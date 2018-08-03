Pubertal Suppression in Transgender Youth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569637, 9780323569644

Pubertal Suppression in Transgender Youth

1st Edition

Authors: Courtney Finlayson
eBook ISBN: 9780323569644
Paperback ISBN: 9780323569637
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd August 2018
Page Count: 116
Description

Offering current guidelines on the relatively new practice of puberty suppression for gender-dysphoric adolescents, Pubertal Suppression in Transgender Youth provides a succinct, easy-to-digest overview of this timely topic. This concise, clinically-focused resource by Dr. Courtney Finlayson covers all relevant topics, from a brief history of medical care of transgender youth to emerging developments in the field.

Key Features

  • Covers the use of gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist (GnRHa) therapy in transgender youth, including models of care and current treatment guidelines, fertility issues, ethical considerations and the consent process, and more.

  • Discusses psychosocial, medical, and surgical side effects of treatment.

  • Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

1. History of Transgender Care of Youth

2. Models of Care and Current Guidelines for Care of Transgender Individuals

3. Puberty (a review of normal pubertal physiology and development)

4. GnRH agonists (mechanism, past studies, use in precocious puberty, drug options, surgical placement)

5. GnRHa for gender non-confirmng youth (Rationale for, Studies of efficacy, Initiation and monitoring of GnRHa)

6. Psychosocial Side Effects of GnRHa

7. Medical Side Effects of GnRHa

8. Surgical Side Effects of GnRHa

9. Fertility and GnRHa treatment

10. Treatment with GnRH Agonists and Gender Affirming Hormones

11. Ethical considerations of GnRHa treatment and consent process

12. Emerging Developments

About the Author

Courtney Finlayson

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Sex Development Program, Attending Physician, Division of Endocrinology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago; Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

