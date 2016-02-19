Psychotherapy and the Behavioral Sciences discusses the techniques used in neurophysiological analysis. It defines the neuronal building blocks. The book provides a detailed examination of the brain. This is followed by a discussion of the function of cerebral cortex. A chapter of the text focuses on biochemical interactions including neuropharmacology and psychopharmacology. The volume defines such terms as genetics, behavior genetics, and ethology. This is followed by a discussion on the conditioning of neural circuits. Another chapter is devoted on the examination of stress and adaptation. Ontogenetic maturation, developmental, and personality theories are explored analytically. The development of personality is the focus of fourth chapter. Concepts such as learning theory, learning principles, and psychoanalytic theory are fully explained. Cultural anthropology is the subject of the tenth chapter. While cybernetics is discuss in the eleventh chapter of the book.

The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychoanalysts, students, and researchers in the field of psychology.