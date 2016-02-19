Psychotherapy and the Behavioral Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166827, 9781483194301

Psychotherapy and the Behavioral Sciences

1st Edition

Contributions of the Biological, Psychological, Social and Philosophic Fields to Psychotherapeutic Theory and Process

Authors: Lewis R. Wolberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483194301
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 204
Description

Psychotherapy and the Behavioral Sciences discusses the techniques used in neurophysiological analysis. It defines the neuronal building blocks. The book provides a detailed examination of the brain. This is followed by a discussion of the function of cerebral cortex. A chapter of the text focuses on biochemical interactions including neuropharmacology and psychopharmacology. The volume defines such terms as genetics, behavior genetics, and ethology. This is followed by a discussion on the conditioning of neural circuits. Another chapter is devoted on the examination of stress and adaptation. Ontogenetic maturation, developmental, and personality theories are explored analytically. The development of personality is the focus of fourth chapter. Concepts such as learning theory, learning principles, and psychoanalytic theory are fully explained. Cultural anthropology is the subject of the tenth chapter. While cybernetics is discuss in the eleventh chapter of the book.
The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychoanalysts, students, and researchers in the field of psychology.

Table of Contents


I. Neurophysiological Approaches

II. Biochemical Interactions; Neuropharmacology, Psychopharmacology

III. Genetics, Behavior Genetics And Ethology

IV. The Conditioning of Neural Circuits

V. Stress And Adaptation

VI. Ontogenetic Maturation; Developmental and Personality Theories

VII. Learning Theo and Learning Principles

VIII. Psychoanalytic Theory

IX. Social Theory; Role Theory; Group Dynamics

X. Cultural Anthropology

XI. Communication Theory; Information Theory; Cybernetics

XII. Philosophy, Religion and the Problem of Values

XIII. Field Theory; Gestalt Theory; Ecology

XIV. Practical Applications and Future Prospects

References

Index


No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194301

Lewis R. Wolberg

