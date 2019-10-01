Public Engagement in Space Science
1st Edition
Description
Public Engagement with Space Science critically examines the many dimensions of public engagement with space science by exploring case studies that show a spectrum of public engagement formats, ranging from the space science community's efforts to communicate developments to the public, to citizenry attempting to engage with space science issues. It addresses why public engagement is important to space science experts, what approaches they take, how public engagement varies locally, nationally and internationally, and what roles "non-experts" have played in shaping space science.
Space scientists, outreach specialists in various scientific disciplines, policymakers and citizens interested in space science will find great insights in this book that will help inform their future engagement strategies.
Key Features
- Critically examines how expert organizations and the space science community have sought to bring space science to the public
- Examines how the public has responded, and in some cases self-organized, to opportunities to contribute to space science
- Outlines future engagement interests and possibilities
Readership
Students and professors in space and planetary science; policymakers and those working in public outreach in other scientific disciplines
Table of Contents
1. Space Imagery
2. The Thrill of Up-Close Space Exploration
3. Preparing the Next Generation of Space Explorers through Education Initiatives
4. Space Science Popularization and Popular Culture
5. Public Opinion
6. Celestial Events/2017 Great American Eclipse
7. CubeSats in Estonia
8. Stakeholder Engagement with SKA in South Africa
9. Science Museums and Planetariums
10. Citizen Science
11. Space Science Outreach in India
12. Religion
13. International Space Station Experiments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173909
About the Editor
Amy Kaminski
Amy Kaminski serves as program executive for prizes and challenges at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC, where she develops strategies to expand the space agency’s use of open innovation methods in pursuit of its mission. In her prior role as senior policy advisor in NASA’s Office of the Chief Scientist, she led an initiative to support NASA’s involvement of citizens as contributors to its research activities. Kaminski has also held positions at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Kaminski holds a Ph.D. in science and technology studies from Virginia Tech. She previously served as editor of the American Astronautical Society’s Space Times magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Executive, Prizes and Challenges, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA - Washington DC, USA