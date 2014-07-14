Public Health Mini-Guides: Alcohol Misuse

Ken Barrie has over thirty years’ experience in the field of alcohol and drug issues working in the practical setting (within specialist and non-specialist addiction services) as well as the higher education and research environment.

Ken has acted in a consultant and expert capacity to the courts, media, government and professional bodies (Scottish Inter-Collegiate Guidelines Network, SIGN) on matters concerning alcohol/drugs and the effectiveness of policy and interventions in reducing associated harm. In collaboration with colleagues, he has also developed and run international conferences on addiction, hosted by the UWS and, on occasion, in partnership with the Association of Nurses in Substance Abuse.

The problems of alcohol/drug use fascinates Ken, both from a practical as well as research point-of-view. Overall, he is interested in improving the lot of people with drug and alcohol related problems. This interest ranges from improved interventions and services for sufferers of addiction as well as effective social and health policy, which may prevent or reduce harm, but also minimise the stigma which individuals may endure.