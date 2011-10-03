Psychosomatic Medicine, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-3
1st Edition
Authors: Joel Dimsdale
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711581
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Description
This issue is divided into sections on diagnostic issues surrounding psychosomatic disorders, diverse conceptual models, biology of psychosomatic disorders, forensic issues, and treatment. The issue covers both adult and children's psychosomatic medicine. Among the specific topics explored are, neural imaging, inflammation, disability assessments, malingering, factitious disorder, educating residents, cultural issues, pain and fatigue.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711581
About the Authors
Joel Dimsdale Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.