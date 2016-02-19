Public Communication and Behavior
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Public Communication and Behavior, Volume 2, is devoted to the study of communicatory behavior that has a public or social character. More concretely, it encompasses research and theory designated as ""within a range of disciplines and fields—advertising, child development, education, journalism, political science, sociology, and wherever else such scholarly activity occurs including, of course, social psychology"". The book opens with a chapter on television exposure as a potential cause of aggression. This is followed by separate chapters on barriers to information flow and the manner in which news audiences make use of TV news; various television forms and their impact on children; and the characterization and formalization of some elements of the evolving paradigm of communications research. The final chapter discusses the research findings concerning the public impact of the 1983 television movie about the aftermath of nuclear war, The Day After.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volume
Exposure to Television as a Cause of Violence
I. Television and Homicide in South Africa, Canada, and the United States, 1945-1974
II. Testing Falsifiable Hypotheses
III. Natural Exposure to Television as a Cause of Aggression: A Review of the Literature
References
Newsflow and Democratic Society in an Age of Electronic Media
I. Introduction
II. Journalism in the Information Age
III. Toward a Theory of News and Newsflow: Three Theories of News
IV. A Reexamination of Early Newsflow Research
V. Current Research on News
VI. Our News Comprehension Research
VII. Toward "User Friendly" Journalism
VIII. Recommendations for Future Research
References
The Forms of Television and the Child Viewer
I. Introduction
II. An Attribute of the Medium: Television Forms
III. The Child as an Active Viewer
IV. Cognitive Processing: The Match between the Child and the Television Material
V. Television Forms and Social Behavior
VI. Conclusion
References
Sexually Violent Media, Thought Patterns, and Antisocial Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Theorized Effects
III. Media Characteristics and Diffusion
IV. Sexually Violent Media and Arousal
V. Media Exposure, Thought Patterns, and Antisocial Behavior
VI. Other Relevant Data
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Parallel Content Analysis: Old Paradigms and New Proposals
I. Introduction: Weber, Lasswell, Lazarsfeld, and Hovland
II. The Strategy of Parallel Content Analysis
III. Rethinking the Communications Effects Paradigm
IV. Emerging Models for Communications Research
V. Parallel Content Analysis
References
Nuclear War on Television: The Impact of The Day After
I. Introduction
II. The Variety of Research Studies
III. The Early Instant-Analysis Reports
IV. The More Comprehensive Studies
V. Findings of the Comprehensive Studies
VI. Discussion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276137
About the Editor
George Comstock
George Comstock earned his Ph.D. at Stanford University. He currently is the S.I. Newhouse Professor at the School of Public Communication, Syracuse University in the Television-Radio-Film Department. He is the author of Television and the American Child and was the senior author of the original Television and Human Behavior.Professor Comstock is a social psychologist and expert on the social effects of mass media. He is former science advisor and senior research coordinator of U.S. Surgeon General's Scientific Advisory Committee on Television and Social Behavior. Professor Comstock teaches classes insocial effects of television and communication research methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Syracuse University, New York, U.S.A.