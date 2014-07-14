Public Health Mini-Guides: Alcohol Misuse
1st Edition
Public Health and Health Promotion Series
Table of Contents
1. Alcohol consumption
2. The health and legal consequences of problem drinking
3. Dependent drinkers and recovery
4. Family and workplace
5. Public health interventions
6. Alcohol brief interventions (ABIs)
Description
Public Health Mini-Guides: Alcohol Misuse provides up-to-date, evidence-based information in a convenient pocket-sized format. Alcohol Misuse is a major public health concern in the UK, and its impact is significant on a global scale. This Mini-Guide presents resources, research and examples relating to this challenge, exploring the causes of alcohol misuse along with the approaches to reduce alcohol problems at both individual and population levels.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of a public health approach to alcohol misuse
- Individual and population-level interventions
- Case study examples help relate practice to theory
- ‘Thinking points’ encourage reflection and are a teaching aid
- Each chapter ends with summary points, websites and further reading lists to help direct readers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2015
- Published:
- 14th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047237
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063046
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702046384
About the Series Editors
Angela Scriven Series Editor
Angela Scriven is a Reader in Health Promotion at Brunel University in London, UK. She has been teaching and researching in the field of health promotion for over 30 years and has published widely including authoring, editing or co-editing the following books Health Promotion Alliances: Theory and Practice (1998); Health Promotion: Professional Perspectives (1996; 2001 2nd edn); Promoting Health: Global Perspectives (2005); Health Promoting Practice: The Contribution of Nurses and Allied Health Professionals (2005); Public Health: Social Context and Action (2007); Promoting Health: A Practical Guide (2010); Health Promotion for Health Practitioners (2010); Health Promotion Settings: Principles and Practice (2012). Her research is centred on the relationship between health promotion policy and practice within specific contexts. She is a member of the International Union of Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE), is President Elect for the Institute of Health Promotion and Education (IHPE) and is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Health Promotion, School of Health Sciences and Social Care, Brunel University, London, UK
About the Authors
Ken Barrie Author
Ken Barrie has over thirty years’ experience in the field of alcohol and drug issues working in the practical setting (within specialist and non-specialist addiction services) as well as the higher education and research environment.
Ken has acted in a consultant and expert capacity to the courts, media, government and professional bodies (Scottish Inter-Collegiate Guidelines Network, SIGN) on matters concerning alcohol/drugs and the effectiveness of policy and interventions in reducing associated harm. In collaboration with colleagues, he has also developed and run international conferences on addiction, hosted by the UWS and, on occasion, in partnership with the Association of Nurses in Substance Abuse.
The problems of alcohol/drug use fascinates Ken, both from a practical as well as research point-of-view. Overall, he is interested in improving the lot of people with drug and alcohol related problems. This interest ranges from improved interventions and services for sufferers of addiction as well as effective social and health policy, which may prevent or reduce harm, but also minimise the stigma which individuals may endure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Alcohol and Drug Studies, School of Social Sciences, University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, Scotland
Angela Scriven Author
Affiliations and Expertise
