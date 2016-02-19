Public Communication and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125432023, 9781483276137

Public Communication and Behavior

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: George Comstock
eBook ISBN: 9781483276137
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1989
Page Count: 380
Description

Public Communication and Behavior, Volume 2, is devoted to the study of communicatory behavior that has a public or social character. More concretely, it encompasses research and theory designated as ""within a range of disciplines and fields—advertising, child development, education, journalism, political science, sociology, and wherever else such scholarly activity occurs including, of course, social psychology"". The book opens with a chapter on television exposure as a potential cause of aggression. This is followed by separate chapters on barriers to information flow and the manner in which news audiences make use of TV news; various television forms and their impact on children; and the characterization and formalization of some elements of the evolving paradigm of communications research. The final chapter discusses the research findings concerning the public impact of the 1983 television movie about the aftermath of nuclear war, The Day After.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volume

Exposure to Television as a Cause of Violence

I. Television and Homicide in South Africa, Canada, and the United States, 1945-1974

II. Testing Falsifiable Hypotheses

III. Natural Exposure to Television as a Cause of Aggression: A Review of the Literature

References

Newsflow and Democratic Society in an Age of Electronic Media

I. Introduction

II. Journalism in the Information Age

III. Toward a Theory of News and Newsflow: Three Theories of News

IV. A Reexamination of Early Newsflow Research

V. Current Research on News

VI. Our News Comprehension Research

VII. Toward "User Friendly" Journalism

VIII. Recommendations for Future Research

References

The Forms of Television and the Child Viewer

I. Introduction

II. An Attribute of the Medium: Television Forms

III. The Child as an Active Viewer

IV. Cognitive Processing: The Match between the Child and the Television Material

V. Television Forms and Social Behavior

VI. Conclusion

References

Sexually Violent Media, Thought Patterns, and Antisocial Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Theorized Effects

III. Media Characteristics and Diffusion

IV. Sexually Violent Media and Arousal

V. Media Exposure, Thought Patterns, and Antisocial Behavior

VI. Other Relevant Data

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Parallel Content Analysis: Old Paradigms and New Proposals

I. Introduction: Weber, Lasswell, Lazarsfeld, and Hovland

II. The Strategy of Parallel Content Analysis

III. Rethinking the Communications Effects Paradigm

IV. Emerging Models for Communications Research

V. Parallel Content Analysis

References

Nuclear War on Television: The Impact of The Day After

I. Introduction

II. The Variety of Research Studies

III. The Early Instant-Analysis Reports

IV. The More Comprehensive Studies

V. Findings of the Comprehensive Studies

VI. Discussion

References

Index


About the Editor

George Comstock

George Comstock earned his Ph.D. at Stanford University. He currently is the S.I. Newhouse Professor at the School of Public Communication, Syracuse University in the Television-Radio-Film Department. He is the author of Television and the American Child and was the senior author of the original Television and Human Behavior.Professor Comstock is a social psychologist and expert on the social effects of mass media. He is former science advisor and senior research coordinator of U.S. Surgeon General's Scientific Advisory Committee on Television and Social Behavior. Professor Comstock teaches classes insocial effects of television and communication research methods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Syracuse University, New York, U.S.A.

