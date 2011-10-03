Psychosomatic Medicine, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711581

Psychosomatic Medicine, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Dimsdale
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711581
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
This issue is divided into sections on diagnostic issues surrounding psychosomatic disorders, diverse conceptual models, biology of psychosomatic disorders, forensic issues, and treatment.  The issue covers both adult and children's psychosomatic medicine.  Among the specific topics explored are, neural imaging, inflammation, disability assessments, malingering, factitious disorder, educating residents, cultural issues, pain and fatigue.

Joel Dimsdale Author

