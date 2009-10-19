Public Health and Community Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029479, 9780702042607

Public Health and Community Nursing

3rd Edition

Frameworks for practice

Editors: Dianne Watkins Judy Cousins
eBook ISBN: 9780702042607
Paperback ISBN: 9780702029479
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 19th October 2009
Page Count: 336
Description

The third edition of this popular and useful text has been thoroughly updated to reflect the many major changes that have taken place in community nursing, making it an invaluable and up-to-date reference for all community nursing courses. The book covers the current public health landscape, epidemiology, frameworks for practice, with sections on family, and on the different Community Public Health Nurse Specialists.

Key Features

  • ‘Real-life’ case-studies link theory and practice, and promote further enquiry

  • Discussion points encourage student reflection on methods of enhancing their professional and practice development

  • A framework approach promotes development of practice

  • Key issues begin, and Summaries end, each chapter to aid studying

  • References and recommended reading promote depth and breadth of study.

Table of Contents

Contents

 

Section 1 The changing landscape of public health

1. Recent health and social policy developments

2. Developments in primary care

3. Innovation and change in public health

Section 2 Public health frameworks

4. Epidemiology and its application to practice

5. Social capital and health

6. Needs assessment, public health and commissioning of services

7. Promoting health: Frameworks for practice

8. Developments in promoting workplace health

Section 3 The family as a framework for practice

9. The family: a sociological perspective

10. The family: a psychological perspective

11. Violence within the family

12. Safeguarding children from physical abuse

Section 4 Shifting the boundaries of public health and community practice

13. practice nursing

14. district nursing

15. Specialist Community Public Health Nurse: health Visiting

16. Specialist Community Public Health Nurse: school Nursing

17. Specialist Community Public Health Nurse: Occupational Health Nursing

18. Community mental health nursing

19. community learning disability nursing

20. community children’s nursing

Section 5 Challenges for the future

21. Partnership working in health and social care

22. Alternative ways of working

23. Advancing public health in nursing practice

Index

About the Editor

Dianne Watkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Primary Care/Community Nursing Directorate, University of Wales College of Medicine, School of Nursing and Midwifery Studies, Cardiff, UK Director of Educational Development

Judy Cousins

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Cardiff School of Nursing and Midwifery, Primary Care and Community Nursing Directorate, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

