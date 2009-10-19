Public Health and Community Nursing
3rd Edition
Frameworks for practice
Description
The third edition of this popular and useful text has been thoroughly updated to reflect the many major changes that have taken place in community nursing, making it an invaluable and up-to-date reference for all community nursing courses. The book covers the current public health landscape, epidemiology, frameworks for practice, with sections on family, and on the different Community Public Health Nurse Specialists.
Key Features
- ‘Real-life’ case-studies link theory and practice, and promote further enquiry
- Discussion points encourage student reflection on methods of enhancing their professional and practice development
- A framework approach promotes development of practice
- Key issues begin, and Summaries end, each chapter to aid studying
- References and recommended reading promote depth and breadth of study.
Table of Contents
Contents
Section 1 The changing landscape of public health
1. Recent health and social policy developments
2. Developments in primary care
3. Innovation and change in public health
Section 2 Public health frameworks
4. Epidemiology and its application to practice
5. Social capital and health
6. Needs assessment, public health and commissioning of services
7. Promoting health: Frameworks for practice
8. Developments in promoting workplace health
Section 3 The family as a framework for practice
9. The family: a sociological perspective
10. The family: a psychological perspective
11. Violence within the family
12. Safeguarding children from physical abuse
Section 4 Shifting the boundaries of public health and community practice
13. practice nursing
14. district nursing
15. Specialist Community Public Health Nurse: health Visiting
16. Specialist Community Public Health Nurse: school Nursing
17. Specialist Community Public Health Nurse: Occupational Health Nursing
18. Community mental health nursing
19. community learning disability nursing
20. community children’s nursing
Section 5 Challenges for the future
21. Partnership working in health and social care
22. Alternative ways of working
23. Advancing public health in nursing practice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2010
- Published:
- 19th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042607
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702029479
About the Editor
Dianne Watkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Primary Care/Community Nursing Directorate, University of Wales College of Medicine, School of Nursing and Midwifery Studies, Cardiff, UK Director of Educational Development
Judy Cousins
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Cardiff School of Nursing and Midwifery, Primary Care and Community Nursing Directorate, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK