This Mini-Guide presents key themes relating to this challenge, including the means of measuring obesity, the most recent prevalence and trends, the health consequences and causes of obesity along with approaches to counter obesity both at an individual and a population level.

"..useful for anyone preparing a presentation or policy on the topic." Reviewed by Nerys Williams on behalf of Occupational Medicine, January 2015