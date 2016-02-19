Public Cleansing
1st Edition
Refuse Disposal
Description
Public Cleansing: Refuse Disposal focuses on the disposal of refuse, as it is the most complex of the problems affecting authorities responsible for public cleansing activities. This text first analyzes domestic refuse and discusses assessing disposal methods. This book then explains tipping operations, transfer loading stations, and pulverization and grinding. The science of composting, the advantages of incineration, and the methods of salvage and utilization are also tackled. This book concludes by explaining the other disposal systems and the disposal of trade wastes. This publication will be invaluable to authorities and industries primarily concerned with refuse disposal.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Aims
Responsibility to Traders
Need for Comparison
Definitions
Need to Analyze Refuse
2. Refuse Composition Seasonal Analysis
Classes of Property
Conversion Formula
Procedure
Records
Characteristics of Materials
Comparative Analysis
Using the Analysis
3. Assessing Disposal Methods
Tabular Assessment
Questions to be Answered
Legal Position
Amenity
Temperature and Climate
Utilization of Materials
Beneficial Usage
4. Controlled Tipping
Precautions to be Observed
Scientific Processes
Bacterial Action
Temperatures
Gases
Breakdown of Metals
Site Selection
Assessment of Site Value
Liverpool's Land Recovery
Area Required
Site Operation
Preparation
Entrance
Buildings
Stripping Soil
Tip Loads
Culverts and Drains
Plans and Levels
Tipping Operations
Trench Method
Bay Method
Layers of Tipping
Setting Out
Bulky Matter
Alternate Bays
Litter Prevention
Difficult Sites
Covering Material
Deep Valleys
Waterlogged Areas
Tipping in water
Plant and Equipment
Evaluating Plant Performance
Costs
Pests
Rodents
Flies, etc.
Future Use
Screened Dust as Final Cover
Load Bearing
5. Transfer Loading Stations
Simple Transfer Stations
Conversion of Old Works
Purpose Built
Types of Transport
Vehicle Compaction Values
Reduction of Bulk
Static Compaction
M.P.L. System
Rail and Water Transport
London's River Depot
6. Pulverization and Grinding
The Pulverizer
Wear
Nature of Pulverized Refuse
Effect on Light Material
The Volund Pulverizer
The Gondard Pulverizer
The Novorotor Grinder
Application to Rail and Water Transport
Effect of Ground Material in Tips
British Jeffrey-Diamond Plant and Experiments
Grinding
The Home Grinder
7. Composting
History and Consideration
Use of Sewage Sludge
Natural Manure
Formation of Compost
Indore Process
Dumfries System
Jersey System
Dano Process
Beccari Process
Verdier Process
"Biotank Process"
Inoculants
Prat System
Bristol System
"V.A.M." Refuse Disposal
General Observations
8. Incineration
Advantages and Disadvantages
Analysis of Refuse
Computing Capacity
Site Selection
Site Geology
Basic Incineration Unit
Mechanical Aids
Separation and Incineration
Dust Extraction
Methods of Incineration
Heenan & Froude Continental Plant
Volund Furnace
De Roll Furnace
Nichols Perfection Grate
Nichols Fuller Reciprocating Grate
Construction and Materials
Steam Raising and Power Production
Waste Heat
9. Salvage and Utilization
Waste Paper
Continuous Baler
Swivel Box Baler
Single or Twin Ram Fixed Box Press
Twin Ram Movable Boxes
Storage and Loading
Ferrous Metals
Non-ferrous Metals
Textiles
Glass
BonesRubber
Food Waste as Feeding Stuff
By-products from Animal Wastes
Fuel from Refuse Briquettes
10. Other Disposal Systems and the Disposal of Trade Wastes
The Garchey System
The Matthew-Hall Garchey System
Reduction of Volume during Collection
Domestic Incineration
Disposal of Trade and Industrial Wastes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180687